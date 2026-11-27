The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), vide Policy Circular bearing reference no. 18.141/2026 dated October 20, 2026, has circulated the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ (MoRTH) decision to extend the Cost Escalation Compensation Mechanism for National Highway projects undertaken under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), Performance-Based Maintenance Contract (PBMC) and maintenance contract modes. The mechanism seeks to mitigate the impact of significant increases in bitumen prices on highway construction and maintenance projects.

In view of the continued high prices of bitumen, MoRTH, vide Circular No. NH-24028/03/2026-H dated October 8, 2026, has extended the validity of the mechanism until December 31, 2026. The extension is subject to two conditions: the relevant works must have been executed between April 1, 2026, and December 31, 2026, and the bid due date for the project must have been prior to April 1, 2026. Accordingly, projects with a bid due date on or after April 1, 2026, do not fall within the stated eligibility criteria for this extension.

The extension seeks to provide continued cost escalation relief to eligible highway projects affected by elevated bitumen prices. NHAI has circulated the MoRTH communication for information and strict compliance by the concerned authorities.