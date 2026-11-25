Delhi High Court: Non-Joinder Of Company Not Fatal To Contempt Petition For Breach Of Undertaking

Case Title: Colgate Palmolive Company and Anr. v. Haleon PLC and Anr.

Case Number: CS(COMM) 288/2026, CCP(O) 66/2026

Citation: (2026) ibclaw.in 6653 HC

Coram: Justice Tejas Karia

The Delhi High Court has held that a contempt petition alleging breach of an undertaking given on behalf of a company cannot be dismissed only because the company was not impleaded as a respondent, since the Court has the power to issue notice to the company on its own motion.

Justice Tejas Karia was hearing a petition filed by the Plaintiffs in CS(COMM) 288/2026 under Sections 11 and 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, read with Order XXXIX Rule 2A and Section 151 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. The petition alleged wilful disobedience of an undertaking recorded in an order dated 14.05.2026. On that date, senior counsel for the Defendants had stated, on instructions, that there was no fresh circulation of the impugned advertisements and product detailers/pamphlets and that the Defendants had no intention to make any fresh circulation till the next date of hearing, as the matter was sub judice.

The petition was filed against the Directors and Authorized Representatives of the Defendants. The Defendants themselves were not impleaded.

The Respondents raised a preliminary objection to maintainability under Section 12(4) and Section 12(5) of the Act. They submitted that the undertaking was given on behalf of the Defendants, who were not parties to the petition, and that the Respondents could not be held liable in their absence. Reliance was placed on Aneeta Hada v. Godfather Travels and Tours Private Limited, (2012) 5 SCC 661, where the Supreme Court held that arraigning the company is a condition precedent to attract vicarious liability of others under Section 141 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 and Section 85 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The Respondents argued that these provisions are pari materia with Section 12(4) of the Contempt of Courts Act. They also relied on the Kerala High Court decision in Kalimirch Vyapari Association v. Vijay Kumar Venkataraman and a Coordinate Bench decision in Matrix Cellular Services Pvt. Ltd. v. Sanjoy Mukherji & Ors., both of which dismissed contempt petitions on this ground.

The Plaintiffs expressed willingness to implead the Defendants. They also submitted that contempt is a matter between the Court and the contemnor, and that the Court could issue notice to the Defendants where there is a prima facie indication of violation, as admitted by the Respondents in an affidavit seeking unconditional apology.

The Court observed that the expression "as well as the company" in Section 12(4) makes it clear that the company has to be a party to the contempt proceedings before the persons in charge of its business can be held guilty. It therefore found it necessary to implead the Defendants. However, the Court held that non-joinder cannot by itself be regarded as fatal to the petition. It noted that its jurisdiction to deal with contempt arising from breach of an undertaking given to it is distinct from its jurisdiction to punish offences under the Negotiable Instruments Act or the Information Technology Act.

The Court relied on Pushpaben v. Narandas V. Badiani, Supreme Court Bar Association v. Union of India, Bank of Baroda v. Sadruddin Hasan Daya, Rama Narang v. Ramesh Narang and Maruti Udyog Limited v. Mahinder C. Mehta to reiterate that contempt is a matter between the Court and the alleged contemnor. It referred to Article 215 of the Constitution, under which the High Court is a Court of Record with power to punish for its own contempt, and to Baradakanta Mishra v. Justice Gatikrushna Mishra, where it was observed that a motion or reference only draws the Court's attention to the alleged contempt, and the party bringing it acts as an informant. It also referred to R.K. Anand v. Delhi High Court, Court on its own motion v. State and Sahdeo v. State of U.P.

The Court held that although persons responsible for the affairs of a company at the time of the alleged contempt cannot be punished unless the company is arraigned as a party, non-joinder of the company cannot result in dismissal of the proceedings, as the Court can issue notice to the company on its own motion. It added that this is particularly so where the company is already a party to the main proceedings.

The Court further held that Kalimirch Vyapari Association and Matrix Cellular Services are per incuriam, as they did not consider the earlier Supreme Court decisions laying down that the High Court as a Court of Record can punish for its own contempt independently of the Act, can initiate contempt proceedings suo motu, and can frame its own procedure, that contempt is between the Court and the contemnor, and that the alleged contemnor must be given sufficient notice of the allegations and a full opportunity to defend.

Accordingly, notice was issued to the Defendants. Counsel for Defendant Nos. 1 and 2 accepted notice, and they were impleaded as Respondent Nos. 7 and 8. The Plaintiffs were directed to file an amended Memo of Parties.

Defendant No. 1 submitted that it had already filed I.A. 10182/2026 under Order I Rule 10 read with Section 151 of the Code seeking deletion from the array of parties, that it has no business operations in India, and that it is therefore not required to file a reply to the contempt petition. The statement was taken on record. Defendant No. 2 was directed to file its reply by 04.11.2026, to the extent it seeks to adopt any stand additional to or inconsistent with that of Respondent Nos. 1 to 6. The matter was listed for further hearing on 05.11.2026.