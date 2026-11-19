A. Understanding Fractional Ownership of Real Estate

Fractional ownership means owning a portion of a single property together with other investors, instead of owning the whole of it. Under a fractional model, the same property is divided among several investors, and each of them holds a defined portion.

Owning a Grade A office floor, a warehouse or a retail unit has traditionally needed a very large cheque. In a fractional model, each investor contributes a smaller amount and may receive a proportionate share of the distributable income generated by the property, as well as any gains realised upon its sale.

The model has grown because platforms now handle the entire process online. Fractional ownership is, however, a commercial description and not a single, uniformly regulated legal form. The investor may directly own an undivided interest in the property, or may participate indirectly through shares, units, beneficial interests, contractual rights or digital tokens, and the legal nature of that interest depends on the underlying structure and the instrument held.

This article explains how fractional ownership models work in India, where they fit within SEBI’s framework, when they can become a collective investment scheme (“CIS”), what tokenisation changes, and which areas remain unclear. The central question is a simple one. When does a group of people owning a property together turn into an investment product that needs regulation?

B. How Fractional Ownership Models Operate in India?

There is no single fractional ownership model in India. Platforms use different legal structures depending on the asset, the investor profile and the regulatory risk they are prepared to take. In practice, most models fall into four broad categories, as set out below. These categories may overlap: a Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”) or small and medium REIT (“SM REIT”), for instance, is itself a trust that holds property through special purpose vehicles (“SPVs”).

Parameter Direct co-ownership SPV-based ownership Trust-based pooling REIT / SM REIT Ownership structure Investors hold registered title to undivided shares as co-owners.1 A company or LLP owns the property; investors do not.2 The trustee holds legal title; investors are beneficiaries.3 A SEBI-registered trust holds the assets, through SPVs. Instrument held An undivided interest in immovable property. Shares, debentures or an LLP interest. Units or beneficial interests under the trust deed. Listed units, which are securities. Investment mechanism Investors fund the purchase and take a registered conveyance; a platform or agent usually manages it. Investors subscribe to the SPV’s securities, and the SPV buys the property. Investors contribute to the trust, which acquires and holds the property under its deed. Investors subscribe to units; the manager invests in completed, income-generating property. Economic entitlement Rent is shared in proportion to undivided shares, usually collected by the platform and passed on after expenses. A gain arises on sale. The SPV receives the rent. The investor earns through the instrument held: dividend, interest or a share of LLP profits. The trust receives the rent and distributes it to unit holders in proportion to their units, as the deed provides. Distributions as the REIT Regulations require, and any gain on sale of units. Exit mechanism Sale of the undivided share by registered conveyance, or joint sale of the property. Ease depends on the co-ownership arrangements. Transfer of shares, debentures or LLP interest, subject to the SPV’s documents, or buyback or redemption. Transfer or redemption of units as the deed permits, or proceeds when the trust sells. Sale of units on a stock exchange, subject to market liquidity. Principal risks and limitations Title and encumbrance risk; co-owner disputes; platform dependence; CIS scrutiny if management is centralised. No direct property rights; transfer restrictions; potential deemed public issue and CIS concerns. Passive investors depend on the trustee; unregistered CIS risk. Higher thresholds and compliance burden; mainly completed assets; unit price may differ from asset value.

Fractional ownership can take different forms depending on the property and the rights offered to investors. A property measuring 1,000 square feet may, for instance, be offered in smaller investment interests notionally equivalent to 10 or 20 square feet, without actually dividing or demarcating the property. These interests may be represented through shares, units or digital tokens, depending on the structure. An external platform or manager may manage the property, while investors’ voting rights and decision-making powers depend on the governing documents.

