In Mumbai, buying a building is not always the same as buying the right to occupy it. Old tenancies, Pagdi premises and landlord-controlled buildings often carry several legal interests at once, and the difference between ownership and landlordship decides what an investor can actually do with the property: collect rent, redevelop, or sell.

Why the distinction matters in Mumbai

Mumbai’s property market grew out of historical land arrangements, rent-controlled tenancies, long-standing occupancy rights and redevelopment deals. As a result, a person holding title to a property, a person receiving rent from its occupants and a person occupying the premises may each have distinct legal rights in relation to the same property.

Ownership and landlordship are often confused. Although the two terms are sometimes used interchangeably in property advertisements and commercial negotiations, they do not necessarily represent equivalent legal interests.

A purchaser acquiring an ownership property generally acquires the title conveyed under the relevant transaction, subject to existing encumbrances, statutory restrictions and the nature of the underlying title. In contrast, a person acquiring a landlord’s interest in an old tenanted building may acquire the right to receive rent and exercise the rights and obligations of a landlord, without obtaining an immediate right to vacant possession of the premises.

The difference is sharpest in Mumbai’s traditional Pagdi properties, where tenants may have occupied premises for several decades and enjoy statutory protection under the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999. For investors, developers, family offices and high-net-worth individuals considering a Mumbai real estate investment, the nature of the interest being acquired can directly affect the transaction’s valuation, income potential, redevelopment feasibility, financing arrangements and eventual exit strategy.

Understanding ownership of immovable property

Ownership generally refers to the legally recognised title to immovable property. Depending on the transaction, this may relate to land, a building, an individual flat or an undivided interest in the underlying property.

In a conventional freehold transaction, the purchaser acquires the ownership interest conveyed by the seller through the registered conveyance or other legally recognised instrument. The purchaser may ordinarily exercise the rights associated with ownership, including possession, use, transfer, leasing and mortgage, subject to applicable laws, contractual restrictions and third-party rights.

Cooperative housing societies work differently. A flat purchaser ordinarily acquires rights in the flat together with membership and shares in the cooperative housing society, subject to the applicable statutory framework and title documents. The ownership of the underlying land may vest in the society or may continue to be held under a lease or another arrangement.

Similarly, a person purchasing an entire building must examine whether the transaction includes ownership of the underlying land, the building and the relevant appurtenant rights, or whether the property is held on a leasehold basis.

Ownership, however, does not automatically translate into unrestricted control over the property. Even an owner may be subject to:

Development control and municipal regulations;

Lease conditions and restrictions imposed by the superior lessor;

Existing tenancy and occupancy rights;

Easements and other third-party interests;

Heritage restrictions and reservations under applicable planning laws; and

Restrictions arising from litigation, mortgages or other encumbrances.

A property should not be judged by how the sale advertisement describes it. The nature and extent of the title being transferred must be established from the documents.

What does landlordship mean in Mumbai real estate?

Landlordship refers to the legal position of a person who is entitled to receive rent in respect of premises and exercise the corresponding rights and obligations of a landlord. Under Section 7(3) of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999, the expression ‘landlord’ is defined broadly. It includes a person who is receiving, or is entitled to receive, rent in respect of premises, whether on their own account or on behalf of another person. It also includes persons who derive title under a landlord.

The statutory landlord need not occupy or physically control the property. In Mumbai, landlordship is particularly relevant in transactions involving old rent-controlled buildings, including properties governed by traditional Pagdi arrangements.

A landlord may hold title to the land and building while individual premises within the building remain occupied by protected tenants. In such circumstances, the landlord may be entitled to receive rent and enforce the obligations arising under the tenancy, but cannot ordinarily demand vacant possession merely because the landlord owns the property.

The rights of the landlord are subject to the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, the applicable tenancy arrangements and the rights of existing occupants.

Acquiring the ownership of a building is therefore different from acquiring the landlord’s interest in a building that tenants continue to occupy.

