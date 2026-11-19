In brief

The article analyses the long-standing debate in Indian tax law: what happens when the Central Board of Direct Taxes (‘CBDT’) adopts one interpretation of a provision, but the courts adopt another. It discusses the recent Supreme Court decision in the case of Samtex Fashions Ltd., relating to availability of a deduction under Section 80HHC of the Income Tax Act, 1961 in respect of export quota premium.

Introduction

The decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court in Samtex Fashions Ltd1 revisits a long-standing debate in Indian tax law: what happens when the Central Board of Direct Taxes (‘CBDT’) adopts one interpretation of a provision, but the courts adopt another?

The dispute concerned the availability of a deduction under Section 80HHC of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (‘IT Act’) in respect of export quota premium received by the assessee. Its significance, however, extends beyond that specific issue. The case required the courts to consider the legal effect of a CBDT Office Memorandum, and whether taxpayers and tax authorities can continue to rely on such clarifications when interpreting the statute.

Factual background

Section 80HHC of the IT Act provides a deduction in respect of profits derived from export of goods. Further, the said Section also provides that deduction may be extended to export incentives contemplated under Sections 28(iiia) to 28(iiic) of IT Act as well. Samtex Fashions Ltd., a manufacturer and exporter of readymade garments, received premium on the transfer of export quota rights allocated under the textile export quota regime and claimed deduction under Section 80HHC on such receipts. The assessee relied inter alia on the CBDT Office Memorandum dated 23 February 1998, which stated that export quota premium could be treated similarly to the export incentive receipts contemplated under Sections 28(iiia) to 28(iiic) of IT Act. The Assessing Officer (‘AO’), however, rejected the claim on the ground that export quota premium did not fall within any of the categories specifically enumerated under Sections 28(iiia) to 28(iiic) and was therefore not eligible for deduction under Section 80HHC. The dispute eventually reached the Delhi High Court and thereafter the Supreme Court.

Summary of the decision rendered by the Hon’ble HC and SC

The HC held that export quota premium did not fall within any of the export incentive categories specifically enumerated in Sections 28(iiia) to 28(iiic) and therefore, benefit of deduction u/s 80HHC cannot be claimed in respect of the same. The Court further held that while the CBDT Office Memorandum could guide tax authorities, it could not override the statutory scheme or bind the courts in interpreting the law. In reaching this conclusion, the Court relied on the principle affirmed by the Hon’ble SC in Ratan Melting2.

The Hon’ble SC affirmed this view, observing that the High Court had independently examined the statutory provisions and concluded that export quota premium was not eligible for deduction. It held that adopting a contrary position solely on the basis of the CBDT Office Memorandum would amount to judicial overreach.

Analysis and conclusion

Before turning to the substantive issue, in the authors’ view, one aspect appears to have received relatively less attention. The clarification dated 23 February 1998 was issued as an Office Memorandum and not as a Circular. Whether such a Memorandum could properly be regarded as a Circular or Instruction issued under Section 119 of the Act was not examined either by the Hon’ble HC or SC. Both the Courts appear to have proceeded on the assumption that the Memorandum stood on substantially the same footing as a CBDT Circular and consequently, tested its validity against the principles governing Circulars, particularly the rule that administrative instructions cannot override the statute. Thus, the question on equating Memorandum with a Circular remains open.

The proposition laid down in Ratan Melting that a Circular cannot override the statute is undoubtedly unchallenged. However, that principle does not necessarily compel courts to disregard a beneficial Circular merely because its language does not fit comfortably within a literal reading of the statutory text. Where a Circular is issued to explain the operation of a provision, remove administrative uncertainty, or advance the object sought to be achieved by Parliament, there remains a strong case for construing it in a manner that furthers that objective rather than defeats it.

