Redevelopment of ageing co-operative housing society buildings is one of the largest sources of new housing supply in Mumbai, Thane and Pune, and also one of the most litigated. Disputes typically turn on how the developer was chosen, whether members were told enough, whether the meeting that approved the deal was validly held, and whether the developer's promises were properly documented before members vacated their homes. Since 2019, the procedure has been governed by directions issued by the State Government under Section 79A of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960 (MCS Act).

On 30 September 2026, the Co-operation Department replaced those directions. Government Resolution No. SGRYO-2026/C.R. 108/14-S (the 2026 GR) supersedes the Government Resolution of 4 July 2019 (the 2019 GR) and all circulars issued under it, and lays down a revised, step-by-step procedure for redevelopment, from the first requisition by members to the allotment of new flats.

This article sets out the procedure under the 2026 GR in the order in which a society will encounter it, identifies what has actually changed from the 2019 GR, lists what every development agreement must now contain, and considers how far the GR binds societies in light of how the Bombay High Court has treated the earlier directions. It is written for managing committees and members of co-operative housing societies, developers and contractors bidding for redevelopment projects, project management consultants and real estate counsel in Maharashtra.

The 2026 GR At a Glance

The 2026 GR is issued under Section 79A of the MCS Act, which empowers the State Government to give directions to societies in the public interest or to secure their proper management, and provides that the societies concerned "shall be bound to comply with such directions".

It applies to every form of redevelopment, i.e. redevelopment by a developer under an agreement, self-redevelopment, group redevelopment through a federation and cluster redevelopment. The procedure for appointing a developer applies to all of them, and in self-redevelopment it applies to the appointment of a contractor.

Two threshold conditions remain. The building must have been declared by the competent authority to be dilapidated, ruinous, unsafe for habitation or dangerous to passers-by or adjoining structures, and the society must be eligible for redevelopment under the applicable Development Control Regulations. Further, only a managing committee elected under the election rules and lawfully constituted can take the decision on redevelopment. An Authorised Officer, Administrator or Board of Authorised Officers appointed by the Registrar cannot.

The Procedure, Stage by Stage

The 2026 GR prescribes a sequence of meetings and timelines. In outline:

At least one-fifth of the members may apply in writing to the Secretary for a Special General Meeting (SGM) on redevelopment, with their proposals. The committee must take the application on record at a committee meeting within 8 days, and the SGM must be convened within 2 months, with the agenda reaching every member at least 14 days in advance. Before the SGM, the committee must obtain quotations from at least three architects registered with the Council of Architecture and on a government or local authority panel, or from project management consultants (PMCs), for preparing the project report. Members may submit written suggestions up to 8 days before the meeting. First SGM. The quorum is two-thirds of the total membership, and the preliminary decision to redevelop requires approval of at least 51% of the total membership. If the quorum is not met, the meeting is adjourned and reconvened within a month on 7 days' notice, and if the quorum fails again, the subject cannot be brought before an SGM for 3 months. The SGM selects the architect or PMC, fixes the scope of work, and records members' suggestions and objections with their names. Views of absent members cannot be considered. Written consents. After the 51% approval, the committee must obtain written consent letters from every member who voted in favour before taking any further step. Appointment of the architect or PMC. The appointment letter must be issued within 30 days of the SGM, followed by a written agreement on the terms approved by the SGM. Project report. Within 2 months of appointment, the architect or PMC must submit a project report based on a survey of the building and land, the status of conveyance, and the available FSI and TDR under the rules of the relevant planning authority, i.e. MHADA, CIDCO, SRA, MMRDA or the municipal body. The report must cover residential and commercial areas, open space, garden, parking and construction specifications, with a separate report for each available scheme and a comparative statement of benefits under the DCPR or UDCPR. Committee meeting on the report. Within 30 days of receiving the report, the Secretary must convene a committee meeting, with the report available for inspection and members given at least 7 days to send suggestions. The committee approves the report with any changes and prepares the draft tender, in which the architect or PMC must keep either the carpet area or the corpus fund constant. The draft tender must be approved by a majority at an SGM and then advertised in Marathi and English newspapers with the largest local circulation. Members may also invite developers they know to bid. Opening of tenders. An SGM must be convened within 30 days of the last date for tenders, and the tenders are opened at that meeting in the presence of those attending. Tenderers cannot be prevented from attending. The architect or PMC prepares a comparative statement assessing quality, reputation, experience and rates. If fewer than three tenders are received, the deadline is extended first by at least 15 days and then by one week, after which all tenders received are placed before the SGM. Registrar's Authorised Officer. The committee must send a proposal with the minutes, member list, project report, tender details and comparative statement to the Registrar, who must decide on the appointment of an Authorised Officer within 14 days. Developer selection SGM. The SGM must be held within one month of the Authorised Officer's appointment, with the agenda and comparative statement reaching members at least 14 days earlier. The quorum is again two-thirds, proxies are not allowed, and members must carry photo identification, which the Authorised Officer verifies. The developer is selected by at least 51% of the total membership, with written approval, by show of hands or, if one-fifth of the members demand it in writing, by secret ballot. The meeting is video-recorded at the society's expense, and the minutes, approval letters, developer's consent and attendance sheet must be submitted to the Registrar within 14 days. The Registrar then records the appointment and informs the society and the planning authority. Development agreement. The committee must execute the agreement within 3 months, on the terms approved by the general meeting. Permanent Alternative Accommodation Agreements (PAAAs). Individual PAAAs must be executed within 3 months of registration of the development agreement. Allotment and membership. New flats are allotted at an SGM, and the committee decides membership applications from new flat purchasers within 3 months of completion or possession.

