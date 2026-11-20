A disturbing trend in recent years highlights how Non Resident Indians frequently lose land and property in India through forgery, impersonation, and the misuse of powers of attorney.

Consider a case involving an NRI who owned land in Ludhiana worth several crores. The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that the property was fraudulently sold through impersonation for just thirty point two lakh rupees, with cheques totaling thirty lakh rupees never even cashed. Denying pre arrest bail to the accused, the court emphasized that NRIs who cannot visit frequently make prime targets for forged documentation.

In another instance, the Supreme Court examined a case concerning NRI plot buyers in Bengaluru, where an owner living in Toronto alleged that a forged deed was used to transfer her plot. Although the Karnataka High Court had quashed the police case in 2016 as a civil dispute, the Supreme Court restored it, ruling that the existence of a civil dispute does not bar criminal prosecution when a cognizable crime is alleged.

Actionable Protection Steps for NRI Property Owners: