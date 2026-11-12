Four Axes, One Set Of Facts: Why A Cross-Border Investigation In Vietnam Is Never A Single Question

Key takeaways

In a cross-border investigation in Vietnam, the same facts are judged on four independent axes: Vietnamese criminal law, foreign enforcement, corporate governance, and what the executive actually knew.

The axes do not move together. In a bribery matter, for example, a Vietnamese company cannot be criminally liable, but its US-listed parent can face FCPA exposure.

Evidence travels. Vietnam’s new Law on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters took effect on 1 July 2026.

Map all four axes before you argue on any one of them. Sequencing is where cases are won or lost.

The most dangerous moment in a cross-border investigation in Vietnam is rarely the first search or the first summons. It comes in the first week, when someone in the room reduces the matter to a single question. Did he do it? Do we cooperate or fight? From then on every decision is taken along one line, and whatever does not fit the line is thrown away.

I think of this as a problem of dimensions. Measure something along one axis and you discard most of what matters about it. Add a second axis and a third, and positions that looked identical turn out to be far apart. Take the foreign general director in Ho Chi Minh City who has just learned that his company’s dealings with a state-owned counterparty are being examined in two countries. His facts are being judged along at least four axes at once. They are independent in the strict sense: strength on one tells you almost nothing about the others.

Axis one: Vietnamese criminal law

The Vietnamese authority asks a doctrinal question. Are the elements of a specific offence under the Penal Code satisfied, element by element? The answer does not depend on how the conduct is characterised abroad, and it should not.

The question may be asked twice, once of the individual and once of the company, but only for some offences. Under Article 75, a commercial legal entity is criminally liable only where the offence was committed in its name, for its benefit, and with its direction, control or approval. Article 76 then confines that liability to a closed list of offences, including smuggling, tax evasion, invoice offences, evasion of social insurance contributions, a group of securities and competition offences, environmental offences and money laundering. Bribery is not on the list. In a bribery matter, Vietnamese criminal exposure falls on individuals, and the company’s exposure lies elsewhere: administrative, civil and reputational. Entity liability, where it exists, never displaces individual liability (Article 75(2)).

This axis is about to move. The draft amended Penal Code before the National Assembly would extend entity liability to 24 further offences, in groups that include fraud, business and commercial offences, personal data, insurance, and invoices and accounting documents. The enacted list, not the draft, will govern.

Axis two: Foreign enforcement

The US authority is not asking whether Vietnamese law was broken. It asks whether a payment, a book entry or a failure of internal control falls within the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The FCPA reaches companies with securities listed in the United States, US companies and persons, and conduct with a sufficient US territorial connection, wherever in the world the payment was made.

Enforcement priorities shifted sharply in 2025. After a pause ordered in February 2025, the Department of Justice issued guidelines on 9 June 2025 directing prosecutors towards serious misconduct with strong indicators of corrupt intent tied to particular individuals, harm to identifiable US competitors, national-security sectors and links to cartels or transnational criminal organisations. The guidelines also ask prosecutors to consider whether a foreign authority is willing and able to deal with the conduct. The statute’s reach has not changed. Two consequences follow. A Vietnamese acquittal is no answer to an American inquiry. And the course of the Vietnamese proceedings can itself feed into the American calculation.

Axis three: Corporate governance

The board, its audit committee and the outside counsel they retain ask a different set of questions. Did the executive comply with internal policy? Did he disclose what he was obliged to disclose? Is his continued employment defensible to shareholders and auditors?

This axis has its own standard of proof, far lower than either criminal regime, and its own sanctions, which can arrive months before any prosecutor has decided anything. It is the fastest axis and the least forgiving, and it is usually the first to produce a written conclusion that the other three will later read.

Axis four: What the executive actually knew

What did he know, when, and in what language? This is not a sentimental question. Mental state is the hinge of liability in both criminal systems. Vietnamese law distinguishes direct and indirect intent from two forms of negligence (Penal Code Articles 10 and 11). The FCPA’s anti-bribery provisions require corrupt intent and, for criminal liability of individuals, wilful conduct.

