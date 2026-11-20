Real Estate

This month’s Real Estate section covers significant legislative, judicial and regulatory developments impacting the real estate sector in India, with a particular focus on Karnataka. It examines the key provisions of the Karnataka Apartment Bill, 2026, recent Supreme Court rulings on premium FAR, unauthorised construction and the commercial use of residential properties, along with proposed amendments to the Bengaluru Master Plan, 2026. These developments highlight evolving compliance requirements and their implications for developers, property owners, investors and other real estate stakeholders.

Karnataka Apartment Bill 2026: Key Provisions and Impact

As vertical living becomes the norm, the need for clearer ownership rights, greater transparency, and stronger community governance has become increasingly important. Recognizing these evolving needs, Karnataka has proposed a new framework for apartment ownership and management that aims to modernize regulations and enhance the experience of apartment living.

Read More

Supreme Court on Commercial Use of Residential Property in India

In an order dated September 22, 2026, the Supreme Court directed authorities across States to give priority to preventing commercial activity in areas shown as exclusively residential. Premises used commercially in breach of sanctioned land-use permissions are to be sealed in the first instance. The Court also cautioned against selective enforcement. The proceedings began with an unauthorised building case and grew into a wider examination of misuse of residential premises.

Read More

Supreme Court on Premium FAR and Unauthorised Construction in Karnataka

Floor Area Ratio (“FAR”) determines the permissible floor area that may be constructed on a plot in proportion to its area. Premium FAR permits additional FAR, over and above the ordinarily permissible limit, subject to payment of prescribed premium charges and compliance with applicable planning regulations. Section 18-B of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961 (“KTCP Act”) provides the statutory basis for Premium FAR.

Read More

Bengaluru Master Plan Amendments 2026: Proposed Changes Explained

Bengaluru is preparing for a new chapter in urban development. Proposed amendments to the city’s planning framework signal a shift toward smarter land use, greater housing accessibility, and more efficient development practices. Rather than being simple regulatory updates, these proposals have the potential to reshape how land is owned, developed, and lived in across the city. One of the significant proposals focuses on simplifying the merger of adjacent plots.

Read More

Banking & Finance

This month’s Banking section covers key regulatory and policy developments shaping India’s banking and financial services sector. It highlights the RBI’s decision to increase the repo rate to 5.50%, amendments to KYC requirements affecting Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), the introduction of the FEMA Export and Import Regulations, 2026, and revised CRR and SLR compliance requirements for Local Area Banks. These updates examine their implications for banks, borrowers, foreign investors and other stakeholders in the financial ecosystem.

RBI Increases Repo Rate to 5.50%: Key Implications for Banks, Borrowers and Financing Arrangements in India

The increase in the repo rate may raise borrowing costs for borrowers with floating-rate loans linked to the repo rate or other affected benchmarks. The extent of the impact will depend on the applicable benchmark, contractual spread and interest reset mechanism under the relevant financing documents.

Read More

FEMA Export and Import Regulations, 2026: Role & Responsibilities of Authorised Dealer (AD) Banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations, 2026 under Notification No. FEMA 23(R)/2026-RB dated 13 January 2026. The Regulations came into force on 1 October 2026, replacing the earlier Foreign Exchange Management (Export of Goods and Services) Regulations, 2015.

Read More

RBI KYC Amendment Directions 2026: New Overseas Document Certification Rules for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs)

These Directions were promulgated by the RBI under robust statutory authority, drawing powers from Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, Section 11(1) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, and Rule 9(14) of the Prevention of Money-Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005.

Read More

RBI Amends CRR and SLR Directions for Local Area Banks: Key Compliance Requirements for 2026

The amendment follows the inclusion of a Local Area

Bank in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. It incorporates provisions applicable to scheduled banks into the existing framework governing Local Area Banks, particularly in relation to Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), exemptions and penalties for non-compliance.

Read More

Intellectual Property

This month’s Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) section covers significant judicial developments shaping India’s intellectual property landscape. It examines key rulings on inventorship and patent ownership, the jurisdiction of civil courts in trademark disputes, the protection of well-known cigarette trademarks against alleged infringement, and the scope of patent infringement claims involving technological features. These developments offer important insights into evolving judicial interpretations of patent rights, trademark protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights in India.

Bombay High Court Recognises Scientist as Sole Owner of Invention, Sets Aside Patent Rejection After 13-Year Dispute with IIT Bombay

The Court examined IITB’s Intellectual Property Policy, the Revenue Sharing Agreement executed by the inventors in December 2013 and the Deed of Assignment dated 3 July 2017. It held that Dr. Patil was bound by IITB’s Intellectual Property Policy, under which the intellectual property initially vested in IITB.

