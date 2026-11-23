1. Tamil Nadu Introduces Key Reforms to Building Approvals and Development Regulations

Introduction

The Government of Tamil Nadu, through G.O. (Ms.) No. 179 dated 7 October 2026, has introduced a Third-Party Certification-Based Planning Permission System to simplify and expedite building approvals for eligible residential, commercial and industrial developments. Under this system, registered architects and Registered Engineers Grade I are authorised to certify eligible building proposals, reducing the need for detailed initial scrutiny of each application by planning authorities, including the CMDA and DTCP, while retaining the authorities' regulatory and verification powers.

The scheme covers residential buildings with an FSI area of up to 750 sq. m., a maximum height of 14 metres and up to eight dwelling units; commercial buildings with an FSI area of up to 300 sq. m. and a maximum height of 14 metres; and White and Green category industrial buildings with an FSI area of up to 2,500 sq. m. and a maximum height of 18.30 metres within SIDCO, SIPCOT, ELCOT and other approved industrial layouts.

Applications must be submitted through the Tamil Nadu Single Window Portal, accompanied by the prescribed ownership records, Patta / TSLR extracts, approved layout documents and building plans. The certifying professional is responsible for verifying ownership, inspecting the site and certifying compliance with applicable planning and building regulations. The competent authority retains its powers of inspection and verification, including through random inspections, in accordance with the scheme.

Amendments to the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019 – G.O. (Ms.) No. 194 dated 26 October 2026

Through G.O. (Ms.) No. 194 dated 26 October 2026, the Housing and Urban Development Department introduced further amendments to the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, bringing significant changes to building height, parking requirements and permissible land use.

Increase in Building Height: The permissible height for specified non-high-rise building categories has been increased from 18.30 metres to 19.50 metres, subject to applicable FSI, road width, setback and other development requirements. The amendment also revises the corresponding provisions in specified rules and annexures.

Relaxation in Aquifer Recharge Areas: In the Restricted Development Zone of specified aquifer recharge areas, non-high-rise buildings up to 14 metres in height, with up to six dwelling units, are permitted, subject to the prescribed conditions. Additional permitted developments include hostels, working women's hostels, old-age homes, specified Government offices, restaurants and tourism-related projects. Hotels and beach cottages are also permitted on plots measuring at least one hectare, subject to the applicable conditions.

Relaxation of Commercial Zoning Requirements: Properties in Residential and Primary Residential Use Zones may qualify for commercial use where they abut and have access to roads meeting the prescribed minimum width. Under the amended provisions, the applicable threshold is 12 metres in the Chennai Metropolitan Area and 9 metres in the rest of Tamil Nadu under Rule 17. Rule 16(6) separately prescribes a 12-metre threshold for the relevant Master Plan and Detailed Development Plan zones.

These amendments aim to streamline planning approvals, facilitate development and provide greater flexibility in land use and construction activities across Tamil Nadu.

2. Supreme Court Clarifies Effect of Jagir Abolition on Land Title: Bandari Ramchander v. Maitri Cooperative Housing Society Ltd. (2026)

In Bandari Ramchander & Ors. v. Maitri Cooperative Housing Society Ltd. & Ors., 2026 INSC 1175 (29 October 2026), the Supreme Court delivered an important ruling on the legal consequences of jagir abolition and the evidentiary value of revenue records in establishing title. The dispute concerned approximately 550 acres of land in Survey Nos. 100 and 101 of Miyapur Village, Telangana, over which rival claimants asserted ownership through different branches of the erstwhile Paigah estate.

The principal issue before the Court was whether historical jagir grants, a 1929 Firman, succession proceedings under the Atiyat framework and subsequent revenue entries could sustain private ownership claims despite the statutory abolition of jagirs. The Court answered this question in the negative.

