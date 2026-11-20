Introduction

A delayed flat is like a finish line that keeps moving, while homebuyers keep running on the track hoping to reach the end. However, it is not as difficult to find the finish line, the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act 2016 “RERA Act” serves as a transformative legislation aiming to ensure regulation and promotion of the real estate sector in an efficient and transparent manner along with protecting the interest of home buyers. The housing crisis has become a concern in today’s world with Noida and Greater Noida region leading the market with cases of stalled property, delayed possession amongst others.

In order to find a solution to this problem, the buyers of delayed flats need to understand the complaint process which begins with identifying the relief sought, gathering the documents that establish the delay as per the provisions of the 2016 Act. This article discusses the process of filing the complaint in such cases which is governed by Section 31 of the RERA Act.

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I. Prior to filing the Complaint.

Before filing a complaint under the Act, two major tasks need to be catered to. Firstly, establishing the cause of delay, Secondly, gathering the relevant supporting documents.

a. Establishing the cause of delay.

Prior to initiation of a claim, buyers need to recognise the default in the document. Certain preliminary checks that the buyer are required to do:

Identify the proper legal credentials of the promoter, and not just rely on the project’s marketing name.

Verify the registration details of the delayed property in question.

Locate and highlight the possession clause in the agreement for sale/builder-buyer agreement.

If any grace period is mentioned, or any special terms are present in the contract, or a supplementary agreement, etc., recording of such needs to be maintained.

A chronology of booking, allotment, payments, promised possession and the continuing default should be prepared.

The above details correspond to the information sought in UP RERA’s complaint module. It should be noted that if a project is unregistered, it is not an automatic bar to filing, a complaint can still be filed under the “others” section from dropdown menu, the builder would be subject to facing additional penalties as per the law.

b. Gathering relevant documents.

Complaints under the RERA Act, need strong evidence prior to attracting provisions seeking relief. Here are certain documents, that the homebuyer should keep in handy:

The builder-buyer agreement or the allotment letters serves to be the foundation, as it is the record of promised date of possession and project specifications.

Payment receipts and bank statements, which confirm the installments paid, if any along with the date of it.

Demand letters from the builder.

All written communication with the builder and their sales team, in the form of emails, letters, WhatsApp messages as well.

Delay notice given by the builder.

Photographs of the site, to document the stage of construction.

The Tribunal in Ranjana Gupta v. Rudra Buildwell Infra Pvt. Ltd. 2024 SCC OnLine UP RERA 47, held that a builder cannot offer valid possession or demand final settlement without a Completion or Occupancy Certificate. It affirmed that under section 181, buyers have an absolute right to seek a refund if the timeline is missed, and hence, cannot be forced to take possession. This highlights that the courts firmly reject demands of compensation if legally valid documents are not presented.

II. Choosing the relief

To file a complaint, it becomes necessary to determine the appropriate relief sought by the authorities. Section 181 of the RERA Act governs two distinct alternatives for delayed possession as per the terms of agreement for sale if there is a delay caused due to discontinuance of business, suspension or revocation of registration.

Firstly, if the allottee wishes to withdraw, the developer is supposed to return the amount received by him w.r.t the property sought with the interest rate as may be prescribed including compensation as per the act. Alternatively, if the allottee does not intend to withdraw, he shall be paid interest for every month of the delay till the handing over of the possession by the promoter, at such rate as may be prescribed.

In Lucknow Development Authority Thru. Vice Chairman Lucknow v. Smt. Upasana Duggal 2023:AHC-LKO:85858, due to delivery delays, RERA awarded the allottee delay interest at MCLR + 1%. Aggrieved, the allottee appealed, arguing that since the builder’s pre-RERA brochure charged 15% interest for delayed payments from buyers, the builder should also be subject to the same rate for possession delays. The High Court upheld this reasoning, stating that Section 2(za of the RERA Act mandates equal interest rates for both parties, thereby overriding one sided contracts that were made before the enactment. This case showcases how the Act balances the interest of both the parties, preventing misuse of power and emphasising on providing relief sought.

III.Filing the Complaint.

A complainant account is to be created through the up.rera website, and it needs to be verified with the help of OTP.

Section 31 of the RERA Act, requires any aggrieved person to file a complaint with the authority or adjudicating officer, for any violation or contravention of the provisions under the act or the rules and regulations made against any promoter allottee or real estate agent, as per the case.

Form M is the standard complaint form to file a complaint for any dispute with the promoter before the authority, which is to be filled by the homebuyers requiring their contact details, the builder’s details and description of the grievance along with relief sought, with evidence of supporting documents. The guidelines to fill the form are present in the user manual.

If a form is incomplete for reasons of non-submission or nonpayment of fee, the Complainant needs to click on the “Pre-Registered” tab on the dashboard where they can review their draft complaints.

Post form filling, a filing fee needs to be paid. UP-RERA charges a nominal fee for the complainants, amount depends on the nature of the case. Payment can be done online, through the portal itself.

Once the payment of the complaint fee is done and the form is submitted, the complainant is automatically assigned to the Legal Division of U.P. RERA for evaluation. If an objection is received as a result of incomplete or inaccurate documents, the complainant is required to clear the objections by providing a response through the portal itself.

After the evaluator clears the complaint with no objections, the complainant is required to submit a physical copy of the complainant form along with the supporting documents attested by signature on all pages.

The case of Sunil Kumar v. MR Proview Realtech Pvt. Ltd.Appeal 227/2025, addresses a common tactic used by builders, unilateral cancellation of the allotment thereby removing the “allottee” status of the buyer. The Tribunal set aside the dismissal by UP RERA and ruled it violative of the principle of natural justice. It further clarified that, even after a unit is cancelled, the buyer remains an “aggrieved person” eligible to maintain a complaint under Section 31 of RERA Act 2016. This practically reassures and empowers the homebuyer to proceed with their filing.

IV. Hearing Stage.

UP RERA assigns the complainant’s case a number and schedules a hearing either online or offline. Both the builder and the complainant are notified, and the builder is given an opportunity to be heard.

A choice of Alternate Dispute Resolution is given here to the parties in the form of a conciliation forum, where a conciliator is assigned who helps both the parties to reach a settlement. This is a mere suggestion and not a mandate.

If the aggrieved party is not satisfied with the authority’s decision, they can appeal to the real Estate Appellate Tribunal (REAT. However, if a favourable order is upheld yet a promoter is not complying by the Authority’s directions, the buyer can call for an execution or recovery as per Section 40 of the Act for penalty, compensation and recovery of interest.

Conclusion

A complaint that serves to be effective immediately translates the buyer’s grievance into a legal claim. The process for the same as highlighted in this article is articulated to cater to the needs of homebuyers. They must establish delay through supported evidence, watchfully ask for an appropriate statutory relief, and follow the proceedings. Thus, reaching the finishing line need not be that difficult when you’re on the right track.

Co-Author : Aditi Chauhan, Intern