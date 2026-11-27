The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) vide Circular bearing reference no. H-24028/14/2014-H (Vol.II) (C.No.134863) dated October 15, 2026, has circulated amendments to the Model Concession Agreement (MCA) for Build-Operate-Transfer (Toll) projects and capacity augmentation projects under tolling. The amendments, approved by the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) in its meetings held on August 21, 2026, and September 8, 2026, revise Clause 29.3, Clause 31.4.1 and Clause 4.2 of Schedule S (Escrow Agreement).

The revised Clause 29.3.1 changes the window for exercising the Lenders’ Representative’s right to propose termination where the Actual Weighted Average Daily Traffic falls short of the Target Traffic by more than 20% (twenty per cent) on any two Target Dates within a block of three consecutive Target Dates. The right may now be exercised only after the fifth anniversary of the Commercial Operation Date (COD), and not later than four months from the fifth anniversary of the COD, as against the earlier provision permitting its exercise at any time after the third anniversary of the COD. The existing procedure requiring the Concessionaire to notify the Authority of its intention to issue a Termination Notice and allow 30 days for the Authority to make representations remains unchanged.

The revised Clause 29.3.2 provides that, upon termination under Clause 29.3.1, the Authority shall make a Termination Payment equal to 90% (ninety per cent) of the Debt Due and 90% (ninety per cent) of the Adjusted Equity. Previously, the Termination Payment was the amount payable under Clause 37.3.1 as if the termination were for a Concessionaire Default.

The revised Clause 31.4.1 introduces a further restriction on withdrawals from the Escrow Account upon termination by providing that, where the Concession Agreement is terminated pursuant to Clause 29.3.1 for shortfall in Target Traffic, no appropriation shall be made under sub-clause (f), which relates to outstanding Debt Service, including the balance of Debt Due. A corresponding provision has also been inserted in Clause 4.2 of Schedule S (Escrow Agreement). These amendments clarify the financial consequences of traffic-shortfall termination and regulate the distribution of escrow balances upon termination.

The amendments seek to provide greater clarity and certainty in the treatment of traffic-shortfall termination under BOT (Toll) projects, particularly with respect to the timeline for exercising termination rights, the applicable Termination Payment and restrictions on appropriation of escrow balances.