Read More

Calcutta High Court Upholds Interim Injunction Protecting ITC’s “Gold Flake” Against “IJM Gold Stag” Cigarettes

The Division Bench dismissed the appeal, affirming the interim injunction granted by the Single Judge. It also dismissed ITC’s cross-objection, holding that the impugned order already afforded protection in respect of infringement of its registered trademarks and trade dress. The Court found a sufficient prima facie case of infringement and passing off to justify the continuation of interim relief.

Read More

Supreme Court Refers to Larger Bench the Question of Jurisdiction of Civil Judges in Trade Mark Suits Under the Commercial Courts Act

The appeal arose from proceedings concerning the appropriate forum for instituting a commercial suit involving rights under the Trade Marks Act, 1999. The dispute raised a question regarding the effect of notifications issued under the Commercial Courts Act, 2015, constituting Civil Judges (Senior Division) as Commercial Courts.

Read More

Delhi High Court Rejects Patent Infringement Claim Over Xiaomi’s “Find Device” Feature

The Division Bench reiterated, relying upon Wander Ltd. v Antox (India) Pvt. Ltd., that appellate interference with an order refusing interim injunction is warranted only where the discretion has been exercised arbitrarily, perversely or contrary to settled legal principles. On the alleged infringement, the Court examined Elements E2 and E3 of Independent Claim 1.

Read More

Corporate & Commercial

This month’s Corporate section covers key regulatory developments impacting corporate governance, capital markets and financial transactions in India. It examines the RBI’s revised market risk capital requirements for commercial banks, SEBI’s updated compliance framework for debenture trustees, relaxations in merchant banker appointment requirements for specified private placements of debt securities, and amendments to FEMA regulations reducing the timeline for realisation of export proceeds to nine months. These developments highlight evolving regulatory obligations and their implications for issuers, financial institutions, intermediaries and businesses operating in India.

RBI Market Risk Capital Requirements 2026: Key Changes for Commercial Banks from April 1, 2027

The Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) issued the Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks – Minimum Capital Requirements for Market Risk) Directions, 2026, on September 21, 2026. The Directions consolidate and update the framework governing minimum capital requirements for market risk and are scheduled to come into effect on April 1, 2027.

Read More

SEBI Relaxes Merchant Banker Appointment Requirements for Certain Private Placements of Debt Securities

The issuer must submit a certificate from its statutory auditor confirming compliance with this condition to the stock exchange. The requirement makes the issuer’s repayment track record an important eligibility criterion. Businesses considering the exemption should therefore verify their historical payment records across the specified categories of financial obligations.

Read More

SEBI Master Circular for Debenture Trustees 2026: Key Compliance Requirements for Issuers

The Master Circular sets out the regulatory framework governing Debenture Trustees and also prescribes requirements relevant to issuers of listed or proposed-tobe-listed debt securities and municipal debt securities, credit rating agencies, recognised stock exchanges and depositories.

Read More

RBI Amends FEMA Export and Import Regulations 2026: Export Proceeds Realisation Period Reduced to Nine Months

The Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, were notified on September 22, 2026, and come into force on October 1, 2026. The changes are relevant to exporters, importers, Authorised Dealer banks and businesses engaged in cross-border trade.

Read More

Litigation

This month’s Litigation and Dispute Resolution section covers significant judicial developments influencing commercial litigation, arbitration and insolvency proceedings in India. It examines the Delhi High Court’s approach to interim mandatory relief in contractual disputes involving international sanctions, the Supreme Court’s clarification on the joinder of non-signatories in arbitration, the requirement of pre-institution mediation against all defendants in commercial suits, and the computation of limitation periods for appeals under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. These decisions provide important guidance on procedural compliance, dispute resolution strategies and the enforcement of legal rights in commercial disputes.

Delhi High Court: Interim Mandatory Injunction Granted to Restore SAP Support Services Despite Invocation of EU Sanctions

Nayara Energy Limited, formerly known as Essar Oil Limited, had acquired rights under a Software End-User Value License Agreement originally executed in 2004 between SAP India Private Limited and Essar Steel India Limited. The rights were subsequently assigned to Essar Oil Limited under an Assignment Agreement dated June 22, 2017, with effect from January 1, 2017.

Read More

Delhi High Court: Pre-Institution Mediation Must Be Initiated Against All Defendants Before Instituting a Commercial Suit

The Court held that compliance with Section 12A must be assessed with reference to the parties against whom the suit is actually instituted. Since Defendant No. 1 was a distinct legal entity and relief was sought against it, it was required to be given an opportunity to participate in pre-institution mediation before the institution of the suit.

