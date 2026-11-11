The Worst Case You Can Live With: Minimax Strategy For Foreign Executives Under Investigation In Vietnam

Key takeaways

In white-collar defence in Vietnam, rank each strategy by its worst realistic outcome, not its best, and choose the highest floor.

Vietnamese law fixes those floors with unusual precision: Articles 29, 51, 54, 65 and 364(7) of the Penal Code set out what each path can and cannot deliver.

Bribery is not an offence for which a Vietnamese company can be criminally liable, so in a bribery matter the criminal exposure in Vietnam rests with individuals. The executive needs his own calculation and his own counsel.

Re-run the calculation at every procedural threshold, because the defence sees the evidence only as the procedure unfolds.

Every foreign executive who comes to me under investigation asks the same first question: what is the best result we can get? After two decades in Vietnamese courtrooms, I answer with a question of my own. What is the worst result you can live with?

That is not pessimism. It is the most reliable method I know for white-collar defence in Vietnam, and game theorists named it long before I borrowed it: minimax. When you cannot control the decisions of the other people at the table, you choose the course whose worst outcome does the least damage. In an investigation, those decisions belong to investigators, prosecutors and judges acting within their mandates, to a foreign enforcement agency, and to a parent company’s board. None of them answers to you. All of them shape your floor.

Why the best case is the wrong anchor

Lawyers and clients share a weakness. We build the strongest version of the case, and then we fall in love with it. The best case quietly becomes the plan, and every later decision is measured against an outcome that was only ever a hope.

Minimax breaks the habit. Rank each strategy by its floor, not its ceiling, and take the highest floor. The discipline feels unnatural to anyone whose career has rewarded ambition. It is still the only honest way to advise a person whose liberty is on the table.

Three paths, three floors

When a foreign executive learns that a Vietnamese authority is examining his company’s conduct, three paths usually present themselves. The useful thing about Vietnamese law is that it sets the floor of each with real precision.

Contest the allegations

Contesting is a right, not an act of defiance. The Criminal Procedure Code presumes innocence (Article 13), places the burden of proof on the authorities conducting the proceedings (Article 15), and protects an accused person from being compelled to testify against himself or to admit guilt (Article 60(2)(d)). Where the evidence is thin, or the conduct does not satisfy the elements of the offence, contesting may be exactly the right call.

Be clear-eyed about the floor, though. If the defence fails, the court sentences within the full bracket for the offence, and the credit the law reserves for sincere confession and active cooperation (Penal Code Article 51(1)(s) and (t)) has been given up. For a foreign national there is a second cost, and it runs for as long as the case does. A suspect or accused may be subject to a temporary exit suspension under Article 124 of the Criminal Procedure Code and Article 28(1)(a) of the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners, and the suspension may last as long as the statutory time limits for handling the case. Choose this path for evidential reasons. Never choose it out of pride.

Cooperate and remediate

The ceiling is modest: a lighter sentence, a suspended term, a fine. The floor is modest too, and that is the point, because it is anchored in statute rather than in anyone’s goodwill. Voluntary repair, compensation or remediation of harm (Article 51(1)(b)), sincere confession and repentance (point s) and active cooperation with the authorities (point t) are mitigating circumstances the court must weigh. With at least two of them, Article 54(1) allows a sentence below the minimum of the applicable bracket, within the next lighter bracket. A prison term of three years or less may be suspended under Article 65.

Policy now points the same way. Resolution 198/2025/QH15 of the National Assembly provides that, where a violation reaches the criminal threshold, proactive, timely and comprehensive remediation of the economic consequences is to be prioritised and is “an important basis” for the authorities at every stage, from the decision to open a case through to trial (Article 5(3)). The draft amended Penal Code now before the National Assembly would go further, with a narrowly drawn deferral of prosecution for certain economic offences that involve no corruption, giving the person time to remedy the consequences. That is a floor you can plan around.

Self-report before discovery

The third path has the highest long-run ceiling and the most dangerous short-run floor.

The ceiling first. Under Article 364(7) of the Penal Code, a person who gave a bribe without being coerced, but who proactively reports it before it is discovered, may be exempted from criminal liability. A person who was coerced into giving a bribe and reports it before discovery is deemed not to have committed the offence. More generally, Article 29(2)(c) permits exemption for a person who self-surrenders before the offence is discovered, gives a full account, contributes effectively to detection and investigation, and minimises the harm, and who has also performed a major meritorious act or made a special contribution recognised by the State. That is a demanding standard and should never be assumed. Short of exemption, self-surrender is still a mitigating circumstance in its own right (Article 51(1)(r)).