The expression ‘purchase of landlordship’ is frequently used in the Mumbai property market. However, it is not a separate, universally defined category of property ownership under Indian law. The precise legal effect of such a transaction depends on the title documents, the nature of the interest being transferred and the rights and liabilities attached to it.

Understanding the Pagdi system and protected tenancies

The Pagdi system is a traditional tenancy arrangement historically prevalent in Mumbai, particularly in older residential and commercial properties. Under this arrangement, a tenant may pay an upfront premium or consideration at the commencement or transfer of a tenancy, in addition to periodic rent. The periodic rent may be substantially lower than prevailing market rentals, particularly in older tenancies.

Over time, such arrangements have resulted in long-standing landlord-tenant relationships in which the tenant may enjoy significant statutory protection despite paying comparatively nominal rent. The legal framework governing these arrangements is primarily found in the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999.

The key provisions are:

Section 7: Definitions: Defines the expressions ‘landlord’ and ‘tenant’ for the purposes of the Act and determines the persons covered by the statutory framework.

Defines the expressions ‘landlord’ and ‘tenant’ for the purposes of the Act and determines the persons covered by the statutory framework. Section 15: Protection against eviction: Restricts the landlord’s right to recover possession where the tenant pays, or is ready and willing to pay, the standard rent and permitted increases and complies with the other applicable conditions of the tenancy.

Restricts the landlord’s right to recover possession where the tenant pays, or is ready and willing to pay, the standard rent and permitted increases and complies with the other applicable conditions of the tenancy. Section 26: Restrictions on transfer by tenants: Subject to a contract to the contrary and the statutory provisions, restricts a tenant from subletting, licensing, assigning or otherwise transferring their interest in the premises.

Subject to a contract to the contrary and the statutory provisions, restricts a tenant from subletting, licensing, assigning or otherwise transferring their interest in the premises. Section 56: Lawful charges: Recognises the legality of consideration received by a tenant in connection with the relinquishment, transfer or assignment of tenancy rights. It also permits a landlord to receive consideration in specified circumstances, including for granting or renewing a lease or consenting to its transfer.

These provisions must be read together. Section 56 does not, by itself, create an unrestricted right to transfer every tenancy. The underlying tenancy agreement and applicable statutory restrictions remain relevant. The Pagdi arrangement should also not be treated as a uniform legal category. The rights of individual tenants may differ depending on the date of creation of the tenancy, the documents executed, the nature of occupation, succession and subsequent transactions.

Consequently, an investor considering a Pagdi property must independently establish the legal status of each occupant rather than relying solely on historical rent receipts or informal representations.

Ownership versus landlordship: Key legal and commercial differences

Although both interests may relate to the same building, ownership and landlordship have materially different implications.

Parameter Ownership Landlordship Nature of interest Title to the property or the interest conveyed under the transaction. Rights and obligations arising from the landlord’s interest in the premises. Right to receive rent Available where the property is let or leased. Generally includes the right to receive rent from tenants. Right to possession Subject to existing occupants and third-party rights. Does not automatically confer vacant possession of tenanted premises. Eviction rights Subject to applicable tenancy laws and statutory grounds. Must be exercised in accordance with the applicable tenancy framework. Redevelopment Depends on title, development rights, planning approvals and existing occupant rights. May involve redevelopment rights and obligations towards existing tenants, depending on the title and applicable law. Transferability Depends on the nature of title and applicable restrictions. Depends on the nature of the landlord’s interest, underlying title and transfer documents. Investment returns May arise from rental income, appreciation and development potential. May arise from rental income and other legally available commercial benefits, subject to tenancy restrictions and redevelopment feasibility.

This matters most for properties marketed on their redevelopment potential or their location in premium Mumbai neighbourhoods. A purchaser must establish whether the proposed consideration is being paid for ownership of the land and building, an interest in the landlord’s estate, or some other contractual or proprietary right.

Can landlordship rights be purchased or transferred?

