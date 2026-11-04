Members First: Maharashtra Recasts Society Redevelopment

Redevelopment is the most consequential decision a cooperative housing society takes. A developer typically demolishes the ageing building, rehouses members in new flats, and funds the project by selling additional units built from available Floor Space Index (FSI) and Transferable Development Rights (TDR). That bargain determines where members live, what they receive, and who rebuilds their homes.

The Government Order of 30 September 2026,1 issued under Section 79A of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960 (MCS Act), vests authority over redevelopment in the general body and replaces the July 2019 framework and every circular issued under it2 with a single, mandatory procedure.

Three changes define the Order. Decisions once reserved to managing committees now need approval by at least 51% of the total membership (i.e., not merely of those present at the meeting); a representative of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies attends the developer-selection meeting; and protections members once had to negotiate become compulsory terms of the development agreement. Each change leaves a documentary trail, so the process generates its own evidence of legitimacy.

Ten Concerns, One Remedy: Targeted Issues and Trigger Conditions

The three changes answer ten failings the Order itself identifies, in five categories.

Decision-making mandate: (i) committee decisions without member consultation; and (ii) redevelopment led by expired or improperly elected committees.

Procurement integrity: (i) opaque tenders; (ii) arbitrary appointment of developers or contractors; and (iii) improper tender finalization.

Technical planning: (i) poor coordination between architect and project management consultant (PMC); and (ii) inadequate project reports.

Member information: (i) denial of documents and updates to members.

Allotment and membership: (i) opaque allotment of flats and shops; and (ii) membership obstacles for new purchasers.

The stated aims are uniformity, transparency, member participation, and protection of members’ interests.

The Order applies once the competent authority declares a building dilapidated, structurally unsafe, dangerous to live in, or dangerous to passersby or a neighboring structure, and the society qualifies under the Development Control Regulations.

It governs every route: developer-led redevelopment, self-redevelopment, group redevelopment through a federation, and redevelopment by a group of societies. In self-redevelopment, the rules for appointing a developer govern appointment of the contractor.

The Gateway: Committee Authority

Whichever route a society takes, only a duly elected and legally constituted managing committee may resolve on redevelopment; an authorized officer, administrator, or board appointed by the Registrar may not. The committee’s election status is therefore the first diligence item, and every later step proceeds from its resolution.

Stage-by-Stage: Redevelopment Process

Member Requisition

At least one-fifth of the members may apply to the Secretary, with plans and suggestions, for a special general body meeting. The committee notes the application within 8 days, and the Secretary holds the meeting within 2 months, serving the agenda on every member 14 days ahead with proof of delivery.

Before the meeting, the committee obtains quotations from at least three architects registered with the Council of Architecture3 and from PMCs on the government or local authority panel, and members may submit written suggestions no later than 8 days before the meeting. The meeting selects one expert.

Quorum and Voting Thresholds

The quorum is two-thirds of all members. An inquorate meeting reconvenes within 1 month on 7 days’ notice; if it fails again, it is cancelled and the matter may return only after 3 months. Approval requires 51% of total membership.

Members abroad, seriously ill, with disabilities, or unavoidably absent may attend and vote by video conference, but at least 51% of members must attend in person. In a 100-member society, the quorum is 67 and approval requires 51 votes regardless of attendance. Minutes record by name the views of members present, members voting in favor give written consent, and fractions are rounded up. These rules govern every general body decision unless the Order provides otherwise.

Expert Appointment and Project Report

The appointment letter issues within 30 days, followed by a written agreement on approved terms. The expert surveys the land and building, collects conveyance information, and assesses available FSI and TDR.

Within 2 months, the expert delivers a realistic project report that reflects members’ suggestions, covers residential and commercial areas, open spaces, gardens, parking, and specifications, and compares alternative schemes. Members thus weigh their options before any developer prices them.

Tender and Bid Evaluation

Within 30 days of the report, the committee meets with the expert after displaying notice, opening the report to inspection, and accepting suggestions up to 7 days beforehand. It approves the report and prepares a draft tender fixing either carpet area or the corpus fund as an unchangeable item, which places every bid on a common baseline.

Once the general body approves the draft, the society advertises in leading Marathi and English newspapers, and members may invite reputed developers to bid. The Secretary posts the number of bids, which are opened within 30 days before all present, including tenderers, and the expert compares them on quality, reputation, experience, and rates.

At least three bids are required; otherwise, the deadline is extended by at least 15 days and then a further week, after which the bids received are considered. Bidders may revise their offers.

