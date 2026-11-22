Business owners in Vietnam often ask to “register their brand”, and what they can actually register is narrower than they expect. The Vietnamese word for brand, thương hiệu, is used everywhere in business, but it is not one of the rights the Law on Intellectual Property protects. What the law protects is the nhãn hiệu, the trademark, and a business that treats the two as the same can spend years building a brand it does not legally own.

A brand is the overall identity and reputation a business builds with its customers, made up of its name, logo, design, tone, customer experience and goodwill. A trademark is a sign, such as a word, logo, shape or sound, that distinguishes one business’s goods or services from another’s, and in Vietnam it becomes an exclusive right only once it is registered with the Intellectual Property Office. Every trademark is part of a brand, but much of a brand cannot be registered as a trademark at all.

Is a Brand Legally Protected in Vietnam?

A brand lives in the minds of customers, and no authority can grant exclusive rights over a reputation. A trademark is defined precisely enough to be examined, registered and enforced. Under the Law on Intellectual Property, it is a sign used to distinguish the goods or services of different organisations and individuals. The sign must be visible, in the form of letters, words, drawings, images, three-dimensional shapes or colours, or since the 2022 amendments a sound that can be represented graphically, and it must be distinctive enough to identify the owner’s goods or services.

Rights in a trademark arise from registration. Vietnam follows a first-to-file system, so where two parties apply for the same or a confusingly similar mark for the same or similar goods or services, the earlier valid application generally prevails, whoever used the name first. A well-known mark is protected on the basis of use without registration, but proving that a mark is well known in Vietnam takes extensive evidence of sales, advertising and public recognition, and most businesses cannot rely on it.

The Parts of a Brand the Law Can Protect

Each element of a brand has its own legal basis, and some have none:

The brand name, logo and slogan can be registered as trademarks if they are distinctive, for the specific classes of goods and services in which the business trades.

can be registered as trademarks if they are distinctive, for the specific classes of goods and services in which the business trades. The company name is protected as a trade name through lawful use in business, without registration.

is protected as a trade name through lawful use in business, without registration. Original artwork, such as a logo design or packaging artwork, is protected by copyright from the moment it is created. Copyright stops others from copying the design, but it gives no exclusive right to the name the design carries.

is protected by copyright from the moment it is created. Copyright stops others from copying the design, but it gives no exclusive right to the name the design carries. The shape or appearance of a product or its packaging can be registered as an industrial design if it meets the conditions of novelty and creativity.

can be registered as an industrial design if it meets the conditions of novelty and creativity. A domain name goes to whoever registers it first, under rules separate from trademark law.

Reputation, customer loyalty and the experience a business delivers are often the most valuable parts of a brand, and none of them can be registered. For most businesses, the decision is which brand assets matter enough to protect, and which of those need to be filed before anyone else files them.

Does Registering a Company Protect Its Brand Name?

Many owners assume that once a name appears on their enterprise registration certificate, no one else can use it. The protection is narrower than that. When a company is registered, the business registration office checks the proposed name against other company names in the national enterprise database. It does not check the name against the trademark register, and approval of the company name says nothing about whether it conflicts with someone else’s trademark.

Once in use, the company name is protected as a trade name, but only within the company’s field and area of business. That protection can support a challenge to a later trademark that copies the name, but it gives no exclusive right to sell goods or services under that name across the market. The risk also runs the other way. A company whose name includes a trademark already protected for someone else can be required to change it, and the business registration office will issue that requirement at the trademark owner’s request once a competent authority has found that the name infringes.

When a Business Owns the Brand but Not the Trademark

Consider a coffee chain that opens its first shop in Ho Chi Minh City and grows to a dozen locations over three years without filing a trademark application. A former supplier then registers the same name for café services. Because the law gives no right of prior use to someone who used a trademark before another party registered it, the chain’s three years of trading do not entitle it to keep using the name. The registered owner can demand that the chain stop, and the authorities will act on that registration when the owner complains.

The chain still has ways to fight back. A mark that is identical or confusingly similar to a trade name already in use by someone else should not have been registered, so the chain can ask for the registration to be invalidated on that ground, but generally only within five years of the grant. Since the 2022 amendments, a registration filed with dishonest intent can also be invalidated, and that request can be made at any time during the registration’s term. Invalidating a registration filed in bad faith requires evidence of what the filer knew and intended, and while the case runs, often for years, the chain keeps trading under a name it may lose. A trademark application filed when the first shop opened would have cost far less.

Foreign businesses face the same risk at a different stage. Trademark rights are territorial, so a mark registered in another country gives no protection in Vietnam. A brand known in its home market but unregistered here can be filed by a local distributor, a former partner or an unrelated party, and the foreign owner then has to challenge that registration from outside the market it is trying to enter.

How to Check Whether a Brand Name Is Already Trademarked

The cheapest time to protect a brand is before money goes into it, and that starts with checking whether the name, or something close to it, is already registered or applied for in the classes the business will trade in. The Intellectual Property Office’s online database shows registered marks and published applications, and international registrations designating Vietnam can be searched through WIPO’s databases.

A database search has limits. Applications are published only after the IP Office has accepted them as formally valid, so a mark filed in the past few months may not yet appear. A search for the exact name also misses marks that are similar in sound, appearance or meaning, including Vietnamese translations of a foreign name, which an examiner can treat as confusingly similar. A clear result lowers the risk but does not remove it, and a business about to invest heavily in a name is better served by a professional search and an assessment of what it shows.

What Registering a Trademark Gives a Business

A registered trademark gives its owner the exclusive right to use the mark for the registered goods and services in Vietnam, and the right to stop others using identical or confusingly similar signs that are likely to mislead customers. Registration lasts ten years from the filing date and can be renewed for further ten-year periods without limit. A mark left unused for five consecutive years can be cancelled at the request of a third party, so the registration must match how the business actually uses the mark.

Registration is also what makes the rest of a brand strategy work. With it, the owner can enforce the trademark through the courts, administrative authorities and customs, license the brand to franchisees or manufacturers, and treat the mark as an asset in a sale or investment. Foreign owners can file directly in Vietnam or extend an international registration under the Madrid system. Whichever route they take, registering a trademark in Vietnam means deciding which classes, which versions of the mark and which language forms the business will use in the market, because protection covers only what is filed.