Read More

Supreme Court: Non-Signatories May Be Joined in Arbitration Where the Dispute Substantially Affects Their Rights and They Are Veritable Parties to the Dispute

The Court observed that the question of whether a person is a veritable party to an arbitration is factdependent and cannot be determined through a rigid or straitjacket formula. The inquiry must consider the nature of the dispute, the relationships between the parties and the extent to which the adjudication would affect their legal rights.

Read More

Supreme Court: Limitation for Appeals Under Section 62 of the IBC Runs from Pronouncement of the Order; Delay in Applying for a Certified Copy Is Not Excludable

The Court reiterated that the IBC constitutes a selfcontained statutory framework prescribing strict timelines for appeals. Under Section 62, an appeal to the Supreme Court must be filed within 45 days, with a further period of up to 15 days available for condonation of delay upon sufficient cause being demonstrated. The absolute outer limit is, therefore, 60 day.

Read More

Employment & Labour

This month’s Labour and Employment section covers key judicial, legislative and regulatory developments impacting employers, businesses and workforce management in India. It examines the Supreme Court’s clarification on gratuity liability for contract workers and the responsibilities of principal employers, new trade and establishment licensing requirements in Manipur, amendments to Karnataka’s Shops and Commercial Establishments legislation, and the extension of ESI coverage to 31 districts in Gujarat. These developments highlight evolving employer obligations, statutory compliance requirements and the importance of adapting workplace policies and business operations to changing labour regulations.

Supreme Court Clarifies Gratuity Liability for Contract Workers: Implications for Principal Employers

In examining the contractual arrangement between ONGC and the independent contractors, including the relevant contractual provisions, the Court noted that the engagement was structured as an independent, arm’slength job contract. The arrangement did not, by itself, establish an employer–employee relationship between ONGC and the contract workers.

Read More

Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Amendment Act, 2026: Registration and Employer Complianc3

The amendment introduces changes affecting establishment registration, digital compliance processes, employee documentation and certain employer obligations. Businesses operating in Karnataka should review their existing registration arrangements and workplace practices to determine whether changes are required under the amended framework.

Read More

Manipur Unified Trade, Shop and Establishment Licence, 2026: Business Licensing Requirements

The Act introduces a unified digital licensing framework based on self-declaration and risk-based classification. Its stated objectives include reducing duplicate licensing requirements and simplifying administrative processes for businesses operating in the state. The framework is relevant to businesses establishing or operating commercial activities in Manipur.

Read More

ESI Coverage Extended to 31 Districts in Gujarat from October 1, 2026: Employer Compliance Requirements

The development is relevant to employers operating in districts where the ESI framework was either not previously implemented or applied only to certain areas. Establishments should review their locationspecific coverage and assess the registrations, contributions and other compliance requirements applicable to them.

Read More

Capital Markets

This month’s Capital Markets section covers significant regulatory and policy developments shaping India’s securities markets and investment ecosystem. It examines SEBI’s move to bring index providers under direct regulatory oversight, proposed reforms to the SME IPO framework, revisions to the closing auction session and derivatives expiry settlement mechanisms, and changes to ETF trading norms, including base prices, dynamic price bands and pre-open call auctions. These developments highlight evolving regulatory standards, market infrastructure reforms and their implications for listed companies, market intermediaries, investors and other capital market participants.

SEBI Brings Index Providers Under Direct Regulation: “Significant Indices” and the 5 November 2026 Registration Deadline

The circular clarifies that the grievance redressal mechanism under Regulation 23 of the IP Regulations applies only to Significant Indices provided by index providers registered with SEBI (para 10). Subscribers to such indices will have recourse under the IP Regulations, but only where the provider is registered, which gives providers a practical reason to complete registration without delay.

Read More

SEBI Revises Closing Auction Session Framework and Derivatives Expiry Settlement Methodology

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) issued Circular No. HO/47/11/11(3)2025-MRDPOD2/I/23843/2026 on October 15, 2026, revising the operational architecture of the Closing Auction Session (“CAS”) in the equity cash segment and restructuring the settlement methodology for stock and index derivatives.

Read More

SEBI Proposes Comprehensive Overhaul of SME IPO Framework under ICDR Regulations

The paper proposes increasing the operating-profit requirement to an average of at least ₹3 crore per year over the preceding three financial years. It also proposes an alternative book-building route for eligible issuers under which at least 75% of the net offer would be allotted to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

Read More

SEBI Overhauls ETF Trading Norms: New Base Price, Dynamic Price Bands and PreOpen Call Auction

Market infrastructure institutions must put in place the necessary systems, amend their bye-laws and rules where required, and inform investors. The circular was to apply from 1 September 2026, but a circular dated 28 August 2026 moved the date to 7 September 2026 and left every other provision unchanged.

Read More