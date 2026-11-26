PREFACE

Traditionally, the legal profession in India has equated a successful litigator to be one that speaks with roar, swings arms and wins in Court. Indian Law Schools teach students how to draft causes of action, understand statutes and win arguments in Court. The more judgments you win, the higher your position as a lawyer. However, rarely do we stop to ask whether lawyers are taught to solve disputes or fight them.

An effective lawyer will know whether to refer a dispute back to the Court or to an arbitrator. They will know whether to refer a dispute to an Arbitrator/Arbitral Tribunal or whether to settle the dispute via negotiation with a Mediator/Conciliator at a mediation centre.

Courts are essential for protecting rights and shaping the law, so this article shouldn’t be read as an argument against litigation. But as an experienced litigator, I can assure you that learning to mediate makes its immense value clear. Lawyers need a mindset shift to recognize mediation as a core skill. Ultimately, the Lawyers of tomorrow will be measured based on how effective they are at solving disputes, not just fighting.

This article will look at and maybe attempt the reader to consider:

The difference between what a client is entitled to and what they actually want.

The new framework set out in the Mediation Act, 2023 (“Mediation Act”) and

The changes needed in the profession to make this framework actually effective.

Changing the traditional role of a Litigator

Imagine a dispute occurs between two companies that have had a supply relationship for 15 years. The client instructs their lawyer to commence litigation. The lawyer can identify the breach, calculate damages and create a strong argument. However, the client may not want to terminate the relationship. They may just want to be paid what they are owed, ensure they have ongoing supply and improve their terms. Although we can determine whether they were in breach of contract, we cannot change the dynamics of their relationship.

Similarly, in Intellectual Property disputes, obtaining an injunction may provide instant protection. However, negotiating a licence, undertaking or market restriction will often be a more commercially viable option.

Although it may be that a client is entitled to pursue certain actions, in many instances it will not be in their best interest. We are not referring to situations where a party can or cannot litigate until their last breath. However, it is vital that lawyers can listen to their client and determine what they are really looking for, whilst also considering the commercial risks in a clear fashion. This is exactly what Mediation teaches.

Not every lawyer needs to be an accredited Mediator. However, they should know enough to advise their client whether a dispute is suitable for mediation. They should be able to prepare their client for mediation and know when they are close to reaching a settlement. This will make them a better litigator.

THE MEDIATION ACT – STILL TO BE FULLY IMPLEMENTED?

The Mediation Act is a big step forward in legislation. It provides a bespoke framework for mediation, acknowledges pre-litigation and online mediation, creates a framework for enforcing settlement agreements and envisages mediation institutions and service providers, regulated by the Mediation Council of India (“Mediation Council”).

However, there are a few aspects we should consider.

Implementation Issues

The Mediation Act has been implemented in stages. Only specific provisions have been brought into force. These mainly relate to the Mediation Council and creating the institutional structure.

Whilst the creation of the Mediation Council is an important step (August 27, 2026), this does not mean the Mediation Act will be fully implemented. Until we have institutions, standards, training and an effective enforcement mechanism in place, we are unlikely to see it have any real impact.

Risk of becoming too prescriptive

Mediation is a very flexible, confidential and party led process. If it becomes too prescriptive and requires strict adherence to forms, it can start to resemble the very things we are trying to avoid in Litigation. Whilst some regulation is needed to make it credible, it shouldn’t hinder the process.

Success

Ultimately, a reality is that Mediation is not suitable for every dispute. If there is a large imbalance of power, there is a risk of coercion, or the dispute involves a public interest or non-negotiable right then adjudication may be required. If we are measuring Mediation’s success based on how many settlements we achieve, we could put pressure on parties to settle disputes that shouldn’t be settled. We need to make sure we are achieving fair, voluntary and sustainable results.

THE REAL ISSUE – THE PROFESSION

The greater issue is not the legislation. There is a perception at the Bar that a settlement means you have a weak case or have failed. However, this is not true. A settlement achieved through informed negotiation is often the strategically best outcome, a win-win of sorts.

From our experiences of working in Litigation and Institutional Mediation, we have learnt that the outcome of a dispute depends heavily on how the parties approach it. Just because a Mediation fails doesn’t mean one had a weak argument and just because it succeeds doesn’t mean we had a strong argument. Often the hardest part of the process is getting the parties to look past their position and see what they really want and specially in the Indian context, where parties and clients are more emotion driven, a parameter strongest at home as compared to our foreign counterparts.

A lawyer attending mediation to simply repeat their pleadings and highlight the other party’s weaknesses means they have completely missed the opportunity. Persuasion is not about proving the other party wrong but giving them enough confidence to consider a realistic solution and then work towards it.

If we can include Negotiation and Interest Based dispute resolution as part of legal education, include Mediation as part of Continuing Professional Development for Advocates and include assessing which Dispute Resolution method is appropriate as part of initial client consultations, not as a mechanical checklist, but as part of responsible advice, it will be a complete gamechanger.

CONCLUSION

The Mediation Act provides us with a framework, processes and enforceable settlements. However, we cannot create Lawyers that are willing to change how they solve disputes without changing the profession.

Ultimately, we should not be measuring how many Mediations are taking place or how many settlements are being achieved but whether we are solving disputes effectively. This means that we are achieving fairer, sustainable and cheaper outcomes for the parties.

A lawyer with an understanding of Mediation will not abandon the courtroom. They will be in a better position to determine when they truly need to go to Court. Ultimately Lawyers should be measured based on how effectively they can help their clients move past their disputes. Thus, making a good lawyer a greater lawyer.