The Court reaffirmed the settled distinction between a jagir and proprietary ownership. It held that a jagir is essentially a grant of land-revenue rights and does not, by itself, confer ownership of the underlying land. Upon the coming into force of the Andhra Pradesh (Telangana Area) (Abolition of Jagirs) Regulation, 1358 Fasli, jagirdari rights stood abolished and the administration of jagirs vested in the State, subject to limited statutory exceptions relating to home farms and personal properties under Regulations 17 and 18. The burden of establishing the applicability of these exceptions lay squarely on the claimants.

A significant aspect of the judgment is the Court's clarification that a Zat Jagir cannot automatically be equated with a home farm or personal property protected under the Regulation. Mere classification of land as part of a Zat Jagir was held insufficient to avoid statutory vesting in the State. Claimants were required to produce affirmative evidence demonstrating that the land fell within the protected categories recognised by the Regulation.

The Court also examined the legal effect of proceedings under the Atiyat Inquiries Act, 1952, and the issuance of a Muntakhab. It held that such proceedings recognise entitlement to succession-related Atiyat grants, which, in the context of abolished jagirs, entitle the holder to receive the applicable commutation sum. They do not, by themselves, confer ownership of the underlying land. The Court noted that the successors of the former jagirdar had been granted commutation benefits and held that the Muntakhab and related proceedings could not subsequently be relied upon to establish ownership of the erstwhile jagir lands.

Equally important is the Court's treatment of revenue records. The entries recording Raheemunnisa Begum as pattadar were found to have been made after the land had vested in the State and without valid proceedings or authority for such mutation. The Court characterised these entries as bogus and not genuine, finding that they were the result of fraud involving collusion with revenue officials. Reiterating a well-established principle, the Court held that revenue records are evidentiary in nature and cannot confer ownership where no underlying title exists. Consequently, subsequent permissions for alienation and derivative transactions founded on such entries could not validate an otherwise defective title.

The judgment reinforces a fundamental principle of land law: statutory vesting cannot be defeated through unauthorised revenue entries or derivative conveyances. For landowners, developers and title examiners in Telangana, the decision serves as a reminder that title over erstwhile jagir lands must be traced to a legally sustainable source and cannot rest solely on historical revenue records or succession documents. The ruling is likely to have significant implications for ongoing disputes involving former jagir and Paigah lands across the Hyderabad region.

References:

Bandari Ramchander & Ors. v. Maitri Cooperative Housing Society Ltd. & , 2026 INSC 1175 (SC). Andhra Pradesh (Telangana Area) (Abolition of Jagirs) Regulation, 1358 Suraj Bhan Financial Commissioner, (2007) 6 SCC 186. Balwant Singh Daulat Singh, (1997) 7 SCC 137.

3. Delhi-NCR Property Market Records 12% Annual Price Growth Amidst Moderating Sales

The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) real estate market continued to witness significant price appreciation during the third quarter of 2026, even as residential sales remained largely stagnant and new project launches declined. According to ANAROCK's Q3 2026 market data, average residential property prices across the region increased by 12% year-on-year, while sales volumes registered a marginal decline of 1%.

During Q3 2026, approximately 13,765 residential units were sold across Delhi-NCR, compared to 13,920 units during the corresponding period in the previous year. New residential launches declined by 14%, falling from 12,645 units in Q3 2025 to approximately 10,900 units in Q3 2026. Meanwhile, the weighted average launch price was reported at approximately ₹16,400 per square foot, reflecting developers' increasing focus on premium and luxury housing.

Premium Housing and Infrastructure Drive Market Growth

The divergence between rising prices and relatively stable sales volumes highlights a structural shift in the regional property market. Limited fresh supply, elevated land acquisition and construction costs, and the growing preference for premium housing have contributed to sustained price appreciation. The market data further indicates that homes priced above ₹1 crore account for a substantially larger share of residential sales, reflecting a shift towards higher-value properties.