Supervised Developer Selection

The Order supervises this stage most closely. The committee asks the Registrar to appoint an authorized officer, furnishing the minutes, member list, project report, bids, and comparative statement. The Registrar decides within 14 days, and the meeting follows within 1 month on 14 days’ notice by hand delivery, acknowledged post, or email.

The two-thirds quorum and the 51% in-person attendance requirement apply. Voting is personal, with proxies excluded, and the authorized officer verifies each identity against the membership register and share certificate. The society pays for video recording of the meeting and a video conference provider.

Members assess bids on experience, quality, financial and technical capacity, and rates. Selection requires approval by 51% of total membership, by show of hands or, on written request by one-fifth of members, by secret ballot at the society’s cost, followed by written consent from at least 51% of members.

Within 14 days, the society files the minutes, written consents, the developer’s consent, and the attendance sheet with the Registrar, and the authorized officer files a report with the recording. The Registrar enters the appointment in a redevelopment register and confirms its compliance to the society and the planning authority. Members may inspect all records free of charge and obtain copies for the prescribed fee.

Development Agreement Terms

The committee executes the development agreement within 3 months, on terms the general body approved and with the expert’s guidance. The agreement must provide for completion within 2 years of the first or plinth foundation certificate (3 years in exceptional circumstances); a bank guarantee in a percentage and form the general body decides; and alternative accommodation in the same area as far as possible, rent and a deposit acceptable to members, or transit accommodation.

The development agreement and each member’s Permanent Alternative Accommodation Agreement (PAAA) must be registered, with PAAAs signed within 3 months of the development agreement’s registration. Carpet area follows the definition in the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), and development rights are non-transferable.

Members holding shops are not required to vacate until all approvals have been obtained and their PAAAs registered, and members in possession of flats retain their rights. Either party may approach the competent court or authority under applicable law.

Approved building plans go before the general body, with copies available on written request and payment of a fee.

Allotment and Membership

A meeting on 14 days’ notice decides allotment by at least 51% of total membership present. Flats follow existing floor-wise positions as far as possible; any lottery is conducted by the developer after completion. The meeting is video-recorded, and the minutes, recording, and certified allotment list reach the Registrar within 1 month.

After possession, the committee decides the membership of new flat and shop holders within 3 months and issues share certificates.

Federation Redevelopment

Societies affiliated to a cooperative housing federation may redevelop together on common land the federation owns. The federation meeting requires a two-thirds quorum of all affiliated members and approval by 51% of their total membership, and each society must pass its own resolution on the same thresholds, with written consent from members voting in favor; alternatively, at least 60% of all affiliated members may approve. The planning, tender, selection, and agreement steps then apply.

Rebalanced Stakes: Rights, Obligations, and Exposure

Existing Members: From Consultation to Control

Members, not committees, now take every strategic decision: one-fifth of the membership can initiate the process and propose plans, and no strategic choice passes without approval by 51% of total membership.

The in-person attendance requirement, alongside video access, preserves the meeting’s deliberative character.

Free inspection of the selection records gives members the information the Order found they were denied.

A registered PAAA gives each member an enforceable instrument in their own name, so protections secured collectively are held individually.

Developers: Competitive Entry, Fixed Commitments

Committee members, office bearers, and their relatives may not act as developer, which removes the most direct conflict of interest.

The fixed carpet area or corpus fund puts bidders on a common baseline while allowing revised offers.

Non-transferable development rights require the selected developer to deliver the project itself, closing off assignment-based exits and restructuring; with the competition rules, they favor established, independent firms.

The completion window, the bank guarantee, members’ accommodation costs, and the sequencing of vacant possession must all be priced into every bid.

In return, the supervised selection record gives the appointed developer a well-evidenced mandate, and the Registrar’s confirmation becomes a core diligence document for its lenders and investors.

Outside Buyers: An Assured Route to Membership

Purchasers of new flats gain a time-bound route to membership: the committee decides their membership within 3 months of possession and issues share certificates.

RERA carpet area gives purchasers a common measure of what they buy, and registration places the agreements on the formal record.

Managing Committees: From Decision-Makers to Executors

The general body now decides whether to redevelop, selects the expert, approves the draft tender, chooses the developer, and decides allotment: the Order’s answer to redevelopment led by expired or improperly elected committees.

The committee signs the expert agreement and the development agreement strictly on approved terms, and its own decision-making authority is confined to the initial resolution.

With approval measured against total membership, every absent member operates as a vote against a resolution, so committees must secure participation before the vote.

Committees carry the burden of deadline-bound notices, inspection, filings, and admission of new members, and the society bears the recording and balloting costs.

