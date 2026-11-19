Since 26 October 2023, Rule 28(2) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017 has deemed the value of a corporate guarantee given to a bank or financial institution on behalf of a related person to be 1% of the amount of the guarantee per annum, or the actual consideration, whichever is higher. For groups that routinely support the borrowings of subsidiaries and project SPVs with parent guarantees, usually without charging any fee, the Rule turned a long-standing intra-group practice into a recurring GST question, and show cause notices and demands followed.

On 17 November 2026, a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court comprising Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Bharat Parashar decided a batch of writ petitions led by Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd. v. Union of India (W.P.(C) 2966/2024), with petitions by, among others, ReNew, Jindal Stainless, Azure Power, Essar Power and Essar Shipping. The Court held that a corporate guarantee given free of charge for a related person's borrowings is still a taxable supply of services. However, it read down Rule 28(2) so that the 1% figure is a rebuttable presumption rather than a fixed minimum, and held that the guarantee is supplied once, when it is executed, and not afresh every year.

This article explains the judgment, sets out what evidence the Court considered capable of displacing the 1% value, maps which guarantees are caught and how, and notes where the ruling differs from the Gujarat and Bombay High Courts. It is written for CFOs, group treasury and tax teams, and lenders that take parent guarantees.

The Answer in Brief

The judgment turns on four holdings:

Taxability: A corporate guarantee furnished by a holding or group company to a bank or financial institution for a related person's borrowings is a supply of services under Section 7(1)(c) read with Entry 2 of Schedule I of the CGST Act, even where no consideration is charged. The recipient is the subsidiary, not the lender. Valuation: Rule 28(2) is valid, but the 1% deemed value "shall give way to a lower open market value, where the supplier establishes such value on cogent and verifiable material". The price agreed within the group, or the absence of any price, is not by itself such material. Timing: The supply takes place on execution, and again on each renewal, extension or enhancement. It is not a continuous supply, and the tax is computed at the time of supply for the entire tenure. Period: Guarantees executed before 1 July 2017 are not taxable unless renewed, extended or enhanced later. Guarantees executed between 1 July 2017 and 25 October 2023 are taxable but cannot be valued at 1%. Rule 28(2) applies only to guarantees executed, renewed, extended or enhanced on or after 26 October 2023.

Why A Free Guarantee Is Still a Supply

The Court's starting point was what the guarantor actually provides. In its view, a holding company that guarantees its subsidiary's loan provides "its own creditworthiness", placing its balance sheet behind the subsidiary's borrowings and assuming the risk of default from the moment the guarantee is executed. That assumption of risk consumes the guarantor's own capacity to borrow and is what enables the subsidiary to obtain the loan, or obtain it on better terms. Since what passes is neither goods, money nor securities, it is a service. The Court noted that the Sterlite petitioners had themselves stated that their SPVs had no independent financial standing to raise funds, describing this as "the clearest description of a service rendered to the SPV".

The Court rejected the main arguments against taxability. The motive of protecting the parent's investment does not change the character of the transaction, since the definition of business is "transaction-centric and indifferent to purpose". Edelweiss, in which the Supreme Court declined to interfere with the view that a corporate guarantee given without consideration did not attract service tax, was distinguished because the service tax definition of service required consideration, whereas Entry 2 of Schedule I treats supplies between related persons as supplies even without consideration. The guarantee is not excluded as an actionable claim, because what the subsidiary receives is credit support and not a claim, and it is not a "security", because that term is confined to marketable instruments as defined in the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956.

The Court also left one door open. It did not rule out a case where the guarantor's act bears no nexus with any business carried on by it, but treated that as a question of fact for the adjudicating authority.

The 1% Is A Presumption, Not A Floor

The Court upheld the Rule against the challenges of excessive delegation and lack of legislative competence, and accepted that a presumptive measure of value is not, by itself, objectionable. It also accepted that adopting 1% from the Safe Harbour Rules under the Income Tax Act was "a rational starting point", given the difficulty of finding comparables for intra-group guarantees.

However, it held that the Rule could not operate as a fixed minimum where a lower open market value can be shown, for four reasons. First, the agenda for the 52nd meeting of the GST Council itself recorded that banks charge between 0.5% and 3% for guarantees, and sometimes nothing at all. Second, a safe harbour is optional for the taxpayer, and the Rule had turned "a figure meant to be an option for the taxpayer" into a compulsory minimum. Third, the non obstante clause in Rule 28(2) displaced the open market value even where it could be established. Fourth, the open market value of an intra-group guarantee can in fact be determined in many cases. Where it can, deeming a higher value "would amount to taxing a value which does not exist". To that extent, the Rule was held to be arbitrary and violative of Article 14, and was read down.

