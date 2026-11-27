Introduction

India’s approach to taxing non-resident digital businesses has undergone a significant transition. Traditionally, India’s framework relied on two distinct mechanisms to address the taxation of businesses operating in the Indian market without a physical presence: the equalisation levy, a separate levy on specified digital transactions, and the concept of Significant Economic Presence (SEP), which expanded the scope of a non-resident’s business connection in India under domestic income-tax law.

With the withdrawal of the equalisation levy, SEP has assumed greater significance in India’s digital taxation framework. The 2% equalisation levy on e-commerce supplies ceased to apply to transactions made or facilitated on or after 1 August 2024, while the 6% levy on specified online advertising services ceased to apply from 1 April 2025. Subsequently, with effect from 1 April 2026, the Income-tax Act, 2025 replaced the Income-tax Act, 1961, carrying forward the SEP framework under Section 9(9).

The transition raises important questions for foreign businesses serving Indian customers remotely. What constitutes a Significant Economic Presence in India? When does an overseas business become liable to Indian tax? How is income attributable to SEP determined? Most importantly, can India tax a non-resident’s business profits under its domestic SEP provisions when the applicable Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) requires a Permanent Establishment (PE) in India?

This article examines the statutory framework governing SEP under the Income-tax Act, 2025, its practical implications following the equalisation levy repeal, and the continuing tension between India’s domestic nexus rules and its obligations under international tax treaties.

Understanding Significant Economic Presence Under Indian Tax Law

Significant Economic Presence is a concept under Indian income-tax law that establishes a business connection in India for a non-resident, even in the absence of a physical office or traditional business establishment in the country.

Originally introduced through Explanation 2A to Section 9(1)(i) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, SEP recognised that a non-resident could derive substantial economic value from the Indian market through digital transactions and user interactions without maintaining a conventional physical presence.

Under Section 9(9)(a) of the Income-tax Act, 2025, a business connection in India includes a Significant Economic Presence. Section 9(9)(d) identifies two independent conditions under which a non-resident may be regarded as having SEP in India.

The payment-based threshold: A non-resident undertakes transactions in respect of goods, services or property with any person in India, including the provision of downloads of data or software in India, and the aggregate payments arising from such transactions during the tax year exceed the prescribed threshold.

The user-based threshold: A non-resident systematically and continuously solicits business activities or engages in interaction with a prescribed number of users in India.

Both conditions operate independently. Satisfying either one may establish SEP, irrespective of whether the agreement is concluded in India, the non-resident maintains a residence or place of business in India, or services are physically rendered in the country.

What Are the SEP Thresholds in India?

Rule 13 of the Income-tax Rules, 2026 prescribes the following thresholds:

₹2 crore: Aggregate payments arising from relevant transactions between the non-resident and persons in India during the tax year.

3 lakh users: Users with whom systematic and continuous business activities are solicited or who are engaged in interaction.

These thresholds carry forward the amounts previously prescribed under Rule 11UD of the Income-tax Rules, 1962, for the purposes of Explanation 2A to Section 9(1)(i). An important distinction is that the payment threshold must be exceeded, meaning that payments of exactly ₹2 crore do not satisfy this limb. Similarly, the user threshold must be assessed in the context of the statutory requirement concerning systematic and continuous solicitation or interaction, rather than treating every Indian user of a digital platform as automatically qualifying.

For example, an overseas software company without an Indian office that receives more than ₹2 crore from relevant transactions with Indian customers during a tax year may satisfy the payment-based SEP threshold. Similarly, a digital platform that systematically and continuously solicits business activities from, or engages in interaction with, at least 3 lakh qualifying Indian users may satisfy the user-based threshold, even if it does not generate corresponding revenue from those users.

The SEP provisions also contain an important exclusion: transactions or activities confined to the purchase of goods in India for the purpose of export are outside the scope of the SEP threshold provisions.

The distinction between the two thresholds is significant. The payment-based test focuses on the aggregate value of relevant transactions, rather than the profits earned from them. The user-based test, on the other hand, does not depend on the generation of revenue.

