The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), vide Policy Circular bearing reference no. 11.117/2026 dated October 16, 2026, has circulated the revised Model Contract Agreement for National Highway works implemented on the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode (the “Model Agreement”), forwarded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) vide Office Memorandum No. H-25011/04/2026-P&P (C. No. 267985) dated October 16, 2026, for implementation with immediate effect. The revision follows deliberations by an Inter-Ministerial Committee comprising representatives of MoRTH, NITI Aayog, the Department of Economic Affairs, the Department of Financial Services and the Department of Legal Affairs on proposed amendments to the contractual framework for EPC projects.

A key change is the introduction of a rating-linked performance security mechanism, under which the applicable performance security is determined on the basis of the rating of the selected bidder (or, in the case of a joint venture, its Lead Member), as follows:

Contractors with a performance rating above 80% are required to furnish performance security equivalent to 3% of the Contract Price; Contractors with a performance rating above 70% and up to 80% are required to furnish performance security equivalent to 4% of the Contract Price; and Contractors with a performance rating of 70% or below are required to furnish performance security equivalent to 5% of the Contract Price.

The Model Agreement also caps subcontracting at 30% of the Contract Price and requires the contractor to execute at least 70% of the works directly, under its own supervision and through its own personnel and equipment.

The Model Agreement strengthens contractor accountability for road safety by introducing penalties for repeat accidents attributable to project deficiencies. Following an accident, the contractor is required to have a crash investigation undertaken by a qualified safety auditor and submitted within 15 days, and to promptly undertake remedial measures. Where a second accident occurs within one year and within 500 metres of the first, and the crash investigation attributes it to a defect or deficiency in the project, the contractor is liable to pay Rs. 25 lakh per fatality and Rs. 10 lakh per grievous injury. This rises to Rs. 50 lakh per fatality and Rs. 25 lakh per grievous injury for a third or subsequent such accident. These liabilities are without prejudice to the Authority’s other rights and remedies under the Model Agreement and applicable law.

Other significant changes concern the timely provision of the Right of Way, under which works for which the Right of Way has not been handed over within 270 days of the Appointed Date are deemed to be removed from the scope of the project (Clause 8.2(vii)). The revised framework also provides a formula-based mechanism for compensation for prolonged stay at site where an extension of time is granted, with aggregate compensation capped at 10% of the Contract Price, beyond which the contract is to be foreclosed by mutual consent (Clause 10.5(vi)), and revises provisions concerning price adjustment for key raw materials.

The revised Model Agreement seeks to strengthen contractor accountability, improve road safety and refine the allocation of contractual and financial risks in National Highway projects. Its implementation will be relevant to authorities and contractors involved in EPC-based highway works, particularly in relation to performance security, subcontracting, accident-related liabilities and the financial consequences of project delays.