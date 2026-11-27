Two Reforms, Two Different Records

On 27th May 2025, the Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development, released the draft Registration Bill, 2025 (the “Bill”) for public consultation, which closed on 25th June 2025. The Bill seeks to replace the Registration Act, 1908 (the “1908 Act”), a pre-constitutional statute now over a century old, with an online, paperless and citizen-centric framework. As of October 2026, it remains at the pre-legislative stage and has not been introduced in Parliament.

The 1908 Act was enacted when registration records were maintained and preserved in physical form, with procedures and timelines designed around manual document submission, scrutiny and processing. Registered documents now underpin lending, development and litigation, and several States and Union Territories have already introduced online submission and digital identity verification within the 1908 framework, although the extent of implementation varies across jurisdictions. The Bill aims to bring these practices under a single, harmonised framework.

Title due diligence draws on two distinct sets of records. Registration records (the registers, indexes and certified copies of deeds) are governed by the registration law, which the Bill would replace. Land records (records of rights, mutation registers and cadastral maps) are maintained by State revenue departments, and their digitisation is driven by the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP). India registers deeds rather than title, so neither set of records, however digital, is by itself a guarantee of ownership.

Where Land-Record Digitisation Stands

The National Land Records Modernization Programme was launched in 2008 and restructured in 2016 as the DILRMP. According to the report of the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, presented on 11th August 2026, 99.8% of records of rights had been computerised, 97.4% of cadastral maps digitised, 95.7% of Sub-Registrar Offices computerised and 88.6% of registration offices integrated with revenue offices, as of January 2026. Auto-triggered mutation, where registration automatically generates an electronic mutation request, has been implemented in 17 States. The Committee also found that surveys and re-surveys, integration of textual records with digitised maps and modern record rooms (72.5% complete) remain incomplete, and that physical records continue to matter for verifying ownership and resolving disputes. Its recommendation that digitally signed records of rights be given legal recognition across all States suggests that such recognition is not yet uniform.

The next phase, DILRMP 3.0, is a Central Sector Scheme with an outlay of Rs.565.50 crore for 2026-2031, whose operational guidelines were launched on 10th September 2026. It aims to assign a 14-digit Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN, or Bhu-Aadhaar) to every parcel, to georeference cadastral maps, and to link records of rights, maps, registration data and court-related information through a GIS-based “Land Stack”. These are national aggregates; the quality, currency and legal status of records still differ from State to State.

What the Bill Proposes

The Bill complements this effort. Its main proposals are:

Electronic filing and registers: presentation and registration through electronic means (sections 24, 28, 32 and 37(1)); a registration certificate in the prescribed form and manner (section 52), which the Ministry describes as electronic; and electronic maintenance of books (section 65(4)).

presentation and registration through electronic means (sections 24, 28, 32 and 37(1)); a registration certificate in the prescribed form and manner (section 52), which the Ministry describes as electronic; and electronic maintenance of books (section 65(4)). Aadhaar authentication: consent-based Aadhaar authentication with alternatives, and no refusal of registration for want of an Aadhaar number (section 29(3) and (4)).

consent-based Aadhaar authentication with alternatives, and no refusal of registration for want of an Aadhaar number (section 29(3) and (4)). Compulsory registration of more document types: agreements for sale, developer and promoter agreements, powers of attorney authorising transfer of immovable property, sale certificates and documents setting out the terms of a mortgage by deposit of title deeds, unless filed under section 14(3) (section 12(1)).

agreements for sale, developer and promoter agreements, powers of attorney authorising transfer of immovable property, sale certificates and documents setting out the terms of a mortgage by deposit of title deeds, unless filed under section 14(3) (section 12(1)). Refusal and cancellation: codified grounds for refusal (section 58) and cancellation of registration by an Adjudicating Authority (section 64).

codified grounds for refusal (section 58) and cancellation of registration by an Adjudicating Authority (section 64). Linkage and rules: enabling provisions for linkage with other record systems (sections 37(6) and 54), with detail left to rules (section 80).

Can Digitisation Replace the Traditional Searches?

It cannot. Digitisation improves retrieval, identity trails and crossmatching of records, but the legal standard that title due diligence must meet is unchanged. The following exercises remain necessary.