Transactions involving the acquisition of landlordship rights are relatively common in Mumbai’s older property market. The phrase ‘purchase of landlordship’ needs careful examination before any deal is signed.

Where a person acquires the ownership of a tenanted building, the transfer may include the rights and obligations of the landlord in relation to existing tenants. The purchaser may become entitled to receive rent and exercise the rights available to the landlord under the applicable tenancy framework. However, the transfer of a landlord’s interest does not extinguish existing tenancies or automatically convert the occupants into licensees or unauthorised occupants. The purchaser generally takes the property subject to the subsisting tenancy rights and applicable statutory protections.

Depending on the nature of the property and the interest being transferred, the transaction may involve:

A registered conveyance or sale deed transferring ownership of the land and building;

An assignment or transfer of the landlord’s interest, where legally permissible;

Transfer of the reversionary interest, subject to the terms of the underlying title and lease arrangements; or

Other appropriately structured instruments recording the transfer of the relevant contractual and proprietary rights.

The transaction documents should expressly identify the rights being transferred, the existing tenancy arrangements, the treatment of rental deposits, outstanding dues, pending disputes and the obligations that the purchaser will assume. The purchaser should also ensure that the transfer is properly stamped and registered wherever required under applicable law.

Acquiring landlordship rights is not the same as acquiring the tenancy rights held by individual occupants. These are separate legal interests and may require separate documentation and compliance.

Redevelopment of old tenanted buildings: Rights of landlords and tenants

Redevelopment is usually the main reason investors buy old tenanted buildings in Mumbai. A building may have substantial redevelopment potential because of its location, existing built-up area, permissible Floor Space Index (FSI), Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and applicable development regulations.

Redeveloping a tenanted building takes more than municipal approvals and a developer. It also means addressing the rights of existing occupants and complying with the statutory framework governing recovery of possession.

Under Section 16(1)(i) of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999, a landlord may seek recovery of possession where the premises are reasonably and bona fide required for immediate demolition for the purpose of erecting a new building on the premises. The statutory framework imposes specific conditions where possession is sought for redevelopment.

These include requirements relating to the accommodation to be provided to tenants in the reconstructed building, the carpet area of such accommodation, the commencement and completion of demolition and reconstruction, and the landlord’s undertakings to the court.

In particular, the relevant provisions contemplate that the premises offered to tenants in the reconstructed building should have carpet area equivalent to the area previously occupied, subject to a variation of five per cent, in accordance with the statutory requirements. Sections 19 and 20 of the Act also provide safeguards concerning the tenant’s right to return to the reconstructed premises and the consequences of a landlord failing to comply with the statutory redevelopment obligations.

Owning the building or acquiring landlordship rights does not, by itself, guarantee vacant possession or unrestricted redevelopment.

The feasibility of redevelopment must be assessed with reference to:

The number and legal status of existing tenants and occupants;

The applicable rent-control protections;

The title and development rights relating to the property;

The property’s classification, including whether it is a cessed building;

Applicable provisions of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Act, 1976, where relevant;

Development Control and Promotion Regulations and municipal approvals;

The permissible FSI and availability of TDR; and

Existing litigation, redevelopment arrangements and third-party claims.

Each of these factors can change project timelines, construction costs and whether a redevelopment pays for itself.

Legal due diligence before acquiring landlordship rights in Mumbai

Buying landlordship rights or an old tenanted building needs deeper due diligence than a vacant-property purchase. A purchaser should not rely exclusively on the seller’s representations regarding ownership, rent collection or the number of occupants.

The checks below cover the main risks:

Verification of title and ownership documents

The purchaser should examine the title chain, registered conveyances, lease deeds, property cards, revenue records, mutation entries and other relevant documents to establish the seller’s legal interest in the property. Where the land is leasehold, the original lease, remaining tenure, renewal provisions, transfer restrictions and consent requirements of the superior lessor must also be examined.

