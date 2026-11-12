Vietnam’s 2026 Trademark Reforms: Simplifying Procedures And Improving Examination Efficiency

Vietnam’s amended Intellectual Property Law, which took effect on April 1, 2026, introduces significant changes to the trademark registration system. The reforms are designed to streamline administrative procedures, shorten examination timelines, and provide businesses with a faster and more predictable path to trademark protection.

In this context, one of the most notable aspects of the new rules is the simplification of registration procedures and significant improvement in examination efficiency.

1. Shorter Substantive Examination Period

A major change under the amended law is the reduction of the statutory period for substantive examination of trademark applications from nine months to five months, calculated from the date of publication of the application.

The shorter examination period is intended to address lengthy processing times and accelerate the trademark registration process. For businesses, this means that qualifying applications can potentially receive examination results sooner, allowing applicants to obtain trademark protection at an earlier stage and reducing uncertainty associated with prolonged pending applications.

This change is particularly significant for businesses entering the Vietnamese market, as earlier registration can provide greater certainty when launching products, developing distribution channels, or enforcing trademark rights against third parties.

2. Shorter Publication Period and Streamlined Procedures

The amended law also reduces the trademark publication period from two months to one month. In addition, applications that satisfy the formal examination requirements can move into the publication stage without the need for a separate formal acceptance decision.

By eliminating unnecessary procedural steps and shortening the publication period, the new framework reduces the time required for an application to progress from filing to substantive examination. This contributes to a more streamlined and efficient registration process.

For applicants, the practical effect is a reduction in procedural waiting time and greater predictability throughout the application process.

3. Introduction of a Fast-Track Examination Mechanism

Another important development is the introduction of a fast-track substantive examination mechanism for qualifying trademark applications.

Under the new framework, applicants that meet the relevant conditions may request accelerated examination. For eligible applications, substantive examination may be completed within three months from the relevant publication date.

The fast-track mechanism provides businesses with an additional option where obtaining trademark protection quickly is commercially important. It may be particularly valuable for brands facing potential infringement, businesses preparing for market entry, or applicants that need to secure trademark rights before launching products or services in Vietnam.

The introduction of this mechanism also reflects a broader shift toward a more flexible trademark administration system, in which applications requiring urgent protection may receive expedited treatment.

4. Shorter Opposition Period

The amended law also reduces the period for third parties to oppose a published trademark application from five months to three months from the date of publication.

The shorter opposition period helps prevent uncontested applications from remaining pending for an unnecessarily long period and therefore contributes to a faster registration process. At the same time, it places greater responsibility on trademark owners to monitor newly published applications and identify potentially conflicting marks at an early stage.

Businesses with existing trademark portfolios in Vietnam should therefore pay particular attention to the shortened opposition window. Delayed monitoring may result in the loss of an opportunity to challenge a conflicting application within the prescribed period.

5. Overall Impact on Trademark Registration

Taken together, these changes demonstrate that Vietnam’s 2026 trademark reforms are aimed at accelerating the entire registration process rather than simply shortening a single examination stage. The publication period has been reduced, the substantive examination period has been significantly shortened, the opposition period has been compressed, and a fast-track examination mechanism has been introduced for qualifying applications.

These reforms are expected to make the Vietnamese trademark system faster, more streamlined, and more predictable. For businesses, the changes may reduce the time and administrative burden associated with obtaining trademark protection and enable companies to respond more quickly to commercial opportunities in the Vietnamese market.

However, faster procedures also mean that businesses need to act more promptly. Applicants should prepare filing documents carefully, monitor the progress of pending applications, and respond to examination issues without delay. Existing trademark owners should also establish timely monitoring mechanisms to identify potentially conflicting applications within the shortened opposition period.

Overall, Vietnam’s 2026 trademark reforms mark an important step toward a more efficient trademark registration system. By simplifying procedures, shortening statutory timelines, and introducing expedited examination, the new rules seek to balance administrative efficiency, faster rights acquisition, and greater legal certainty for businesses operating in Vietnam.