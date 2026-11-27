Case: Neycer (India) Ltd. v. GMB Ceramics Ltd., 2026 INSC 1251

The Supreme Court has held that an arbitrator or umpire cannot award compensation beyond the monetary limit of a dispute expressly referred to arbitration by the parties. The Court clarified that an arbitral tribunal derives its jurisdiction from the agreement and the terms of reference and cannot enlarge its authority by relying on subsequent correspondence or a party’s reservation of rights to claim further damages.

The ruling came in appeals filed by Neycer (India) Ltd. against GMB Ceramics Ltd. concerning an arbitral award arising out of a technical collaboration agreement dated 29 November 1986.

Background of the Dispute

Under the agreement, Neycer was required to provide technical assistance for establishing a sanitaryware manufacturing plant. Alleging delays and breaches of contractual obligations, GMB sought compensation for various losses, including project cost overruns, advertising expenditure and interest on loans.

Before initiating arbitration, GMB had repeatedly quantified its project cost overrun at ₹2 crore. In its telex dated 19 October 1989, through which it nominated its arbitrator, GMB specified that the reference concerned its claim for losses exceeding ₹2 crore. Although it subsequently reserved its right to claim additional damages relating to marketing assistance and the use of its brand name, the Umpire eventually awarded approximately ₹11.69 crore.

Neycer challenged the award under Sections 30 and 33 of the Arbitration Act, 1940. In 2015, a Single Judge of the Calcutta High Court restricted the award to ₹2 crore, holding that the Umpire had exceeded the scope of the reference. However, the Division Bench reversed this decision in 2018, leading Neycer to approach the Supreme Court.

Findings of the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court reiterated that an arbitrator or umpire is a creature of the contract and the reference and possesses no authority beyond what the parties have conferred. It distinguished between an error committed within jurisdiction and an error that takes the tribunal beyond its jurisdiction. While courts ordinarily do not interfere with an arbitrator’s interpretation of contractual terms on merits, an award concerning a dispute that was never referred constitutes a jurisdictional error.

Examining the correspondence exchanged before arbitration, the Court found that GMB had clearly restricted its reference to ₹2 crore. Once the reference was crystallised through the nomination of its arbitrator, GMB could not unilaterally enlarge its scope through a subsequent communication. The Court further observed that a mere reservation of rights to claim damages in the future did not amount to referring an existing dispute to arbitration.

The Court accordingly held that the Umpire had exceeded his jurisdiction by entertaining claims beyond ₹2 crore. It rejected the argument that Neycer had waived its objection by contesting GMB’s claims on merits, noting that Neycer had expressly raised the jurisdictional objection from the outset.

The Court also examined GMB’s claim of ₹3.5 crore towards projected advertising expenditure. It upheld the Single Judge’s decision to set aside this claim, observing that GMB’s audited accounts reflected actual advertising expenditure of only ₹35.31 lakh during the relevant period. Since the five-year period had already expired when the award was made, damages could not be determined on the basis of an unproved estimate prepared in 1990.

On the interpretation of the agreement, the Court held that Neycer’s obligation to “endeavour to commission” the plant could not be treated as a guarantee of GMB’s business profitability or loan repayments for five years. Its contractual responsibilities could not be expanded into an obligation to underwrite the entire financial performance of the project.

Nevertheless, the Court declined to interfere with the claims sustained by the Single Judge within the ₹2 crore limit, finding that they were supported by evidence and did not warrant interference under Section 30 of the 1940 Act.

Final Decision

The Supreme Court set aside the Division Bench’s judgment and restored the Single Judge’s order restricting the principal award to ₹2 crore. It further noted that Neycer had already deposited ₹4 crore, comprising ₹2 crore towards the principal and an equal amount towards interest, which GMB had withdrawn. Considering the prolonged litigation, the Court directed that this payment would constitute full and final satisfaction of the modified award, with neither party entitled to recover any further amount.

Conclusion

The judgment reinforces the principle that an arbitral tribunal must remain within the boundaries of the dispute submitted to it. The parties’ reference determines the extent of the tribunal’s jurisdiction, and subsequent correspondence or a reservation of future claims cannot independently expand it. At the same time, the decision reiterates the limited scope of judicial interference with arbitral awards under the Arbitration Act, 1940, while recognising that an award travelling beyond the terms of reference is open to challenge as an excess of jurisdiction.