Transition From the Income-tax Act, 1961 to the Income-tax Act, 2025

The Income-tax Act, 2025 came into effect on 1 April 2026. Accordingly, SEP assessments involving earlier tax years must be examined under Explanation 2A to Section 9(1)(i) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, read with the applicable provisions of the Income-tax Rules, 1962. For periods governed by the new legislation, Section 9(9) of the Income-tax Act, 2025 and the Income-tax Rules, 2026 apply.

Although the underlying SEP framework has substantially been retained, the relevant statutory provisions and terminology have been reorganised. Businesses examining historical exposure should therefore identify the applicable assessment period before relying on the corresponding provisions.

How Is Income Attributed to Significant Economic Presence in India?

Crossing an SEP threshold does not automatically make a non-resident’s entire global income taxable in India. The scope of taxation is limited by the statutory rules governing the attribution of income to Indian operations and SEP-related transactions or activities.

Section 9(9)(f) of the Income-tax Act, 2025 provides that only income reasonably attributable to operations carried out in India, where not all business operations are undertaken in India, or to the transactions or activities constituting SEP, is deemed to accrue or arise in India through the relevant business connection.

Section 9(9)(g) further identifies certain categories of income that are included in the attribution framework:

Income from advertisements targeting customers residing in India or accessing advertisements through an Internet Protocol (IP) address located in India. Income from the sale of data collected from persons residing in India or using an IP address located in India. Income from the sale of goods or services using data collected from persons residing in India or using an IP address located in India.

These provisions are particularly relevant to digital advertising businesses, online platforms, data-driven enterprises and companies monetising Indian user information.

For instance, an overseas digital advertising platform may enter into advertising contracts outside India and receive payments in a foreign jurisdiction. However, where advertisements target Indian customers or are accessed through Indian IP addresses, the income attributable to the relevant operations or SEP activities may fall within India’s domestic tax framework.

Similarly, a foreign enterprise generating revenue from the sale of data collected from Indian users may face Indian tax exposure even where the underlying commercial arrangements and payment processing take place outside India.

Determining the Taxable Income

The distinction between establishing SEP and determining the income attributable to it is important. The former establishes a domestic tax nexus; the latter determines the amount of income that may be brought to tax in India.

Rule 9 of the Income-tax Rules, 2026 addresses situations in which the actual amount of income accruing or arising to a non-resident through a business connection in India cannot be definitely ascertained. It permits the Assessing Officer to determine the income using a reasonable percentage of the relevant turnover, a proportion of the enterprise’s overall profits based on the ratio of relevant receipts to total receipts, or another suitable method.

Consequently, although the statute establishes the principle of reasonable attribution, determining the appropriate amount of taxable income may involve factual and computational disputes. Relevant considerations may include the nature of the Indian-facing activities, the functions performed, the assets employed, the risks assumed and the relationship between Indian transactions and the enterprise’s overall operations.

For non-resident enterprises, maintaining appropriate transaction records, user data and supporting financial documentation is therefore essential to substantiating the amount of income attributable to India.

Impact of the Equalisation Levy Repeal on India’s Digital Taxation Framework

The withdrawal of the equalisation levy has materially changed the framework governing the taxation of non-resident digital businesses in India. Introduced through the Finance Act, 2016, the 6% equalisation levy initially applied to specified online advertising services provided by non-residents. The Finance Act, 2020 subsequently expanded the framework by introducing a 2% levy on specified e-commerce supplies and services.

The two components were subsequently withdrawn on different dates:

2% e-commerce equalisation levy: Withdrawn for e-commerce supplies or services made, provided or facilitated on or after 1 August 2024.

6% online advertising equalisation levy: Withdrawn for specified services provided on or after 1 April 2025.

The Finance Act, 2025 also provided that the exemption under Section 10(50) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 would cease to apply from Assessment Year 2026–27.

The repeal has removed a separate levy that previously applied to specified digital transactions. However, it does not automatically make every transaction previously covered by the equalisation levy taxable under SEP. The applicability of ordinary income-tax provisions must still be examined independently, including the existence of a business connection, the nature of the income and any protection available under an applicable tax treaty.

What Does the Repeal Mean for Foreign Digital Businesses?

The withdrawal of the equalisation levy makes the domestic income-tax framework and the SEP provisions particularly relevant to non-resident enterprises generating revenue from India. Three practical implications deserve attention.