Chain of title verification

Electronic registers will make it easier to retrieve the conveyances in a chain. “Book” and “copy” include electronic records and copies (section 2(1)(c) and (d)), and a signed and sealed copy or extract from an electronic book is treated as a certified copy admissible as proof of the contents of the original (sections 65(5) and 68(5)). But digitisation alone does not establish the authenticity of a document or the validity of the title it purports to convey. Digital identity checks, combine a signature, photograph and thumb impression with electronic signatures and consent-based Aadhaar authentication (section 29(1)(a), (2) and (3)), strengthen the identification trail attached to each instrument.

For due diligence, identity verification must remain distinct from verification of ownership and authority. Authentication of an individual’s identity does not establish that the individual owns the property, that a power of attorney is valid and subsisting, or that the person has the legal capacity and authority to execute the transaction. Digital authentication should supplement, not replace, examination of the root of title, succession documents, powers of attorney and other relevant instruments.

The Bill itself recognises this limit: the powers to refuse or cancel registration do not extend to adjudicating questions of title or ownership (sections 58(2) and 64(6)). Revenue and municipal records also cannot automatically be treated as conclusive proof of ownership; the underlying title documents must still be examined. As for mutation entries, the Supreme Court has held that they neither create nor extinguish title and serve only fiscal purposes (Balwant Singh v. Daulat Singh, (1997) 7 SCC 137; Suraj Bhan v. Financial Commissioner, (2007) 6 SCC 186). Auto-triggered mutation and ULPIN-based linkage should reduce mismatches between registration and revenue records, but they cannot cure a defect in the underlying transfer.

Encumbrance and litigation searches

Registers show only what is registered or notified. Banks and other creditors lending against a mortgage by deposit of title deeds must file a copy of the title deed with the registering officer and notify the mortgage (section 14(3)), and a mortgage so notified takes effect against any later mortgage of the same property (section 17(2)). For documents executed after commencement, agreements for sale and powers of attorney authorising transfers must be registered (section 12(1)(f) and (g)); their absence from the registers should therefore prompt further enquiry. This is consistent with the Supreme Court’s holding in Suraj Lamp & Industries (P) Ltd. v. State of Haryana, (2012) 1 SCC 656, that agreements to sell, general powers of attorney and similar transactions do not by themselves convey title to immovable property. Registration may also be cancelled on grounds such as false information or contravention of the Bill’s provisions (section 64(2)(a) and (b)), so a registered deed will need to be checked for any noted cancellation, appeal or pending proceeding (section 64(3)(e), (4) and (5)).

The registers may not capture arrangements that pre-date the new regime, security interests recorded with the CERSAI under the SARFAESI Act, 2002, statutory dues, or attachments and proceedings before civil courts, tribunals and regulators. The doctrine of lis pendens under section 52 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882 operates by law, and in most cases a pending suit will not appear in any property register. DILRMP 3.0 plans to bring court-related information into the Land Stack, with reported emphasis on revenue courts, so searches of other courts and tribunals, a CERSAI search and a public notice will still be needed.

Compliance with State-specific land laws

Land is a State subject (Entry 18, List II of the Seventh Schedule), and the legality of a transfer often turns on State statutes that neither land-record portals nor the registration system tests. These include restrictions on the transfer of agricultural land to non-agriculturists, restrictions on the alienation of tribal land, ceiling laws, and requirements for conversion or non-agricultural use permissions.

The Bill goes part of the way: a registering officer may refuse registration where a no-objection certificate for government owned property or a legally required approval is missing, or where an attachment order is produced (section 58(1)(f) to (h)), and the Bill, once enacted, would operate in addition to other laws (section 82). But the grounds are narrow: they apply only where a law requires the approval or an attachment order is produced; the officer cannot adjudicate title; and the detailed rules will be framed by each appropriate government (section 80).