Infrastructure development continues to influence investment patterns across the region. Projects such as the Noida International Airport at Jewar, the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), expressway corridors and metro expansions are strengthening connectivity and generating interest in emerging residential micro-markets. These developments are particularly relevant to locations along the Yamuna Expressway and Delhi-Meerut Expressway, where improved connectivity is expected to support long-term real estate demand.

Noida and Ghaziabad Emerge as Key Growth Markets

Noida continues to attract developers and investors, with residential property prices reflecting sustained demand in premium sectors, including Sectors 108, 109 and 125–137. Greater Noida, meanwhile, continues to offer comparatively accessible entry points for buyers seeking exposure to the wider NCR market, with its proximity to the upcoming airport supporting investor interest.

Ghaziabad is also witnessing increased developer activity and a gradual transition towards premium residential developments. Locations such as Indirapuram, Vasundhara and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway corridor continue to attract attention. In Delhi, limited land availability and redevelopment opportunities in established localities continue to support property values.

Commercial Real Estate Remains Resilient

Commercial real estate activity has remained encouraging, supported by sustained occupier demand. Office leasing reached approximately 4.1 million square feet in Q2 2026, while retail leasing increased to approximately 0.7 million square feet, recording growth of more than 20% year-on-year. These figures indicate continued demand for commercial spaces despite moderation in residential transaction volumes.

Overall, the October 2026 market outlook suggests that Delhi-NCR is entering a phase characterised by supply constraints, premiumisation and infrastructure-led growth. While rising prices may pose affordability challenges for first-time homebuyers, emerging corridors could offer relatively accessible opportunities. Investors, meanwhile, should evaluate location-specific fundamentals, connectivity, rental potential and project approvals before committing capital. Independent legal due diligence and verification of applicable RERA registrations remain essential to informed property acquisition.

3. Delhi-NCR Property Market Records 12% Annual Price Growth Amidst Moderating Sales

The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) real estate market continued to witness significant price appreciation during the third quarter of 2026, even as residential sales remained largely stagnant and new project launches declined. According to ANAROCK's Q3 2026 market data, average residential property prices across the region increased by 12% year-on-year, while sales volumes registered a marginal decline of 1%.

During Q3 2026, approximately 13,765 residential units were sold across Delhi-NCR, compared to 13,920 units during the corresponding period in the previous year. New residential launches declined by 14%, falling from 12,645 units in Q3 2025 to approximately 10,900 units in Q3 2026. Meanwhile, the weighted average launch price was reported at approximately ₹16,400 per square foot, reflecting developers' increasing focus on premium and luxury housing.

Premium Housing and Infrastructure Drive Market Growth

The divergence between rising prices and relatively stable sales volumes highlights a structural shift in the regional property market. Limited fresh supply, elevated land acquisition and construction costs, and the growing preference for premium housing have contributed to sustained price appreciation. The market data further indicates that homes priced above ₹1 crore account for a substantially larger share of residential sales, reflecting a shift towards higher-value properties.

Infrastructure development continues to influence investment patterns across the region. Projects such as the Noida International Airport at Jewar, the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), expressway corridors and metro expansions are strengthening connectivity and generating interest in emerging residential micro-markets. These developments are particularly relevant to locations along the Yamuna Expressway and Delhi-Meerut Expressway, where improved connectivity is expected to support long-term real estate demand.

Noida and Ghaziabad Emerge as Key Growth Markets

Noida continues to attract developers and investors, with residential property prices reflecting sustained demand in premium sectors, including Sectors 108, 109 and 125–137. Greater Noida, meanwhile, continues to offer comparatively accessible entry points for buyers seeking exposure to the wider NCR market, with its proximity to the upcoming airport supporting investor interest.

Ghaziabad is also witnessing increased developer activity and a gradual transition towards premium residential developments. Locations such as Indirapuram, Vasundhara and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway corridor continue to attract attention. In Delhi, limited land availability and redevelopment opportunities in established localities continue to support property values.