First, the basis of tax exposure has changed. Businesses must examine whether their Indian-facing activities create a taxable business connection under the domestic law and whether the resulting income is taxable under an applicable DTAA. The absence of an equalisation levy obligation does not, by itself, establish an exemption from income tax.

Second, the relatively low SEP thresholds warrant closer monitoring. Foreign businesses undertaking significant transactions with Indian customers or systematically interacting with a substantial Indian user base should evaluate their SEP exposure, even where they operate without an Indian office or employees.

Third, income attribution assumes greater importance. The SEP framework does not automatically subject all global receipts to Indian tax. Instead, the focus is on income reasonably attributable to the relevant Indian operations, transactions or activities. Determining that attribution may require a detailed examination of business functions, financial records and the nature of the enterprise’s Indian economic activities.

The repeal therefore makes it particularly important for foreign businesses to assess their Indian tax position on a transaction-specific basis rather than relying solely on the previous equalisation levy framework.

Significant Economic Presence and Permanent Establishment: The Treaty Dilemma

One of the most significant unresolved issues in India’s digital taxation framework is the relationship between domestic SEP provisions and the Permanent Establishment requirements under applicable tax treaties.

SEP is a domestic-law concept that establishes a business connection in India. However, most Indian tax treaties provide that business profits of a foreign enterprise may be taxed in India only where the enterprise has a Permanent Establishment in the country, and only to the extent that the profits are attributable to that PE. This creates a potential conflict between domestic tax nexus and treaty-based taxing rights.

Can India Tax a Non-Resident With SEP but No Permanent Establishment?

Section 159(4) of the Income-tax Act, 2025, corresponding to Section 90(2) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, provides that where an applicable tax treaty has been entered into and notified, the provisions of the domestic Act apply only to the extent that they are more beneficial to the assessee, subject to the statutory exceptions.

The Supreme Court has recognised the operation of this principle in Union of India v. Azadi Bachao Andolan (2003), affirming the significance of tax treaties within India’s domestic tax framework. The distinction between SEP and PE is therefore critical. While domestic legislation may recognise a non-resident’s economic presence in India through its commercial and digital activities, that presence does not automatically satisfy the definition of PE under an applicable DTAA.

In Formula One World Championship Ltd. v. Commissioner of Income Tax (2017), the Supreme Court examined the requirements for a fixed-place PE under Article 5 of the India-UK DTAA. The Court emphasised the existence of a fixed place of business through which the enterprise’s business is wholly or partly carried on, including the requirement that the place be at the enterprise’s disposal.

Although the judgment provides important guidance on the fixed-place PE test, it does not directly determine whether SEP, by itself, can satisfy a treaty’s PE requirement. Further, PE provisions differ across treaties and may include dependent-agent, service PE and other treaty-specific tests.

Accordingly, a foreign digital business that satisfies India’s domestic SEP thresholds but does not have a PE under the applicable treaty may have grounds to argue that its business profits cannot be taxed in India under the treaty’s business profits article. However, the position must be assessed against the specific treaty, the characterisation of the relevant income and the possibility of another applicable taxing provision, including provisions governing royalties or fees for technical services.

India’s Legislative Position and the Continuing Uncertainty

The constitutional validity of India’s ability to tax income arising from cross-border economic activities must also be distinguished from the question of whether a particular treaty permits that taxation.

In GVK Industries Ltd. v. Income Tax Officer (2011), the Supreme Court considered the territorial limits of Parliament’s legislative power in relation to matters outside India and recognised the relevance of a sufficient nexus with India. The judgment provides constitutional context for India’s ability to legislate in respect of extraterritorial aspects having a sufficient connection with the country. However, it does not directly resolve the interaction between SEP and the PE requirements under a tax treaty. The central question therefore remains whether the existence of SEP under domestic law, without a PE under the applicable DTAA, is sufficient to permit India to tax the relevant business profits.

The distinction between domestic taxability and treaty entitlement is crucial. A domestic business connection may establish a basis for taxation under Indian law, but the applicable treaty may restrict India’s right to exercise that taxing power. The issue should consequently be examined on a treaty-by-treaty basis. In the absence of a reported Supreme Court ruling directly deciding the SEP-versus-PE question, the extent to which domestic SEP provisions can independently support taxation of treaty .