Exercise What Digitisation Improves What Still Needs Independent Verification Chain of title Faster retrieval of registered deeds; certified electronic copies treated as evidence of the original; stronger identity trail (photograph, signature/thumb, electronic signature, consent-based Aadhaar) Root of title, successive transfers, succession/inheritance documents, validity and subsistence of powers of attorney, capacity and authority of executants Encumbrance search Visibility of notified mortgages by deposit of title deeds; compulsory registration of agreements for sale and powers of attorney authorising transfer (post-commencement); ability to check cancellation entries Pre-commencement or unregistered arrangements; CERSAI searches; statutory dues; other security interests and attachments not notified under the registration law Litigation search Planned linkage of revenue-court information into the Land Stack under DILRMP 3.0 Civil-court, tribunal and regulatory proceedings; operation of lis pendens (Transfer of Property Act, section 52) State-law compliance Refusal where a required no-objection certificate/approval is missing or an attachment order is produced Agricultural-land transfer restrictions, tribal-land alienation bars, ceiling laws, conversion/non-agricultural-use permissions, and customary/community arrangements

Registering Officers: Powers, Safeguards and Readiness

The Department of Land Resources’ overview says the Bill aims to delineate the roles and responsibilities of registering officers so that they can uphold the integrity and reliability of registration. The Bill does this by defining what an officer must verify and when registration may be refused. The officer must enquire whether the document was executed by the persons who purport to have executed it, be satisfied about their identity and verify the authority of any representative or agent but may not call for records beyond those prescribed (section 37(5) and (8)). Registration may be refused on the grounds listed in section 58(1), such as an unattested alteration, a minor executant, an executant who appears to have mental incapacity, or unsatisfactory identity, but not, as noted above, on questions of title, consistent with the Supreme Court’s view that the officer’s role is administrative rather than quasi-judicial (Satya Pal Anand v. State of Madhya Pradesh, (2016) 10 SCC 767).

The Bill pairs these powers with checks. A Sub-Registrar’s refusal requires a recorded order with written reasons (section 59) and can be taken to the Registrar within thirty days (sections 60 and 61) and a Registrar’s refusal can be challenged by suit (section 63). Registrars supervise Sub-Registrars (section 7), and the Inspector General has general superintendence over registration offices (section 4(6)). Cancellation, which lies with an Adjudicating Authority not below the rank of Inspector General of Registration, requires notice, a hearing and written reasons, and can be appealed to an authority not below the rank of Secretary (section 64). Officers who register a document in a manner they know or believe to be incorrect, intending or knowing it likely to cause injury, are liable to imprisonment of up to three years, a fine or both (section 72), down from seven years under the 1908 Act.

These checks work only if officers apply them consistently, and several grounds call for judgment rather than a checklist: whether an executant “appears” to have mental incapacity, whether the officer is “satisfied” about identity, and the open-ended residual ground (section 58(1)(l)). The draft provides for temporary appointments to cover vacant posts (sections 8 and 9) and requires governments to equip Registrars’ offices for electronic registration (section 65(3)), but it does not address training or assessment of officers, and leaves much to rules framed by each appropriate government (section 80). It would be prudent for those rules, or administrative instructions, to provide for structured training on e-authentication and the limits of the officer’s remit, periodic review of refusal and appeal outcomes, and action on misconduct. Until then, the reliability of a registered document will depend partly on the office that registered it.

Conclusion: A better process, not a different standard

Together, land record digitisation under DILRMP and online registration under the draft Bill may turn title due diligence from a manual examination of physical records into a digitally assisted process. The likely gains are practical: faster retrieval of deeds and certified copies, fewer mismatches between registration and revenue records through ULPIN-based cross-checking and auto-triggered mutation, and a stronger identity trail that should make impersonation and forged execution harder. For lenders and buyers, this may mean quicker verification and smoother loan processing. These gains depend on complete, accurate and interoperable records and on rules the appropriate governments are yet to frame, as well as on registering offices that are adequately trained, staffed and accountable.

The answer to the question posed is that digitisation will change how title due diligence is done, though not what it must establish. Authenticating an executant does not prove ownership, and a digital record cannot show an unregistered arrangement, a CERSAI charge, a pending suit or a breach of State land law. Digital records are best used as a first screen to flag mismatches early, with conventional searches and legal analysis to confirm what they show. A title report ultimately depends on the legal validity of the title, not on the availability of digital records.