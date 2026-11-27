Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. v. Parsa Kente Collieries Limited | 2026 INSC 1234 | Judgment dated 16 November 2026

Background and Facts

The Supreme Court of India, in Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. v. Parsa Kente Collieries Limited, affirmed the limited scope of judicial interference with arbitral awards under Sections 34 and 37 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (the “Arbitration Act”). The Court emphasised that challenges to arbitral awards cannot be used as an opportunity to re-examine the merits of the dispute or substitute the court’s interpretation of contractual provisions for that of the Arbitral Tribunal.

The dispute arose between Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (“RVUNL”), a Government of Rajasthan undertaking engaged in electricity generation, and Parsa Kente Collieries Limited (“PKCL”), a joint venture company established to develop the Parsa East and Kanta Basan coal block and undertake mining and delivery of coal to RVUNL’s thermal power stations.

The parties had executed a Coal Mining and Delivery Agreement (“CMDA”) in 2008, under which PKCL was responsible for undertaking mining operations and bearing various expenses associated with the project. The contractual arrangement was subsequently affected by the Supreme Court’s 2014 decision cancelling the allocation of 204 coal blocks, including the coal block in question. Following its subsequent reallocation to RVUNL under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, the parties agreed to continue their existing contractual arrangement through a Supplementary Agreement dated 29 July 2016.

Disputes subsequently arose regarding payments due under the contractual arrangement, including reimbursement of expenses incurred by PKCL, payments relating to coal supplies, statutory charges and other project-related expenditure. PKCL invoked arbitration and raised nine claims before a Sole Arbitrator.

By an award dated 15 January 2021 and an Additional Award dated 5 July 2021, the Arbitrator substantially allowed PKCL’s claims. RVUNL challenged both awards under Section 34 of the Arbitration Act. The Commercial Court set aside both awards in their entirety. However, in an appeal under Section 37, the Rajasthan High Court reversed the Commercial Court’s decision and restored the arbitral awards. RVUNL thereafter approached the Supreme Court under Article 136 of the Constitution.

Issues and Submissions of the Parties

The principal issue before the Supreme Court was whether the Commercial Court had exceeded the permissible scope of interference under Section 34 and whether the High Court had correctly exercised its appellate jurisdiction under Section 37 in restoring the arbitral awards.

RVUNL contended that the Arbitral Tribunal had incorrectly interpreted the contractual provisions, disregarded relevant obligations under the CMDA and Supplementary Agreement, and awarded amounts that were not contractually recoverable. It challenged the findings on several grounds, including patent illegality, incorrect appreciation of evidence and errors in the application of contractual provisions. It further argued that the High Court had failed to independently examine the objections to the arbitral awards and had restored them without adequately considering the Commercial Court’s findings. RVUNL also raised the question of whether the awards could be severed into valid and invalid portions or whether the matter required remand for such consideration.

PKCL, on the other hand, maintained that the Arbitral Tribunal had considered the contractual provisions, evidence and circumstances surrounding the disputes before arriving at its conclusions. It argued that the Commercial Court had effectively undertaken a reassessment of the merits and substituted its own interpretation of the agreements for that of the Arbitrator. PKCL submitted that such an exercise was impermissible under Section 34 and that the High Court had rightly restored the awards.

Supreme Court’s Decision and Reasoning

The Supreme Court dismissed RVUNL’s Special Leave Petition and declined to interfere with the Rajasthan High Court’s judgment. In doing so, the Court undertook an examination of the Arbitral Tribunal’s findings and the Commercial Court’s reasons for setting aside the awards, not to reassess the merits of the dispute, but to determine whether the statutory limits under Sections 34 and 37 had been respected.

The Court reiterated that proceedings under Section 34 are not appellate proceedings. An arbitral award can be set aside only on the limited grounds prescribed under the Arbitration Act. In particular, Section 34(2A) permits interference with a domestic arbitral award where it suffers from patent illegality appearing on the face of the award. However, an award cannot be set aside merely because the Arbitrator has erroneously applied the law or because the court considers another interpretation of the evidence or contract more persuasive.

Referring to established precedents, including Associate Builders v. Delhi Development Authority and Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. v. National Highways Authority of India, the Court explained that patent illegality arises where an award is based on no evidence, relies on irrelevant material, ignores vital evidence, adopts an interpretation that no fair-minded or reasonable person could take, or otherwise violates the fundamental requirements of the Arbitration Act. A plausible interpretation of contractual provisions, however, cannot be interfered with merely because another interpretation is possible.

The Court further clarified that the jurisdiction under Section 37 is confined to the same grounds available under Section 34. An appellate court exercising jurisdiction under Section 37 cannot independently reassess the evidence, determine whether the Arbitrator’s conclusions were correct on merits, or substitute its own findings. Its role is to examine whether the Section 34 court acted within the limits of its jurisdiction.

Applying these principles, the Supreme Court found that the Arbitral Tribunal had considered the relevant contractual provisions, the parties’ obligations and the material placed before it. The Court found no patent illegality or perversity in the Tribunal’s findings that would justify setting aside the awards. It also observed that the Commercial Court had exceeded its jurisdiction by interfering with the Arbitrator’s conclusions on matters that essentially involved contractual interpretation and appreciation of evidence.

On the question of severability, the Court held that the issue arises only where a portion of an arbitral award has first been found to be invalid. Since no part of the Award or Additional Award was found to warrant interference, neither severance nor remand for that purpose was necessary.

Importantly, the Court clarified that its examination of the individual claims was not a review on merits. The relevant enquiry was whether the Arbitrator’s findings represented plausible interpretations supported by the material on record and whether the Commercial Court had remained within the statutory limits of Section 34.

Conclusion

The judgment reinforces the principle that judicial review of arbitral awards is supervisory and not appellate in nature. Courts cannot interfere merely because they may have reached a different conclusion on the same facts or preferred a different interpretation of the contract. By dismissing the SLP and leaving the arbitral awards undisturbed, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the importance of arbitral autonomy, finality of awards and minimal judicial intervention in arbitration proceedings.