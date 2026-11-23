The GSTAT Chennai has held that further deposit of pre-deposit is not required for maintaining the appeal before the GSTAT when the amount deposited under Section 107(6) [for appeal to Appellate Authority] exceeds the cumulative pre-deposit under Sections 107(6) and 112(8) [for appeal to Tribunal] computed on the tax surviving in dispute before this Tribunal. The First Appellate Authority had upheld only the part of the demand while remanded the issue concerning major demand. The Tribunal in its decision in LTM Ltd. v. Commissioner observed the following:

Words ‘in addition to the amount paid under sub-section (6) of section 107’ fix a cumulative quantum and do not refer to the entire sum deposited against a much larger original demand.

GST provisions neither require further 10% to be paid by a fresh challan after the first appellate order, nor does it bar reckoning an amount already lying with the Revenue against the same demand.

Department’s contentions would require the Revenue first to refund the excess with interest and the Appellant then to re-deposit.

Section 112(8) is a procedural condition for access to the appellate remedy and not a charging provision, so a literal reading does not require a meaningless double payment.

CBIC Circular No. 224/18/2024-GST also recognises that the stage and mode of payment do not matter, so long as the amount stands deposited against the disputed demand.

The Tribunal also relied upon legislative intent, erstwhile law and few precedents for this.