A related concept can be seen in hotel and resort membership programmes, where members pay a fee for the right to occupy accommodation for a specified number of days each year, without acquiring ownership of the property. In larger hotel developments, individual rooms may be owned by different investors under mandatory lease-back arrangements, with the hotel operator managing the rooms and allowing their owners limited annual stays rather than unrestricted occupation. Whether such arrangements constitute fractional ownership depends on the rights acquired, the manner in which the property is held and the role of the operator.

Direct co-ownership is the only model in which the investor holds title, which brings its own difficulties. A co-owner can transfer only his own share,4 a defect in title or an encumbrance affects every co-owner, and a common Power of Attorney in favour of the platform often decides how much control the investor really has.

SPV-based structures separate ownership from investor rights. The SPV owns the property, while the investor’s rights come from the articles, shareholders’ agreement or LLP agreement. Transfer restrictions, minority governance and the cap on members of a private company are recurring concerns, while SEBI has also raised the possibility that certain SPV offerings could amount to deemed public issues or unregistered CIS, depending on how investors are brought into the arrangement.5

A trust is a legal vehicle and not a regulatory status. Investor protection depends on the trustee’s duties and the trust deed, and pooling money from passive investors under a trust invites CIS scrutiny.

Only REITs and SM REITs operate under a dedicated framework. An SM REIT is a SEBI-registered trust with a trustee and a manager that pools money under schemes. Each scheme holds property through wholly owned SPVs, and investors hold listed units, not an interest in the property or an SPV. These safeguards come with higher thresholds and compliance costs.

C. The Regulatory Framework: Where Does Fractional Ownership Fit?

India does not have a stand-alone law for fractional ownership. Where a platform fit depends on how it is structured and what it promises investors. Three situations should be kept apart: dedicated regulatory frameworks, general law alone, and areas where classification is unclear.

The applicable regulatory framework is the REIT regime under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 (“REIT Regulations”). Traditional REITs were designed for larger real estate portfolios. Their framework historically prescribed a minimum asset size of ₹500 crore, making it unsuitable for many smaller fractional ownership platforms. SEBI’s 2023 consultation paper recorded concerns about such platforms, including possible deemed public offers, dependence on Powers of Attorney and the absence of KYC and anti-money laundering norms.6

The SM REIT framework was SEBI’s answer. An SM REIT can hold completed, income-generating properties valued between ₹50 crore and ₹500 crore, and each scheme must have at least 200 unitholders, with a minimum subscription of ₹10 lakh per investor.7 The property must be held through an SPV, and the units must be listed on a recognised stock exchange.8

Arrangements outside the REIT framework are not unregulated. Property law (the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, the Registration Act, 1908 and state stamp laws), the Companies Act, 2013, the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 govern title, SPV securities, trusts and securities respectively.9 Foreign exchange law restricts non-resident purchases of agricultural land, farmhouses and plantation property, a platform that deals in virtual digital assets may be a reporting entity under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, and under-construction projects must consider the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.10

Of the two SEBI frameworks, only the REIT framework, through SM REITs, was built for fractional ownership of real estate, while the CIS framework under Section 11AA of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (“SEBI Act”) applies wherever the statutory test is met, whatever the business. Neither fits every model neatly, because fractional ownership often sits between ownership of the property, a beneficial interest in a pooled vehicle and a contractual right to receive income. That blurred line can turn an arrangement into a CIS, and a platform that cannot meet the SM REIT thresholds has no clear regulated route for small-ticket investors.

D. Can Fractional Ownership Become a Collective Investment Scheme?

It can, but not merely because several investors share an asset, and neither the structure nor the technology used changes the test. Section 11AA(2) of the SEBI Act treats an arrangement as a CIS when the following four conditions are met together:11

The contributions or payments made by investors are pooled and used for the purposes of the scheme or arrangement. The contributions are made with a view to receiving profits, income, produce or property, whether movable or immovable. The property, contribution or investment forming part of the arrangement, whether identifiable or not, is managed on behalf of the investors. The investors do not have day-to-day control over the management and operation of the arrangement.