Commercial Real Estate Remains Resilient

Commercial real estate activity has remained encouraging, supported by sustained occupier demand. Office leasing reached approximately 4.1 million square feet in Q2 2026, while retail leasing increased to approximately 0.7 million square feet, recording growth of more than 20% year-on-year. These figures indicate continued demand for commercial spaces despite moderation in residential transaction volumes.

Overall, the October 2026 market outlook suggests that Delhi-NCR is entering a phase characterised by supply constraints, premiumisation and infrastructure-led growth. While rising prices may pose affordability challenges for first-time homebuyers, emerging corridors could offer relatively accessible opportunities. Investors, meanwhile, should evaluate location-specific fundamentals, connectivity, rental potential and project approvals before committing capital. Independent legal due diligence and verification of applicable RERA registrations remain essential to informed property acquisition.

4. A Khata Is Not a Clean Chit: Why Bengaluru Homebuyers Must Look Beyond the Khata

Many Bengaluru buyers believe an A Khata means a property is safe to buy. It is a risky belief. A recent title due diligence exercise in Whitefield revealed a building situated within the buffer zone of a Rajakaluve (stormwater drain). The building had been constructed without the requisite clearances and approvals, despite holding a valid A Khata. The Khata had recorded the property for municipal tax purposes. It had not established the legality of the construction or protected the buyer.

What an A Khata really is

An A Khata is a municipal property-tax record that records a property in the civic body's assessment register for property-tax collection. The civic body was the BBMP until September 2025, when the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) came into effect and the BBMP ceased to exist. It does not, by itself, certify that the seller has clear title, that the building complies with its sanctioned plan, or that the land can legally be built upon. The Karnataka High Court has recognised the Khata as a municipal/revenue record rather than a document of title. In a March 2025 decision, the Supreme Court also reiterated that assessment extracts and revenue records, by themselves, do not establish ownership of immovable property.

Why a Rajakaluve is a red flag

Bengaluru has an extensive network of Rajakaluves, the natural channels that carry stormwater to its lakes. Development within the buffer zones of these drains is subject to restrictions under the applicable planning regulations. The applicable buffer distances have undergone changes. In 2016, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) prescribed buffer zones of 50, 35 and 25 metres for primary, secondary and tertiary drains, respectively. However, in 2019, the Supreme Court set aside the NGT's general buffer-zone directions, while sustaining the directions insofar as they applied to two specific project proponents.

In October 2025, the Karnataka Government notified revised buffer distances of 15, 10 and 5 metres for primary, secondary and tertiary drains, respectively, measured on either side from the edge of the drain as per revenue records. The notification was subsequently incorporated into the amended zonal regulations published in October 2026. A petition challenging the revised buffer norms was also reported before the Karnataka High Court, which issued notice to the authorities in June 2026.

Accordingly, the buffer applicable to a particular property must be examined with reference to the drain's classification, the applicable planning regulations, the property's location and the status of the relevant proceedings. The consequences of unauthorised construction within restricted drain areas can be significant. Such properties may face enforcement action, demolition, injunctions and difficulties in obtaining financing or reselling the property. Following the 2016 and 2022 floods, civic authorities also undertook demolition and encroachment-removal drives targeting constructions along stormwater drains.

What buyers should do before signing

Treat the Khata as the start of due diligence, not the end of it.

Trace the drain on Compare the village map and survey map of the land to identify the location and alignment of the Rajakaluve. Verify on the ground. Have the site physically and spatially checked against those maps to identify any buffer-zone encroachment. Match the building to its Confirm that the sanctioned plan and all required clearances exist and correspond to the structure as actually constructed. Get a lawyer's A bank's clearance protects the lender; a legal due diligence opinion protects you.

An A Khata shows that the property has been recorded for tax assessment. It does not establish that the land is free from encumbrances or that the building standing on it was legally approved. An A Khata gets the property into the tax records, but thorough due diligence is what helps protect the buyer.