Verification of existing tenancy arrangements

The purchaser should prepare a comprehensive tenancy schedule identifying each occupant, the area occupied, the nature and commencement of occupation, rent payable, security deposits and the documents supporting the tenancy. Historical rent receipts, tenancy agreements, correspondence and records of succession or transfer should be reviewed to establish the legal status of each occupant.

Pending litigation and disputes

The purchaser should investigate pending eviction proceedings, rent disputes, title litigation, redevelopment disputes, injunctions and claims by occupants or third parties. Any existing court orders or undertakings relating to the property should be examined before the transaction is finalised.

Assessment of redevelopment potential

Where redevelopment forms part of the investment strategy, the purchaser should obtain an independent assessment of the property’s development potential. This should include verification of the applicable development regulations, permissible FSI, TDR entitlements, municipal reservations, building classification and approval requirements.

Financial and statutory liabilities

The purchaser should examine outstanding property taxes, municipal dues, repair cess, statutory liabilities, litigation-related costs and any other amounts that may affect the property. The treatment of existing tenant deposits, unpaid rent and other financial obligations should be expressly addressed in the transaction documents.

Transaction structuring and documentation

The acquisition agreement should clearly specify the nature and extent of the interest being transferred, the consideration payable, the seller’s representations and warranties, indemnity obligations and the allocation of liabilities arising before and after completion. Appropriate provisions should also address the handover of original title documents, rent records, tenancy agreements and other relevant records.

Valuation: is landlordship a viable investment?

The value of a landlordship transaction depends on the nature of the underlying property and the rights that can legally be exercised by the purchaser. Unlike a conventional vacant-property investment, the value of a tenanted building cannot be assessed solely on the basis of prevailing market rates for the land or the potential sale value of the building after redevelopment.

An investor should weigh:

Existing rental income and the applicable standard rent;

The number of tenants and the nature of their occupancy rights;

The cost and complexity of resolving existing tenancy disputes;

The property’s location and underlying land value;

Redevelopment potential and permissible development benefits;

The time and costs associated with obtaining possession and approvals; and

The availability of an eventual exit through sale, redevelopment or another commercially viable arrangement.

A centrally located building may look attractive for redevelopment, but if it has numerous protected tenants, unresolved succession claims or title-related disputes, the investment may involve substantial legal and commercial uncertainty.

Similarly, a property generating limited rental income may still have long-term investment potential, but only where the underlying title and redevelopment prospects are independently established. The valuation should be risk-adjusted, not built on projected redevelopment returns or an assumption that tenants will leave.

Key considerations before investing in a Mumbai landlordship property

Before buying landlordship rights, an investor should be able to answer seven questions:

What exactly is being acquired? Determine whether the transaction involves ownership of the land and building, the landlord’s interest, a reversionary interest or another limited right. Are the existing tenancies legally established? Verify the tenancy documents, rent records, succession claims and occupancy status of each tenant. Can the property be transferred? Examine the underlying title, lease conditions, transfer restrictions and applicable statutory requirements. What are the landlord’s existing obligations? Identify outstanding deposits, maintenance obligations, pending disputes and statutory liabilities. Is redevelopment legally and commercially feasible? Assess the applicable development regulations, tenant protections, approvals, FSI and other development entitlements. Does the valuation reflect the actual rights being acquired? Ensure that the purchase consideration accounts for existing tenancies, legal restrictions, redevelopment risks and the expected investment horizon. Is the transaction appropriately documented? Ensure that the transfer documents accurately record the nature of the interest acquired and the corresponding rights and obligations.

Conclusion

Old tenancies, Pagdi premises and landlordship rights can be sound long-term investments in Mumbai, especially where redevelopment is realistic.

But ownership of a building does not automatically confer vacant possession, while acquiring the landlord’s interest does not extinguish the statutory rights of existing tenants.

The first question for any investor, developer or owner is what exactly is being acquired, measured against the title, tenancy and development framework that applies to it.

Thorough legal due diligence, careful transaction structuring and a realistic view of redevelopment feasibility should come before any acquisition of ownership or landlordship rights in Mumbai.