A CIS must be run by a registered collective investment management company under Section 12(1B) of the SEBI Act and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Collective Investment Schemes) Regulations, 1999 (“CIS Regulations”).12 Section 11AA(3) excludes certain arrangements, including specified co-operative societies, chit funds and mutual fund subscriptions. The proviso to Section 11AA(1) separately deems an unregistered pooling arrangement with a corpus of ₹100 crore or more to be a CIS, unless an exclusion applies. These provisions must be examined independently of the four-condition test.13

How these conditions apply depends on the platform’s documents and operation, and not on its label. Neither registered title, nor an SPV, nor a trust conclusively takes an arrangement outside the test, and the participation of several investors in one asset does not by itself bring it within.14

Where investors contribute money to a common trust or scheme to acquire property and earn rental income, the first two conditions may be satisfied. If the trustee or platform manages the property and investors lack day-to-day control, the remaining conditions may also be met. The Supreme Court has held that a CIS run through a private trust is contrary to the statute, as it can be run only through a registered collective investment management company.15

Direct co-ownership may stand on a different footing because investors hold title to the property. However, where the platform exercises common management powers under mandatory Powers of Attorney, and investors cannot independently exercise meaningful rights over their interests, the arrangement may attract CIS scrutiny.16

SPV-based and LLP-based arrangements may raise similar concerns where investor contributions are pooled under centralised management. In the Growpital matter, SEBI found, first by an interim order in January 2024 and again by a final order in September 2026, that farm-linked investment plans offered through LLPs were an unregistered CIS.17

A registered REIT or SM REIT operates under its own regulations, so the classification concern lies with platforms that pool investor money outside that framework.

Issuing digital tokens does not change this analysis. The statute asks whether the four conditions are met, and does not ask what technology records the investor’s entitlement. If a token issuance meets the test and falls within no exception, the tokens may be treated as units of a CIS, and therefore as securities under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956.18

Three features draw the most attention: centralised asset management, pooled returns and limited investor control. A promise of fixed or assured returns makes the position worse, although a fixed return does not by itself decide the matter.19 In P.G.F. Limited v. Union of India, the Supreme Court upheld Section 11AA and held that the company’s sale and development of agricultural land was a CIS, an investment scheme presented as a land sale.20

What remains unsettled is the position of registered co-ownership under a common Power of Attorney, and of SPV or trust structures with some investor participation. The statute does not define day-to-day control, and the line between voting on major decisions and managing the asset day to day is not settled.

E. Emerging Models: Asset Tokenisation and Fractional Ownership

Tokenisation, in simple terms, means using technology such as distributed ledger technology (“DLT”) to issue or represent assets in the form of digital tokens.21 It records and transfers the rights that arise under the structures above, and smart contracts may automate calculations and distributions, subject to applicable law.22 It does not replace the underlying structure, and the legal position still depends on that structure.

The central question is what a token represents. Depending on the structure, it may represent an undivided interest in property, shares or other securities of an SPV, units of a trust, units of a REIT or SM REIT, or only a contractual right to income against the issuer.23 The token is the digital representation, and the enforceable right is whatever the underlying instrument creates. Owning a token does not automatically mean owning the underlying property.

Where an investor acquires direct ownership of the underlying property, the transfer of legal title must comply with statutory requirements. A sale of immovable property valued at ₹100 or more requires a registered instrument, and a blockchain entry or token alone cannot substitute for such conveyance.24 The Registration Act, 1908 prescribes requirements for presenting and registering the instrument, including identification formalities.25 Such transfers are also subject to applicable stamp duty. However, where tokens merely represent shares, units or contractual investment rights, their transfer does not itself transfer title to the property and remains governed by the applicable laws and documents.