The Court also upheld the proviso to Rule 28(2), under which the value declared in the invoice is deemed to be the value where the recipient is eligible for full input tax credit. However, it added that whether a recipient is in fact eligible for full credit is a question of fact and cannot be presumed merely because the parties are related.

What Evidence Can Displace The 1%

The practical question for groups is what counts as "cogent and verifiable material". The Court identified three sources that are "all capable of establishing" the open market value, i.e. the fair value recognised under Ind AS 109, transfer pricing benchmarks accepted in assessments, and pricing based on credit rating differentials. Equally, it set out what will not work. The consideration agreed between related persons, or the absence of any consideration, cannot by itself displace the deemed value, since Section 15(1) treats a related-party price as unreliable. The comparison is with the open market value, i.e. the value between unrelated persons, as defined in the Explanation to Rule 35.

It is important to read this correctly. The Court did not examine any petitioner's valuation evidence or hold that any particular valuation displaced 1%. It expressly left "the establishment of open market value" to be decided by the competent authorities on the facts of each case. The burden is on the supplier, and the proper officer is entitled to test the material.

Several other findings bear directly on how a valuation should be built. The value is computed on the amount guaranteed, irrespective of the amount actually disbursed, since the guarantor is exposed to the entire amount committed. For a guarantee co-terminous with a loan facility, or one with no stated tenure, the tenure is that of the facility as it stands at execution. Hence, a group seeking to rely on a lower value should consider the following:

Prepare the valuation at execution. Since the supply occurs on execution, the supporting material should be prepared and documented at that time, for the amount guaranteed and the full tenure. Align the numbers across functions. The fair value recorded under Ind AS 109, any transfer pricing position and the value declared for GST should be consistent, or any difference should be explained. Use market-based inputs. Where reliance is placed on credit rating differentials, the material should show the borrower's standalone rating, the effect of the guarantee and the resulting pricing difference, so that it can be tested by the officer. Avoid relying on group pricing alone. A guarantee fee fixed within the group, or a clause in the deed prohibiting any fee, will not by itself establish a lower value. Confirm input tax credit eligibility as a fact. Where the recipient is eligible for full credit, the proviso to Rule 28(2) makes the invoice value the deemed value, but eligibility must be shown.

One Supply, Taxed Upfront for The Full Tenure

The Court held that the service, being the assumption of risk, is supplied when the guarantee is executed and delivered, and the continuing obligation is "only a consequence of the supply already made, and not a repetition of it". A gratuitous guarantee is not a continuous supply under Section 2(33), because there are no periodic payment obligations, and the deeming fiction in Rule 28(2) relates only to value and cannot create one. The time of supply is governed by Section 13(2)(a) or (b), not by Section 13(2)(c) read with the related-party disclosure under Ind AS 24. Invocation of the guarantee is not a new supply.

However, each renewal, extension of tenure or enhancement of the guaranteed amount is a fresh supply, valued by reference to the period of renewal or extension or the amount of enhancement, so that the same risk is not taxed twice.

The consequence is that tax is computed upfront for the entire tenure. The Court rejected both the Revenue's alternative year-wise approach and the petitioners' argument that tax could not be collected upfront. Where a guarantee is released or discharged before the end of the period for which it was offered, the supplier may issue a credit note under Section 34 for the unexpired period, subject to its conditions and time limits, but not merely because the loan was not fully disbursed. Recognising the cash-flow burden of long-term guarantees, the Court observed that the Government may consider providing for collection in annual instalments under Section 148, and stated in its conclusion that the Respondents will be at liberty to do so. Until such a mechanism is notified, the tax remains payable on the full tenure at the time of supply.

Which Guarantees Fall Were

The judgment's treatment of time periods is likely to matter most for pending demands.

Guarantee Taxable? How valued Executed before 1 July 2017, not renewed, extended or enhanced after that date No. The supply was complete before GST came into force Not applicable Executed before 1 July 2017, renewed, extended or enhanced on or after 1 July 2017 Yes, for the renewal, extension or enhancement By reference to the period or amount of the renewal, extension or enhancement. Whether such a renewal, extension or enhancement has taken place is to be examined by the adjudicating authority for each deed Executed between 1 July 2017 and 25 October 2023 Yes Under the Rules then in force, on material specific to the guarantee. Rule 28(2) does not apply, and the 1% figure cannot be applied through Rule 31. Where the recipient was eligible for full credit, the second proviso to Rule 28 (now Rule 28(1)) applies Executed before 26 October 2023 and still subsisting after that date Not afresh, merely because it continues to exist Rule 28(2) does not apply unless the guarantee is renewed, extended or enhanced on or after 26 October 2023 Executed, renewed, extended or enhanced on or after 26 October 2023 Yes Rule 28(2) applies, i.e. 1% per annum or the actual consideration, whichever is higher, unless a lower open market value is established, or the full credit proviso applies For a related recipient located outside India From 26 October 2023, Rule 28(2) does not apply. For the earlier period, left to the adjudicating authority Not decided

