Telangana High Court sets aside GAAR invocation, holds that tax benefit alone does not establish an impermissible avoidance arrangement

The Telangana High Court examined whether setting off of short-term capital losses - arising on account of transactions in listed shares around bonus issues - against long-term capital gains arising from a slump sale constituted an impermissible avoidance arrangement under the General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) under Chapter X-A of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (“the Act”).

The Court set aside the GAAR Approving Panel’s directions under Section 144BA(6), holding that the Revenue had failed to establish the statutory conditions for invoking GAAR.

BACKGROUND AND FACTS

New Meena Bazar International Pvt. Ltd. (“New Meena Bazar”) sold its “Mebaz” fashion business as a going concern to Vedant Fashions Pvt. Ltd. (“Vedant Fashions”) by way of slump sale on 13 June 2017 for approximately INR 210.46 Crores, resulting in long-term capital gains of approximately INR 175.92 Crores under Section 50B of the Act.

New Meena Bazar was then amalgamated into Madevsag Retail Pvt Ltd (“Madevsag Retail”) with an Appointed Date of 1 April 2017, i.e., prior to the slump sale. Accordingly, the slump sale was treated as having been undertaken by Madevsag Retail, which was subsequently merged into EKGE Retail Pvt Ltd (later converted into a LLP – EKGE Retail LLP) (“EKGE”).

Following the sale, EKGE considered various options for deploying the surplus funds and, on the advice of wealth managers and consultants, decided to diversify its investments across asset classes. It was advised that purchasing shares of listed companies before bonus issues and selling shares after the bonus allotment could yield a short-term return of ~ 1% to 3%.

Accordingly, EKGE invested approximately INR 106.31 Crores in pre-bonus shares of large listed companies and subsequently sold shares worth approximately INR 57.24 Crores after the bonus allotments, leaving a net investment, at cost, of approximately INR 49.07 Crores.

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