The earlier jurisprudence of the Hon’ble SC suggests a more nuanced approach to administrative circulars than a simple inquiry into whether they are binding on courts. In Navnit Lal C. Javeri3, the controversy arose out of the newly inserted deemed dividend provisions. Statutory language, if read literally, was capable of causing substantial hardship in situations that were not intended to be targeted by the amendment. Recognizing this difficulty, CBDT issued a Circular explaining the circumstances in which the provision would and would not be invoked. The Hon’ble SC did not treat the Circular as overriding the statute. Rather, it accepted that the Board had issued the Circular to mitigate unintended hardship and facilitate proper administration of the provision, and held that such instructions were binding on the tax authorities. A similar approach is evident in Ellerman Lines Ltd4. There, the dispute concerned the departmental treatment of a particular class of receipts, and the Board had already issued instructions on how the provision was to be administered. The Hon’ble SC held that revenue authorities were not entitled to ignore those instructions and adopt a contrary position. While the circular did not alter the statute, it filled a gap in administration by prescribing the manner in which the law was to be applied in practice. The decision in K.P. Varghese5 perhaps goes even further. The issue before the Court was whether Section 52(2) of the IT Act (precursor to Section 50C) permitted the Revenue to substitute fair market value for the declared consideration in every case where the market value exceeded the stated consideration by the prescribed percentage. A literal reading of the provision favored the Revenue. However, CBDT had issued a circular explaining that the provision was intended to counter tax evasion through understatement of consideration and was not meant to apply to bona fide transactions where actual consideration was in fact lower than the fair market value. The Hon’ble SC relied extensively upon that Circular as evidence of the object and purpose underlying the provision and adopted an interpretation consistent with the Board's understanding. Importantly, the circular was welcomed not because it overrode the statute, but because it explained an aspect of legislative intent that was not apparent from the statutory text itself.

These decisions, therefore, stand for a proposition that is distinct from Ratan Melting. They do not suggest that circulars prevail over statutes. Rather, they recognize that where Parliament has left uncertainty, ambiguity or practical difficulties in the operation of a provision, a beneficial circular may legitimately assist in explaining how the provision is intended to work. Viewed in that light, beneficial circulars are not merely administrative directions; they are interpretative guides that deserve a liberal and purposive construction when they seek to explain what the statute has left unsaid.

The legislative history of Section 80HHC provides a useful illustration. Prior to 1990, the deduction under Section 80HHC was principally directed at profits arising from the export of goods. By the Finance Act, 1990, Parliament inserted clauses (iiia), (iiib) and (iiic) into Section 28 to bring within the fold of business income certain export-linked incentives, namely profit on the sale of import licences, cash assistance and duty drawback. Thereafter, when Section 80HHC was restructured, Parliament expressly integrated these receipts into the deduction mechanism by providing for their inclusion in the computation of export profits. The legislative progression therefore suggests that Section 80HHC was no longer confined merely to profits arising from the sale of exported goods but was consciously extended to cover specified export incentives as well. It thus appears that such incentives were intended to participate in the Section 80HHC deduction framework and that the legislative object was to ensure that exporters were not denied export deductions merely because a portion of their export profits arose in the form of export incentives rather than directly from the sale proceeds of exported goods.

Seen in that context, the CBDT Office Memorandum dated 23 February 1998 can arguably be understood as an attempt to explain the statutory scheme in light of its underlying purpose. By stating that export quota premium could ‘technically be equated’ with the export incentives referred to in Sections 28(iiia) to 28(iiic), the CBDT was not necessarily creating a new category of deduction. Rather, it appears to be seeking to place an export-linked receipt within a framework that Parliament had already fashioned for export incentives. Viewed from that perspective, the Office Memorandum deserved a purposive and liberal construction. Instead of being treated as an impermissible attempt to override the statute, it could legitimately have been regarded as an interpretative aid reflecting the broader legislative objective of extending Section 80HHC relief to export-linked incentives. Had such an approach been adopted, there was a compelling basis to extend the benefit of deduction to the assessee.

Footnotes

1. Samtex Fashions Ltd. v. Commissioner of Income Tax [Delhi Civil Appeal No. 11063 and 12449 of 2017].

2. Commissioner of Central Excise v. Ratan Melting & Wire Industries [(2008) 13 SCC 1].

3. Navnit Lal Javeri v. ACIT [(1965) 56 ITR 198]

4. Ellerman Lines Ltd v. CIT [(1971) 82 ITR 913].