The Grey Zone: Where Commercial Judgment Ends And Criminal Liability Begins In Vietnam

Key takeaways

There is no single bright line between a bad business decision and an economic offence in Vietnam. There is a continuum, and the evidence fixes your position on it.

Each of the three offences foreign managers meet most often, Penal Code Articles 179, 219 and 356, turns on a different element. Defences fail when they fight the wrong one.

Resolution 198/2025/QH15 requires civil, economic and administrative measures to come first for business violations, bars retroactive application of the law to a business’s detriment, and resolves genuine doubt against criminal handling.

Write down your reasoning when you decide. The record made at the time is the defence.

Clients want a line. On one side, the decision that turned out badly. On the other, the crime. Tell me where the line is, they say, and I will stay on the right side of it.

After years defending economic cases in Vietnamese courts, I no longer pretend the line is a single bright one. What exists is a continuum, and liability attaches somewhere along it. Exactly where depends on how the law describes the offence and on what the evidence shows about the person’s state of mind. Vietnamese law now recognises that problem openly, and that recognition is the most useful thing a foreign executive can know about it.

Why the binary is a fiction

Every offence is built from elements, and for the economic offences that matter here the decisive element is usually a state of mind. Vietnamese law draws those distinctions with care. Article 10 of the Penal Code defines direct intent (the person knows the act is dangerous, foresees the consequence and wants it) and indirect intent (he foresees it and consciously lets it happen). Article 11 defines two forms of negligence: overconfidence (he foresees the risk but believes it will not materialise) and carelessness (he fails to foresee what he should and could have foreseen).

Knowledge works the same way. Between certainty and innocence lie suspicion, deliberate avoidance and honest ignorance, and these shade into one another. Where the law places a given state of mind, and where the evidence places a given person, are separate questions. The second is where cases are won and lost.

The documents do most of the work. An email that describes a payment as a consultancy fee sits at one point on the spectrum. The same email with a line asking whether the “facilitation cost” has been “taken care of” sits at a different point, even though the money moved the same way. A board minute recording that a procurement decision was approved after a risk discussion sits somewhere else again from one recording a unanimous vote and nothing more.

Read the offence before you fight it

Three provisions of the Penal Code do most of the work in commercial matters, and each turns on a different element.

Article 179: Lack of responsibility. A person directly responsible for managing the assets of the State, an agency, an organisation or an enterprise who, through lack of responsibility, allows loss, damage or waste of VND 100 million or more commits an offence. This is a negligence offence, and it reaches private enterprises as well as state ones. The question is not motive. It is whether the person carried out the responsibilities he had been given.

Article 219: State assets. A person entrusted with managing or using State assets who breaches the applicable management regime, causing loss or waste of VND 100 million or more (or a smaller amount after a prior disciplinary or administrative sanction for the same conduct), commits an offence. The question is whether a specific regime was breached, and which one.

Article 356: Abuse of position or power in performing official duties. This requires a person with a position who, for self-interest or another personal motive, abuses that position or power to act contrary to official duty and causes damage. Motive is an element. A decision taken honestly that later turned out badly does not, on its own, satisfy Article 356.

The practical lesson is blunt. Executives lose cases because they fight the wrong element. Proving good faith is a full answer to one charge and close to irrelevant to another. The first task in any economic case is to identify which provision is in play and which element is actually contestable.

Three features of the Vietnamese terrain

Precision about the counterparty

The same contractual arrangement can be an ordinary commercial dispute with a private party and engage the state-asset provisions with a state-owned counterparty, because the law protects public assets with dedicated rules, as most legal systems do. Foreign executives who have spent their careers dealing with private counterparties underestimate this. Treat any transaction with a state-owned enterprise or public body as one whose terms will be read against the asset-management rules that bind the other side.

Hindsight

Decisions are often reviewed years after they were made, by auditors and inspectors who know how the story ended. Hindsight is the hazard every decision-maker faces in every legal system. A decision that was reasonable on the information available can look different once the outcome is known.

Vietnamese law contains real protections against that hazard, and counsel should invoke them by name. Penal Code Article 7 applies the law in force when the conduct occurred, and applies a later law retroactively only where it is more favourable. Resolution 198/2025/QH15 adds four principles that go directly to the grey zone (Article 5):

Criminal, administrative and civil liability must be clearly distinguished, as must the liability of the entity and that of the individual (clause 1).

For civil and economic violations, civil, economic and administrative measures are applied first, and businesses may proactively remedy violations and harm. Where application of the law in practice could lead either to criminal handling or to non-criminal handling, criminal handling is not applied (clause 2).

Legal provisions may not be applied retroactively to the detriment of businesses (clause 4).

The presumption of innocence must be assured throughout investigation, prosecution and trial (clause 6).

Article 25 of the Penal Code already provides that harm caused in research, testing or applying new science and technology is not a crime where the proper procedures and precautions were followed. The draft amended Penal Code before the National Assembly would widen that exclusion to controlled testing of new technologies, products, services and business models. These principles do not apply themselves. Defence counsel has to make them operative in the specific file, with the specific documents.

Translation and advice

Many foreign executives operate in a language they do not fully read, on the advice of local staff whose incentives may not align with their own. That gap matters on the knowledge axis. It also matters as evidence of position, but only if it is documented.

How to position yourself before anything goes wrong

The grey zone is not navigated once. It is navigated every time a decision is taken, and the record made at the time is what defines your position later. Three principles hold up across almost every case I have defended.

Document your reasoning, not just your decision. A decision record that captures the alternatives considered, the risks identified and the reasons for the choice is a statement of position. Years later it may be the most persuasive evidence of good faith you have, and under Article 179 it may be the evidence that you discharged your responsibilities.

Write state-counterparty terms for the auditor. Assume they will be read three years from now by someone who knows the outcome. Ask how they will read then, not only how they read today.

Know where your knowledge ends. If you are signing documents you cannot fully read, or acting on advice you cannot independently verify, record that fact and obtain the advice in writing. It does not remove responsibility. It changes your position on the spectrum, and position is the defence.

The defence is a case about position

When I take on an economic case, I do not usually argue that nothing happened. Something almost always happened. The question is where on the continuum it sits and which element of which offence it fails to satisfy.

The burden of proof rests on the authorities conducting the proceedings (Criminal Procedure Code Article 15). They must establish that the conduct crossed the line the specific provision draws. The defence answers by locating the same conduct at a different point, with documents, with context, and with the principles the legislature has now written into Resolution 198. Both accounts are reconstructions of the same events. The court decides which one is faithful to the evidence.

The executives best protected in that contest are not the ones who never entered the grey zone. In commercial life, that is impossible. They are the ones who knew they were in it, understood which way they were facing, and left a record of their reasoning while they still could.

Frequently asked questions

Can a bad business decision be a crime in Vietnam?

Not by itself. Liability depends on the elements of a specific offence. Article 356 requires a personal motive; Article 179 requires a lack of responsibility by a person with direct management duties; Article 219 requires breach of a State asset management regime. Each also requires loss above a statutory threshold.

What does Resolution 198/2025/QH15 change for businesses facing an economic case?

It requires civil, economic and administrative measures to be applied first for civil and economic violations, treats proactive remediation as an important basis at every procedural stage, bars retroactive application of the law to a business’s detriment, and provides that genuine doubt over criminal handling is resolved against it.

Does Article 179 apply to private companies?

Yes. It covers loss to the assets of the State, agencies, organisations and enterprises, including privately owned enterprises.