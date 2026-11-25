Sarthak Gupta

Semester VII | NMIMS Kirit P. Mehta School of Law, Mumbai

Introduction

A supply contract signed for five years fixes a price on the day it is signed. The costs behind that price keep moving. Wholesale price inflation in India stood at 9.68% year on year in May 2026, and the conflict in West Asia that began in February 2026 has disrupted shipping, marine insurance and energy supplies. A supplier tied to a fixed price can find that every delivery loses money. The buyer cannot easily replace that supply either.

Indian contract law gives little help by default. Courts treat a rise in cost as a risk the parties have already allocated, and they decline to rewrite prices. The work has to be done in the contract, through indexation, hardship and force majeure clauses, a renegotiation procedure and an exit right. This blog examines each of these tools, the evidence a party needs to invoke a price-adjustment formula, and the drafting choices that keep supply running without leaving either side with unlimited exposure.

Legal Provisions

A. Indian Contract Act, 1872

Section 56 makes a contract void when an act becomes impossible after the contract is made. The Apex Court reads ‘impossible’ to include the practical destruction of the contract’s foundation and not only literal impossibility. Section 32 allows the enforcement of contracts that depend on an uncertain future event, which is where a force majeure clause sits in the statute. Section 62 lets the parties alter a contract by agreement, so a renegotiated price binds only once both sides have agreed to it. Section 29 declares void any agreement whose meaning is not certain or capable of being made certain, which affects loosely drafted renegotiation clauses. Section 39 lets a party end a contract when the other refuses to perform it in its entirety, and section 73 awards compensation for the resulting loss and section 74 limits a sum stipulated for breach to reasonable compensation not exceeding that sum.

B. Sale of Goods Act, 1930

Under section 9, the price may be fixed by the contract, left to be fixed in a manner the contract provides, or determined by the course of dealing between the parties. Only if none of these applies must the buyer pay a reasonable price. An indexation formula is a manner of fixing the price, so the default does not arise while it operates.

C. Arbitration and evidence statutes

Section 28(3) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 requires a tribunal to decide in accordance with the terms of the contract. The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, sections 104 and 105 place the burden of proof on the party who asserts the facts, and section 63 prescribes a certificate for electronic records.

D. International approach

India has no statute on hardship. The UNIDROIT Principles define hardship as an event that fundamentally alters the balance of a contract. They require the affected party to ask for renegotiation without delay and allow a court to adapt or end the contract if talks fail. The ICC ‘Force Majeure and Hardship Clauses’ (2020) supply model wording. Neither binds an Indian court, though both are useful templates.

Legal Analysis

A. Hardship

Section 56 does not apply in the contract that has merely become expensive. In Satyabrata Ghose Mugneeram Bangur, the Court read 'impossible' widely enough to cover performance that defeats the object of the contract. In Alopi Parshad v UOI, the Court refused relief to a wartime ghee supplier whose costs had risen, and a similar conclusion was reached by the Court in Energy Watchdog v Central Electricity Reg. Comm., where rise in Indonesian coal prices almost doubled fuel costs for private power generators, in a contract that expressly excluded cost increases from force majeure. Where a contract has no price-revision mechanism, the party that bears the cost of performance, usually the supplier, carries the whole of the cost movement.

While critics argue this unfairly forces suppliers to bear the brunt of unexpected, unpriced market shocks, supporters maintain that fixed-price clauses are deliberately meant to shift price risks and that courts should not rescue a party from a bad deal. Indian courts have firmly agreed with this supportive view, businesses must now proactively secure financial protection entirely through careful contract drafting.

B. Indexation

An indexation clause settles who bears a cost movement before it happens. The disputes move to the formula itself that is which index, which base period, how often the price resets, how much of the price moves, and what happens if the index changes. Ssangyong v NHAI concerned the last point where the index changes where the contract tied price adjustment to the Wholesale Price Index on a 1993-94 base. The Ministry later began publishing a 2004-05 series, and the National Highways Authority issued a circular applying a linking factor. The Apex Court held that applying the circular without the contractor's consent amounted to making a new contract and holding that the tribunal had in effect rewritten the formula the parties agreed. A formula binds both sides, so a drafter who wants room to move to a successor index must say so at the outset. The parties should also fix the share of any increase that is passed through, and a cap, so that the adjustment is neither a full guarantee nor a token.

C. Force majeure

A force majeure clause is a creature of contract and applies on its own wording. In Energy Watchdog the clause excluded fuel cost increases, and the Court enforced the exclusion. The event has to be named in the clause and must cause the failure to perform. The claimant must also give notice and mitigate. A price rise that follows a named event is therefore not automatically a force majeure. Force majeure applies only on exceptional and unforeseeable situations which makes the performance impossible.

D. Renegotiation and termination

A clause which states simply that the parties 'will negotiate in good faith' does not provide a price. Section 29 begs the submission that a contract as such is too vague to be enforced and Alopi Parshad proves that one part does not provide the other party with any corresponding rate. Which means that section 62 only binds the outcome of any negotiation once agreed. So a good renegotiation clause usually has a timetable and pencils in who calls the shots (perhaps an independent expert or tribunal with a limited ambit) if negotiations stall.