Throughout, members may participate by video conference if they are abroad, bedridden, persons with disabilities or unable to attend for unavoidable reasons, and they count towards both the quorum and the 51% majority. However, at least 51% of the total membership must be physically present. All fractions in these calculations are rounded up.

What Has Changed from the 2019 GR

Much of the 2026 GR repeats the 2019 GR, including the two-thirds quorum, the 51% approval threshold, the two-year completion period and the bar on committee members or their relatives acting as developers. The changes that matter in practice are the following.

Subject 2019 GR 2026 GR Participation No provision for video conference Video conference permitted for specified members, counted for quorum and majority, subject to physical presence of at least 51% of the total membership Voting on developer Written approval of at least 51% of the total membership Same threshold, with secret ballot available on a written demand by one-fifth of the members Opening of tenders At a managing committee meeting At an SGM Fewer than three tenders Extension of at least one week, then a further week Extension of at least 15 days, then a further week Registrar's Authorised Officer No time limit for the Registrar's decision Decision within 14 days of the proposal Records to Registrar Within 15 days of the meeting Within 14 days of the meeting Disclosure to members Society to create a website for notices, minutes and the feasibility report Website requirement removed. Free inspection of all redevelopment records, and copies on payment of the prescribed fee Terms of development agreement Approved by the managing committee As approved by the general meeting Bank guarantee 20% of the total project value Proportion and form decided by the general meeting PAAAs To be registered, with no time limit for execution To be executed within 3 months of registration of the development agreement New members after completion Admitted with the approval of an SGM Decided by the managing committee within 3 months of completion or possession Draw of lots for flats In the presence of the Registrar's representative Conducted by the developer after completion, at an SGM with 14 days' notice, video-recorded, with minutes and the allotment list sent to the Registrar within one month

The most significant commercial change is the bank guarantee. The fixed 20% requirement has been replaced by a decision of the general body, which means that the amount and form of security will now be a matter of negotiation in each project. The second is the 3-month deadline for PAAAs, which addresses the period between the signing of the development agreement and the execution of individual agreements with members.

What The Development Agreement Must Contain

For developers and their counsel, Paragraph 13 of the 2026 GR is effectively a mandatory term sheet. The development agreement must provide for:

completion within 2 years from the first or plinth certificate, or 3 years in exceptional circumstances; a bank guarantee in the proportion and form decided by the general meeting; alternative accommodation in the same locality until completion, or monthly rent and deposit acceptable to members, or transit camps; registration of the development agreement and of each member's PAAA under the Registration Act, 1908, with PAAAs executed within 3 months of registration of the development agreement; the carpet area to be given to each member, stated in terms of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016; non-transferability of the developer's development rights; members vacating only after all legal approvals are obtained and their PAAAs are registered, without affecting the rights of members in possession; a dispute resolution clause referring disputes to the competent court or authority under the applicable law; allotment of flats at an SGM, floor-wise as far as possible, with any draw conducted after completion; decisions on membership of new flat purchasers within 3 months of completion or possession; and the presentation of approved construction plans to the general meeting, with copies available to members on request and payment of a fee.

The GR also provides that no member of the managing committee or office-bearer may be the developer or a relative of the developer.

Group Redevelopment Through a Federation

The 2026 GR sets out a separate route for group redevelopment where a federation holds the land and common areas of its member societies. The federation's SGM requires a quorum of two-thirds of the affiliated societies and the approval of at least 51% of them. Before work starts, each affiliated society must also pass its own resolution with a two-thirds quorum and approval of at least 51% of its members, with written consents from those voting in favour. Alternatively, the resolution may be passed if members constituting at least 60% of the total membership of all affiliated societies taken together vote in favour, again with written consents. The general procedure then applies from the stage of the project report.