Office bearers or committee members who collude to cheat members or act against their interests face action under the MCS Act.4

Registrar of Cooperative Societies: Verifier of Process

Registrar offices verify process compliance: every developer selection and allotment passes through their appointment, registration, and confirmation functions.

Discharging these functions statewide will require adequate staffing and training.

State Government: A Statewide Record

The State gains a statewide record of developer selection, built on a single procedure governing every redevelopment route.

Registering the development agreement and every PAAA under the Registration Act5 supports the collection of registration charges.

Statutory Structure: Section 79A Framework

The State imposes this uniform procedure through Section 79A of the MCS Act, which empowers the Government to direct societies in the public interest. The Order ranks below the Act and its rules and above society bye-laws, which should be aligned with it.

The Registrar’s role is supervisory: members choose the developer, and commercial terms remain the society’s responsibility. Any person violating the Order, developers included, faces action under the MCS Act, and the compulsory filings and recordings supply the evidentiary basis for that action.

Institutional Reach: Implementing Authorities

Supervision and enforcement depend on institutions already in place, each of which has received a copy of the Order: the Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Pune; all divisional, district, and taluka registrars; the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO), the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA); municipal commissioners and councils; and the Self/Group Redevelopment Authority.

Unsettled Ground: Legal Uncertainties Facing Societies and Members

Seven Open Questions: Practical Impact and the Path to Clarity

The Order settles who decides; seven questions on how far its rules reach remain open, and each bears directly on societies already planning redevelopment.

i. Effective Date and Transition Rules

The Order’s effective date and its transition rules for projects begun under the 2019 framework require clarification, so societies mid-process cannot yet confirm which procedure governs.

ii. Binding Effect on Dissenting and Absent Members

A resolution binds members only if validly passed under the applicable rules, so binding effect turns on first identifying the governing procedure. Whether a resolution carried by 51% of total membership binds dissenting or absent members remains open; the answer determines whether a valid resolution commits the entire building.

iii. Interface with MOFA

A binding resolution commits members’ flats, which the Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the Promotion of Construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, 1963 (MOFA) also regulates. The Order’s interface with MOFA, which governs written agreements, area disclosure, and purchasers’ position, awaits clarification.

iv. Registration of Flats Sold to Outside Buyers

The Order’s interface with MOFA directly affects outside buyers: the application of MOFA and RERA registration to flats sold to them is unsettled.

v. Forum for Common Disputes

Uncertainty over transition, binding effect, and the application of MOFA and RERA will generate disputes that require a forum. Either party may approach the competent court or authority under applicable law, but the appropriate forum for disputes common to the society and its members remains unidentified.

vi. Developer Attendance at the Selection Meeting

The Order excludes the selected developer from the selection meeting yet admits authorized representatives of developers whose bids are presented. Societies need the two provisions reconciled before convening that meeting, and the inconsistency has no designated forum for its resolution.

vii. Limits of Delegated Authority

Further Section 79A directions could settle the Order’s open questions, so the validity of such directions determines whether any settlement can be relied on. Whether Section 79A directions of this breadth fall within the limits on delegated authority remains open. Should this question, or the binding effect of resolutions, reach the courts, an MCS Act amendment would give the framework the firmest statutory footing.

Circulars or further Section 79A directions from the Cooperation Department could resolve most of these questions by prescribing standard formats for applications, notices, consents, minutes, and reports; model terms on developer default, abandonment, and termination; a recommended minimum bank guarantee and rent benchmarks; practical options for large societies to meet the in-person requirement; and digital record-keeping with online member access, supported by training for committees and PMCs.

The Record Is the Mandate: Conclusion

The Order makes legitimacy procedural. A redevelopment now stands because at least 51% of the total membership approved it, an authorized officer of the Registrar witnessed the selection, and registered agreements secure each member’s entitlement. Committee discretion gives way to member mandate, at the price of longer planning horizons and in exchange for a record built to withstand scrutiny.

The open questions will test how far that principle reaches; they do not unsettle the principle itself. The building belongs to its members, and so, in Maharashtra, does the decision to rebuild it. For societies, developers, and their advisers, the lesson is immediate: in redevelopment, the record is the mandate.

Footnotes

1. Government of Maharashtra, Cooperation Department, Government Order No. SGHYO-2026/CR-108/14-S (30 September 2026); available at www.maharashtra.gov.in (code 202609301657141847).

2. Government of Maharashtra, Cooperation, Marketing and Textile Department, Government Resolution No. SGHYO-2018/CR-85/14-S (4 July 2019).

3. Architects Act, 1972.

4. MCS Act, sections 79A(3) and 78A.

5. Registration Act, 1908.