In platform-managed models, the investor completes KYC and contributes capital, the funds acquire a property, often through an SPV, and the investor receives tokens representing shares, units or contractual rights. The property is then managed, income is distributed, and any secondary transfer or exit takes place only where legally and operationally permitted. Consider a hypothetical ₹60 crore office floor held by an SPV that issues 6,000 tokens of ₹1 lakh each. A holder of 60 tokens (1%) would receive 1% of the distributable rent, and a smart contract can calculate that share once the distributable amount is confirmed.

Tokenisation is commonly credited with greater divisibility, more efficient recordkeeping, automated distributions and reduced administrative friction. These are technological possibilities, not demonstrated legal or commercial outcomes, and easier technical transfer is not liquidity, which needs a lawful market and permitted transfers.

Existing law applies to a token according to what it represents. If a token qualifies as a virtual digital asset, gains are taxed at a flat rate of 30% with no deduction other than the cost of acquisition, and tax is deducted at source at 1% on payment.26 Whether a real estate token qualifies depends on its structure. In GIFT City, Terazo and Tokeny announced a tokenisation initiative under an IFSCA sandbox arrangement, with proposed minimum investments of USD 100,000 for primary investors and USD 1,000 for secondary investors.27

Tokenisation therefore reduces some problems and leaves the legal ones largely unchanged. It may improve recordkeeping and the calculation of distributions, but it does not cure a defect in title (which must still be independently verified), replace registration or create a legally recognised secondary market. Rights such as voting on the sale of the property, removing the manager or demanding redemption raise further questions. IFSCA has asked whether token holders should have a say in decisions about the underlying asset, and how such decisions could be given effect.28

Enforcement is the practical test. A token holder who is unhappy with the rent distribution or the sale price needs a forum and a remedy. Where the platform is not regulated by a statutory regulatory authority, the investor may have to rely on general contract and consumer protection remedies, instead of the grievance systems available for regulated products.

Broader adoption would need legal recognition of tokenised interests, a settled classification of tokens, registration and stamp duty processes that accommodate digital transfer, regulated custody and market infrastructure, enforceable investor rights and adequate disclosure. None of this is assured. The objective should be to address risks arising from newer structures without treating every form of fractional ownership as the same investment product.

F. Conclusion: Balancing Innovation and Regulatory Compliance

Fractional ownership of real estate is not inherently unlawful, but it is not the only one thing that needs to be known. How Fractional Ownership is implemented could result into materially different consequences, and the investor’s rights depend on the ownership arrangement and the instrument actually held.

Anyone proposing to establish or currently operating a fractional ownership platform must therefore look beyond the structure in which the investment is offered. A single arrangement may attract several laws governing property ownership, land use, transfer of interests, securities and investor protection, including restrictions that differ from one State to another. Compliance with one framework does not necessarily address the requirements of another.

These overlapping requirements can leave platform operators navigating murky waters. An arrangement presented as co-ownership may also raise questions under the CIS framework, particularly where investor contributions are pooled and the property is centrally managed. Similarly, the use of an SPV or digital tokens does not, by itself, resolve questions concerning ownership, investor rights or regulatory classification.

For businesses entering this space, as well as those already operating fractional ownership platforms, the challenge is to understand how these different requirements apply to their particular model. What matters is not merely how the investment is presented, but what the investor actually acquires, who controls the property and whether the arrangement complies with the laws applicable to it.

Fractional ownership offers opportunities for innovation, but navigating its regulatory boundaries requires careful consideration of the structure and its practical operation. The issues discussed here provide a starting point, although the legal considerations may extend further depending on the nature of each arrangement.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The position on fractional ownership and tokenisation depends on the facts and structure of each arrangement and is evolving.

Footnotes

1 Section 54, Transfer of Property Act, 1882; Section 17(1)(b), Registration Act, 1908.

2 Section 2(h), Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956; Sections 23 and 42, Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008.

3 Section 3, Indian Trusts Act, 1882, concerning the nature of a trust and the respective interests of trustees and beneficiaries, where applicable.