Is The GR Binding?

Section 79A (1) states that societies are bound to comply with directions issued under it, and the 2026 GR provides that office-bearers or committee members responsible for its violation, or for deception, misappropriation or action detrimental to members, are liable to action under Section 79A (3) or Section 78A of the MCS Act. Section 79A(3) allows the Registrar, after a hearing, to disqualify a committee member who fails to comply with directions without good reason from being a committee member of any society for six years, and Section 78A provides for supersession of the committee or removal of its members.

However, the Bombay High Court has consistently treated the earlier redevelopment directions as directory rather than mandatory. In Devendra Kumar Jain v. State of Maharashtra (Writ Petition (L) No. 7536 of 2025, decided on 6 October 2025), a Division Bench held that "the guidelines issued under Section 79(A) are only directory and not obligatory", following earlier decisions holding the 2009 directive to be recommendatory and the 2019 GR to be directory. The Court added that a deviation is not actionable "unless it is violative of the object of the directives or some statutory requirement", and that "A majority decision taken in a properly convened meeting will prevail." It declined to interfere with a developer appointment approved by a majority of members at a meeting supervised by the Registrar's Authorised Officer, even though a tender had not been floated.

The 2026 GR is issued under the same provision, and its status has not yet been considered by the courts. Hence, until it is, the established position is that a procedural lapse will not by itself invalidate a redevelopment decision supported by the majority, but a lapse that defeats the purpose of the directions, such as transparency and informed member participation, or that breaches a statutory requirement, may be challenged.

The Registrar's Role

The 2026 GR gives the Registrar a defined supervisory role, i.e. appointing an Authorised Officer to supervise the developer selection meeting within 14 days, receiving minutes, video recordings and allotment records, and recording the developer's appointment. It does not make the Registrar's approval a condition of the redevelopment itself. This is consistent with the position taken in 2025 under the earlier framework. According to reports, in October 2025 the Bombay High Court (Justice Amit Borkar) held that the Registrar has no authority, under the MCS Act, the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Rules, 1961 or any Government Resolution, to issue or insist on a no-objection certificate for a society's redevelopment decision, and that the Registrar's role is limited to ensuring transparency and fair participation by members. According to a subsequent report, the Cooperation Commissioner then clarified that registrars and sub-registrars cannot issue such certificates, describing the general body as the supreme body in the redevelopment process.

How This Differs from MHADA Redevelopment

The 2026 GR governs redevelopment by co-operative housing societies of their own buildings. It is distinct from the redevelopment of cessed, tenanted buildings in Mumbai under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Act, 1976, where occupants' rights are enforced through MHADA. Our earlier article on the Supreme Court's decision in Mahabanoo Contractor v. Kalikund Developers dealt with that separate regime. The two frameworks share one feature, i.e. the central importance of a registered permanent alternative accommodation agreement before occupants give up possession.

What Each Party Should Now Check

Based on the requirements of the 2026 GR:

Managing committees should ensure that the committee taking the decision is lawfully elected, that every notice period and timeline is met and documented with proof of delivery, that the Registrar receives notices and minutes within 14 days, and that all records are available for free inspection. Members should note that they can requisition an SGM with one-fifth of the membership, inspect all redevelopment documents free of charge, demand a secret ballot with one-fifth of the membership, and should not vacate until all approvals are obtained and their PAAA is registered. Developers should expect the bank guarantee, rent and transit terms to be negotiated with the general body rather than fixed by the GR, must be ready to execute PAAAs within 3 months of registering the development agreement, and must accept that their development rights are not transferable. Projects already under way should note that the 2026 GR supersedes the 2019 GR and all circulars issued under it, and that its text does not contain a specific transitional provision for proceedings commenced under the 2019 GR.

Conclusion

The 2026 GR does not change the core rules of housing society redevelopment in Maharashtra. A two-thirds quorum and the approval of 51% of the total membership are still required at each key stage, and the developer must still complete the project within two years, extendable to three. What it changes is the process around those rules, i.e. remote participation with a physical-presence safeguard, tender opening before the general body, secret ballots on demand, free access to records, fixed timelines for the Registrar and for PAAAs, and a general body decision on the bank guarantee in place of the fixed 20%. For societies and developers, compliance with that process is the best protection against challenge, even though, on the courts' approach to the earlier directions, a majority decision taken at a properly convened meeting is unlikely to be set aside for a procedural lapse alone.