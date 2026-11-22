Vietnam has moved from regulatory uncertainty to a supervised crypto licensing model. Resolution No. 05/2025/NQ-CP set up a five-year pilot framework for crypto asset trading, custody, and issuance platforms, and the Ministry of Finance began accepting applications for crypto exchange licenses on January 20, 2026. Public reports in May 2026 indicated that only five applicants had passed preliminary review, which is first-stage clearance and not a final operating license.

While the capital and ownership thresholds have attracted the most attention, Resolution 05 also raises a less obvious, but critical, issue related to intellectual property. Before a Vietnamese crypto exchange can operate, it must deploy an IT system that meets Level 4 information system safety standards. How should ownership and control of this underlying technology be allocated, in terms of IP ownership, software licensing arrangements, source-code access, and technology transfer arrangements with foreign vendors?

Foreign-Owned Technology, Local Regulatory Responsibility

Most of the technology a crypto exchange runs on is itself protected intellectual property. This includes the trading and matching engine, wallet and custody infrastructure, risk management systems, KYC and compliance tools, APIs, and cybersecurity architecture. These assets often embody a combination of copyright-protected software, trade secrets, and know-how developed by foreign exchange operators or white-label technology providers. As a result, a key issue in many exchange projects is not the transfer of technology ownership, but the scope of rights granted to the local operator. In practice, foreign providers typically license the platform and provide localization and technical support, while retaining ownership of the core intellectual property, including the underlying source code and proprietary technology.

The local regulator, however, holds the Vietnamese licensee responsible. Resolution 05 does not appear to require a foreign licensor to hand over its core IP. It focuses on the licensed provider’s own systems, security standards, AML controls, and accountability for licensed activities. The risk lies in a “black box” SaaS model, which could leave the Vietnamese operator unable to show access for regulators, auditability, incident remediation, continuity, or data control over the platform if the foreign provider fails or refuses support.

Thus, the important question is not whether the deal is labeled a license or transfer, but whether the IP and contractual package gives the Vietnamese licensee enough control to make the platform locally governable. In practice, this means that compliance often depends as much on contractual and IP rights as it does on the underlying technology itself.

IP Rights as the Route to Compliance

Level 4 compliance and related data obligations are not purely technical requirements. They depend on whether the exchange operator has sufficient legal and contractual rights to access, use, and control the technology underpinning its operations. Where source code, key-management systems, security tools, or incident-response capabilities remain under the control of an offshore provider, the operator must ensure that it has the rights necessary to obtain technical documentation, support regulatory audits, implement remediation measures, and maintain business continuity.

In this sense, IP rights are not merely a matter of ownership. They can become a critical enabler of regulatory compliance. An exchange may satisfy the technical requirements for operation, but if its most important technology remains beyond its legal reach, its ability to respond to regulatory requests, security incidents, or operational disruptions may be significantly constrained.

Key IP and technology-protection mechanisms may include:

Source-code escrow, with verified deposit materials and release events tied to insolvency, critical service failure, security incidents, or regulatory orders.

Regulator access and data export rights, supported by local data storage.

Post-termination license survival, so the core platform license is long enough, exclusive enough in Vietnam, and resilient enough to support continuity of regulated services.

Who Owns the Vietnam-Specific Modules?

Ownership of localized IP is one of the most commercially significant points. Vietnamese exchanges will need modules built for the local market, such as VND payment integration, Vietnamese identity verification, regulatory reporting, and AML transaction monitoring. These are more than cosmetic adaptations, because they are the compliance layer through which the operator shows that it meets local requirements.

A balanced structure leaves the foreign provider owning its core IP, including matching engines, risk engines, custody logic, and core architecture. Vietnam-specific modules and funded localizations vest in the Vietnamese operator, with a license-back that lets the provider perform its services. This supports platform independence, reduces switching costs, and limits the provider’s ability to reuse Vietnam-specific compliance work for a competing local platform. If foreign technology causes an AML or KYC failure, the Vietnamese operator may still answer to the regulator. Indemnities, audit rights, and liability caps should be negotiated with that exposure in mind.

Ownership Offshore, Control Onshore

Prospective Vietnamese crypto exchange operators should treat IP structuring as part of their licensing strategy rather than a commercial issue to resolve after closing. Cybersecurity counsel should be involved at the term-sheet stage, because data residency, key management, and Level 4 documentation are difficult to fix once the architecture is set.

Vietnam’s first licensed exchanges will depend on more than capital or global brand partnerships. They will rest on contracts that make foreign-owned technology locally auditable, resilient, and compliant. For the IP community, the pilot regime is an early case study in regulated fintech licensing. Ownership may stay offshore, but control, accountability, and compliance evidence must be local.