Now the floor: you have handed over an admission. Every one of these routes turns on three words in the statute: before discovery. Once the conduct has been detected, the exemption routes narrow sharply and what remains is mitigation. That is why the first weeks of any engagement are spent establishing one fact above all: what the authority already knows.

Two clients, two floors

Minimax assumes a single decision-maker. Cross-border matters rarely oblige.

When a US-listed parent and its Vietnamese subsidiary are both exposed, they do not share a worst case. The parent fears a corporate resolution, disclosure to shareholders, and collateral consequences that follow a corporate admission from one jurisdiction into every other. Its best route in Washington is the US Department of Justice’s first Department-wide Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy, issued in March 2026. That policy offers a declination to a company that voluntarily self-discloses, fully cooperates and remediates, absent aggravating circumstances. Full cooperation means supplying the facts about individuals. Since June 2025, the Department’s FCPA guidelines have also directed prosecutors towards individual wrongdoing and away from theories that attribute misconduct to corporate structures.

Vietnamese law pulls the same way, for a different reason. A commercial legal entity can be criminally liable only for the offences listed in Article 76 of the Penal Code, and bribery is not on that list. In a Vietnamese bribery matter, criminal exposure rests with individuals.

Put the two together and the conflict is plain. The strategy that minimises the parent’s maximum loss can maximise the executive’s. His worst case is not a line in an annual report. It is a departure gate.

I name that divergence in the first meeting, because I have watched what happens when it goes unspoken. The executive needs his own minimax calculation, run independently, before anyone agrees a joint strategy. Independent counsel for him is not an indulgence. It is the only way his floor is represented in the room where the company’s floor is being negotiated.

Running the calculation in partial light

Minimax is only as sound as the payoff matrix beneath it, and in Vietnamese criminal procedure the defence builds that matrix in stages. Defence counsel joins the proceedings from the moment a person is formally prosecuted as an accused (Article 74 of the Criminal Procedure Code), may attend questioning (Article 73(1)(b)), and may read, note and copy the file materials relevant to the defence once the investigation has concluded (Article 73(1)(l)). The design is sequential: the evidence is gathered first, then opened to the defence before prosecution and trial.

The practical consequence is that a worst-case assessment made in week one has to be revisited at every procedural threshold: when a criminal case is opened, when a person is formally charged, and when the investigation concludes and the file becomes available. At each point the floors move, and so may the right path.

One more discipline. Minimax ranks only the options you have mapped. If every mapped option is unacceptable, the answer is not to pick the least bad one and stop thinking. Widen the board. In Vietnamese matters the unmapped options usually lie in the civil dimension: a settlement with full compensation to the injured party, which both Article 51(1)(b) and Resolution 198 reward; or, for less serious offences and serious offences committed through negligence, the mediation route in Article 29(3), under which the injured party’s voluntary reconciliation and request can support an exemption from liability.

What the method demands of counsel

Minimax puts an uncomfortable burden on the lawyer. You have to state the worst case plainly, in years and in named consequences, to a client who came for reassurance.

That is where advising parts company with selling. The lawyer who leads with the best case is selling: the client leaves feeling better and knowing less. The lawyer who leads with the worst case the client can survive is advising: the client leaves knowing exactly what he is protecting and what he is prepared to give up to protect it.

A decision taken on that footing can still go badly. Facts surface that nobody knew. But it is a decision the client can defend to himself afterwards, whatever the outcome, because he chose his floor with his eyes open. No method can promise certainty. This one gives you a way of choosing that does not depend on hope.

Frequently asked questions

Can a foreign executive be prevented from leaving Vietnam during a criminal investigation?

Yes. Article 124 of the Criminal Procedure Code allows a temporary exit suspension for suspects and accused persons, and for a person who has been reported where verification gives grounds to suspect an offence and a need to prevent flight or the destruction of evidence. Article 28(1)(a) of the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners provides the matching immigration basis. Defence counsel may ask for a preventive measure to be cancelled or replaced (Article 73(1)(e)).

Does self-reporting a bribe in Vietnam guarantee immunity?

No. Under Article 364(7) of the Penal Code, a bribe-giver who was not coerced and reports before discovery “may” be exempted from criminal liability. The exemption is discretionary and available only before discovery. After discovery, the realistic benefit is mitigation under Article 51(1)(r), (s) and (t).

Can a Vietnamese company be prosecuted for bribery?

Not under the current Penal Code. Article 76 lists the offences for which a commercial legal entity can be criminally liable, and bribery is not among them. The draft amended Penal Code would add 24 offences to the list, so the final text should be checked once it is enacted.