The Court also upheld the retrospective operation of Notification No. 12/2024, which added the words "located in India" and "per annum" to Rule 28(2) with effect from 26 October 2023, finding the first change beneficial and the second clarificatory, and the retrospective period of less than nine months reasonable. Circulars No. 204/16/2023-GST and 225/19/2024-GST were upheld, but are to be applied in conformity with the judgment, and are not to be given effect insofar as they may be understood to prevent a supplier from establishing a lower open market value, or to treat the continued existence of a pre-26 October 2023 guarantee as a fresh supply.

What Happens to Pending Demands

The show cause notices, orders and demands challenged in the petitions were set aside to the extent they proceeded on a basis contrary to the judgment, and the proper officers are to determine liability afresh after hearing the petitioners. The Court left several questions open for the authorities to decide on the facts, including the invocation of the extended limitation period under Section 74, the plea relating to the pledge of shares, the taxability of guarantees for recipients outside India before 26 October 2023, eligibility for full input tax credit, the establishment of open market value and the dates of execution, renewal, extension or enhancement of each guarantee.

For groups with pending proceedings, the immediate tasks are therefore factual: identifying the date of execution and any later renewal, extension or enhancement of each guarantee, assembling valuation material for guarantees in the 2017–2023 window and after 26 October 2023, and examining whether limitation has been correctly applied.

Three High Courts, Three Positions

The judgment does not settle the position nationally. As described in the Delhi judgment, the Bombay High Court in D.P. Jain & Co. Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. v. Union of India (W.P. No. 2087/2025, decided 6 May 2026), following Edelweiss, held that corporate guarantees furnished without fee, commission or other consideration do not attract GST. The Delhi High Court was unable to concur with that view, while expressing no view on whether it was per incuriam.

The Gujarat High Court in Torrent Power Ltd. v. Union of India (R/SCA No. 12175/2024, decided 14 August 2026) reached the same conclusions as the Delhi High Court on several points, including that a guarantee for a related person is a supply even without consideration, that the subsidiary is the recipient, that the deemed value is arbitrary insofar as it operates as a minimum where the true value is lower, and that Rule 28(2) does not apply before 26 October 2023. However, the Delhi High Court differed on five aspects. Most significantly for valuation, it allowed the deemed value to be displaced only by the open market value, and not, as under the Gujarat High Court's reading down, by the actual consideration where it can be ascertained. On timing, it rejected the Gujarat High Court's view that the taxable event recurs every year, and with it the levy from 26 October 2023 on the outstanding amount of earlier guarantees.

Hence, the treatment of a group's guarantees may currently depend on which High Court's view applies to it. With three High Courts having taken differing positions, the question may well require resolution by the Supreme Court.

What Lenders Should Note

Lenders are not the recipient of the supply, and the tax falls on the guarantor. However, the judgment affects lending practice in two ways. First, since each renewal, extension or enhancement of a guarantee is a fresh supply, requests to extend a facility or increase a guaranteed amount will carry a GST cost for the borrower's group, valued on the increment. Second, the Court noted that the clarifications in Circular No. 225/19/2024-GST on the issue of a fresh guarantee or the renewal of an existing one upon the takeover of a loan are consistent with each renewal being a fresh supply, and that any double taxation on a takeover is addressed by Section 34. Refinancing and takeover structures should therefore account for the GST on the replacement guarantee and the availability of credit notes on the guarantee that is released.

Conclusion

After Sterlite Power, a group that gives a free guarantee for a related company's bank borrowings must still pay GST on it, and must pay it upfront for the full tenure when the guarantee is executed. However, for guarantees within Rule 28(2), the 1% per annum figure is no longer an irrebuttable minimum within the Delhi High Court's jurisdiction. It yields to a lower open market value supported by cogent and verifiable material, such as Ind AS 109 fair value, accepted transfer pricing benchmarks or credit rating differential pricing, but not to a price fixed within the group. Guarantees executed before 26 October 2023 cannot be valued at 1% merely because they continue to exist, and those executed before 1 July 2017 are outside GST unless later renewed, extended or enhanced. Given the differing views of the Bombay and Gujarat High Courts, groups should build their valuation file now, at execution, so that they are positioned under whichever view ultimately prevails.