4 Section 44, Transfer of Property Act, 1882.

5 Securities and Exchange Board of India, Consultation Paper on Regulatory Framework for Micro, Small & Medium REITs (MSM REITs) (May 12, 2023) (“SEBI MSM REIT Consultation Paper”), paragraph 5.3; Sections 2(68) and 42, Companies Act, 2013.

6 SEBI MSM REIT Consultation Paper, paragraphs 5.3 and 6.4 to 6.7.

7 Chapter VIB, REIT Regulations, inserted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Real Estate Investment Trusts) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (Notification No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2024/166, March 8, 2024). [Regulation numbers for the asset value, unitholder and subscription thresholds to be added.]

8 Chapter VIB, REIT Regulations. [Regulation numbers on SPV holding and listing to be added.]

9 Transfer of Property Act, 1882 (Section 54); Registration Act, 1908 (Section 17); Companies Act, 2013 (Sections 2(68) and 42); Indian Trusts Act, 1882 (Section 3); Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (Section 2(h)).

10 Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019; Section 2(1)(sa)(vi), Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, read with the Ministry of Finance notification of March 7, 2023 on virtual digital asset service providers; Section 3, Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

11 Section 11AA(2), SEBI Act.

12 Sections 11AA and 12(1B), Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 ("SEBI Act"); Regulation 3, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Collective Investment Schemes) Regulations, 1999 ("CIS Regulations").

13 Section 11AA(1), SEBI Act.

14 Section 11AA(2) and (3), SEBI Act.

15 Osians Connoisseurs of Art Pvt. Ltd. v. Securities and Exchange Board of India, Civil Appeal No. 19936 of 2017, Supreme Court of India (February 12, 2020), pp. 8–9 of the judgment as published on the Court’s website, which relies on Regulation 3, CIS Regulations.

16 Section 11AA(2)(iii) and (iv), SEBI Act; SEBI MSM REIT Consultation Paper, paragraph 6.4, concerning the use of Power of Attorney arrangements and the resulting dependence of co-owners on fractional ownership platforms.

17 SEBI, Interim Order in the matter of Growpital Platform, WTM/AS/WRO/WRO/29991/2023-24 (January 29, 2024); SEBI, Confirmatory Order in the matter of Growpital Platform, WTM/AS/WRO/WRO/30296/2024-25 [date to be added]; SEBI, Final Order in the matter of Growpital Platform (September 28, 2026) [order number to be added].

18 Section 2(h)(ib), Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956.

19 Section 11AA(2), SEBI Act.

20 P.G.F. Limited v. Union of India, 2013 INSC 155; [2013] 6 S.C.R. 32 (March 12, 2013).

21 International Financial Services Centres Authority, Consultation Paper on Regulatory Approach Towards Tokenization of Real-World Assets (February 26, 2025) (“IFSCA Consultation Paper”), p. 10, which adopts the description used in the Financial Stability Board’s report of October 22, 2024.

22 IFSCA Consultation Paper, pp. 3 and 10, concerning tokenisation, distributed ledger technology and the use of smart contracts in tokenised arrangements.

23 IFSCA Consultation Paper, p. 13, Question 1.1c.1.

24 Section 54, Transfer of Property Act, 1882; Section 17(1)(b), Registration Act, 1908; Suraj Lamp & Industries (P) Ltd. v. State of Haryana, (2012) 1 SCC 656.

25 Sections 17, 32 and 32A, Registration Act, 1908.

26 Sections 2(47A), 115BBH and 194S, Income-tax Act, 1961. The Income-tax Act, 2025 has been in force since April 1, 2026, and the corresponding provisions of that Act should be verified before this position is relied upon.

27 Tokeny, "Terazo and Tokeny Join Forces for India's First Regulated Tokenization Project" (November 6, 2023), available at https://tokeny.com/terazo-and-tokeny-join-forces-for-indias-first-regulated-tokenization-project/.

28 IFSCA Consultation Paper, p. 15, Question 1.2.4.