Language is part of the evidence. Vietnamese is the language of criminal proceedings, and a participant has the right to use his own language through an interpreter (Criminal Procedure Code Article 29). A foreign manager who signed Vietnamese-language documents on the advice of a local finance director stands in a very different place from one who drafted the arrangement himself, even when the documents are identical.

Why a one-line strategy loses the case

Collapsing four axes into one produces errors that are systematic, not random.

A strategy built only on axis one, the technical Vietnamese defence, can win in court and still end the executive’s career, because axis three has already ruled on a lower standard. A strategy built only on axis two, full cooperation abroad, can generate admissions and documents that later move through formal channels. Vietnam’s Law on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters (Law No. 103/2025/QH15) took effect on 1 July 2026, and both countries are parties to the UN Convention against Corruption. A strategy built only on axis three, protecting the company’s reputation, has a well-known tendency to resolve itself by locating the whole problem in one individual.

Each failure looks like competent lawyering from inside its own axis. That is what makes it dangerous. The lawyer who sees one dimension is not negligent within it. He is blind to the others.

Map before you argue

In the first weeks I map rather than argue. The map has four columns, one per axis, and for each I want three answers.

Who is actually watching, as opposed to who could in theory. A statute with global reach is a different threat once an enforcement attorney has opened a file.

What standard applies, and what evidence counts. The Vietnamese court will rely on records made in the form the Criminal Procedure Code prescribes, such as statements read back and signed page by page. The US authority will want emails and a forensic accounting review. The board will want a memorandum it can minute. The executive’s state of mind will be reconstructed from what he said in meetings, messages and the margins of documents, long before anyone thought it mattered.

Where the executive is strong on one axis and exposed on another. This column decides strategy. A client with a strong technical defence under Vietnamese law but a poor record of internal disclosure needs a different sequence from one who disclosed everything internally but sits uncomfortably close to a statutory element.

Only when the map is complete do we decide what to say, in what order, and to whom. Sequencing is where this way of thinking earns its keep. A statement that is harmless on axis one may be damaging on axis two if it is made before the right protections are in place. A disclosure that strengthens the executive on axis three may be the admission that settles axis four.

The projection problem

Every reduction of dimensions is a projection, and every projection loses information. The question is never whether to lose information. It is which information you can afford to lose, and whether you choose the loss or have it chosen for you.

Each party will naturally view the case along its own axis. The foreign parent sees the enforcement axis, because that is where its exposure lies. The board sees the governance axis, because that is the one it can resolve quickly. The Vietnamese authorities apply Vietnamese law, as their mandate requires. None of that is improper. But the executive has no natural constituency for seeing the case whole.

That is what independent counsel is for. Not to add a fifth axis, but to insist that all four stay in view until the client, and nobody else, decides which to collapse.

I have practised long enough to distrust frameworks. Most flatter the user more than they illuminate the problem. I have kept this one because it describes something I did for years without a name, and the name has made me better at explaining why the first week of a case is spent drawing columns rather than drafting defences.

Frequently asked questions

Can a Vietnamese subsidiary be criminally liable for bribery?

Not under the current Penal Code. Article 76 lists the offences for which a commercial legal entity can be criminally liable, and bribery is not among them. Individuals remain fully exposed, and the US parent may face separate FCPA exposure.

Does the FCPA still apply after the 2025 enforcement changes?

Yes. The June 2025 DOJ guidelines changed enforcement priorities, not the statute. Conduct within the FCPA’s jurisdictional reach can still be investigated and charged.

Can evidence produced in a US investigation reach Vietnamese authorities?

It can move through formal cooperation channels. Vietnam’s Law on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters (Law No. 103/2025/QH15) took effect on 1 July 2026. Every cross-border production should be planned with both jurisdictions in mind.