Termination carries the opposite risk. The supplier that fails to deliver because the price is not commercially viable but has no right under the contract to do so has repudiated the contract and will be in breach within section 39 and liable for all damage or loss it incurs under Section 73. An unincentivized buyer that refuses to provide a formulaic adjustment faces a similar concern. A more secure arrangement is that supply and payment will remain at an interim price throughout the dispute, and a right to terminate only comes into being after a defined period of time and following written notice.

E. Evidence for invoking a price-adjustment formula

The party invoking the formula must prove the facts it relies on, because sections 104 and 105 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam place the burden on the party who assets those facts. For an index-based clause the proof is mostly documentary mainly the contract and its amendments, the official publication of the index for the relevant months, the calculation, the notice served and proof of the date it was served. For a cost-based clause the supplier must add invoices, supplier quotations, purchase orders and proof that cheaper sources were unavailable. Energy Watchdog treated the availability of costlier alternative supply as a reason to reject frustration, so a claimant should be ready to explain why alternatives were not open to it.

Much of this material is electronic, section 63 requires a certificate for electronic records, and the Apex Court held in Arjun Panditrao v Kailash Gorantyal that the equivalent certificate under the old section 65B was mandatory. A party relying on exports from its accounting system or on email trails should plan for the certificate from the start. A tribunal must also apply the contract's terms under section 28(3), so a party without a clause allowing the adjustment will not obtain it on equitable grounds.

Relevant Case Laws

Satyabrata Ghose v Mugneeram Bangur & Co, AIR 1954 SC 44: The Apex Court held that 'impossible' in section 56 is not limited to physical impossibility and includes performance that has become useless in light of the contract's object. Higher cost alone did not qualify.

Alopi Parshad & Sons Ltd v UOI, AIR 1960 SC 588: A ghee supplier to the Army claimed higher payment after wartime costs rose. The Court held that onerous performance does not frustrate a contract, that arbitrators cannot ignore stipulated rates, and that quantum meruit is unavailable where the contract fixes the price.

Energy Watchdog v Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, (2017) 14 SCC 80: Power generators argued that a sharp rise in imported coal prices was force majeure or frustration. The Court rejected both arguments: the clause excluded fuel cost increases, coal could be sourced elsewhere at a higher price, and section 56 had no application where the contract itself dealt with force majeure.

Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co Ltd v NHAI, (2019) 15 SCC 131: The contract adjusted prices by a WPI-based formula. A later circular changed the series and linking method without the contractor's consent, and the tribunal applied it. The Court set the award aside for patent illegality because the tribunal had made a new contract for the parties

Davis Contractors Ltd v Fareham UDC (1956) 3 WLR 37: Where a shortages of labour and materials raised the cost of a housing contract, and the House of Lords held that higher cost alone did not frustrate the contract.

Practical Implications

For suppliers, relief has to be negotiated before the shock arrives. A supplier whose contract has no adjustment mechanism has little to argue on except goodwill, and one who stops delivering invites a repudiation claim. To buyers, a static fixed price appears secure until the supplier goes into default or delivers late, at which point, the purchaser pays for replacement goods at market prices. There is a reason both sides wanted something that moved.

Price variation clauses are a standard feature of public-sector contracts, as the NHAI contract in Ssangyong did so that the formula is the be-all and end-all on price. Private contracts are more uneven. Loosely written clauses, no named index, no threshold, no timeline and a hardship clause that halts at negotiating table are the ones most likely to fail.

A drafting guide

Select an index that corresponds to the main input, report the source and date of publication fix the base month provide for a successor index if series is re-base/ terminated. Put in place a pass-through (cut-off) percentage threshold and collar so the supplier recoups most of a price increase but the buyer is protected against an out-of-control rise, applying bands in falling times too.

Set out the objective hardship trigger, written notice and calculation, evidence requirements (which should be verifiable from publicly available sources) and a right of audit. In thirty to sixty days, the parties must negotiate a solution and if the dispute is not resolved, it should go to expert determination or arbitration with express power for an adjudicator to either apply or amend the formula. Demand the current price in that window, with any revision applied retrospectively from the date of notice.

Indicate what are within or outside force majeure enhancements, and enumerate the events that parties really refer to. One approach is to terminate rights against the buyer after process, include wind down provisions and allow for alternate arrangements from the buyer if suppliers are suspended. Specify the documents that count as proof, and how notices are electronically served.

Conclusion

Indian courts will not rescue a supplier from a price that has turned into a bad bargain. The cases discussed above makes it clear. Any protection therefore has to be in the contract before costs move. A workable clause names its index and a successor to it, fixes how much of an increase is passed through and where it stops, and sets a short timetable for renegotiation, with an interim price and an adjudicator empowered to apply the formula if talks fail. The party invoking the clause should also keep its notices, index publications and electronic records in order from day one, since the burden of proof sits with it.

Endnotes / References