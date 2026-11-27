The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), vide Policy Circular bearing reference no. 18.143/2026 dated October 23, 2026, (the “Circular”) has clarified the applicability of the Cost Escalation Compensation Mechanism (CECM) for bitumen and bulk Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) to Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects governed by Settlement Agreements.

The clarification follows the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ (MoRTH) extension of the mechanism until December 31, 2026, and addresses projects in which price adjustment for the balance works has been frozen under Settlement Agreements executed pursuant to Section 73 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

The Circular clarifies that the CECM, the validity of which has been extended by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) until December 31, 2026, shall apply to NHAI EPC and HAM contracts where the price adjustment for balance works has been frozen under a Settlement Agreement. Other contracts, including Performance-Based Maintenance Contracts (PBMC), Short-Term Maintenance Contracts (STMC), Item-Rate, Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Transfer-Operate-Transfer (TOT) contracts, will continue to be governed by the applicable MoRTH circulars and are not covered by this clarification.

The Circular provides that the compensation shall be admissible only for works actually executed within the periods notified or extended by MoRTH, in projects where the bid due date was prior to April 1, 2026. The eligible periods are:

Bitumen: April 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026; and Bulk POL: May 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026.

Works executed outside these periods shall not qualify for compensation, even if billed within the eligible period. The month of execution, as certified by the Authority’s Engineer or Independent Engineer, shall determine eligibility.

The Circular clarifies that the compensation for bitumen and bulk POL constitutes a policy dispensation over and above the contractual price adjustment and shall be payable notwithstanding the freezing of price indices under the Settlement Agreement. The compensation shall be determined in accordance with the procedure prescribed under the relevant MoRTH circulars.

The Circular further clarifies that the relief is strictly confined to bitumen and bulk POL, and the price adjustment for all other items shall continue to remain frozen in accordance with the Settlement Agreement. The relaxation under MoRTH’s circular dated April 1, 2026, regarding the timing of indices (one month prior to the IPC month instead of three months), shall not result in the unfreezing of indices for other items. Further, as clarified in MoRTH’s circular dated June 5, 2026 (circulated vide NHAI Policy Circular No. 18.124/2026), a Contractor or Concessionaire may avail either the CECM relief or the benefit of Force Majeure under the Department of Expenditure’s Office Memorandum dated April 29, 2026.

The Circular also clarifies that it does not amend, waive or reopen any Settlement Agreement. Accordingly, all terms of the Settlement Agreement, including completion dates, waiver of claims, damages and consequences of default, remain fully in force, except for the relief in respect of bitumen and bulk POL. The concerned Technical Divisions are required to obtain the approval of the relevant Member in respect of each Settlement Agreement or project for implementation of the Circular. Thereafter, the Regional Offices and Project Directors shall ensure that the compensation is determined and paid in accordance with the procedures, formulae, conditions and periods prescribed by MoRTH.