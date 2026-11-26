Your company’s director receives a call from a Vietnamese investigation authority.

You learn that a former business partner has filed a criminal denunciation against your company.

Your company’s legal representative is asked to “come in for a working session.”

A key vendor comes under criminal investigation, and your company is asked to hand over records.

In each of these situations, your company may already be involved in criminal proceedings, whether or not anyone has said so. For a company in Vietnam, the pretrial stages, namely the verification of information about a suspected crime and, once a criminal case has been instituted, the investigation, are the most consequential phases of a criminal case, because they shape everything that follows.

Criminal matters differ fundamentally from business litigation. Criminal proceedings—whether at the verification or the investigation stage —can disrupt a company’s operations, damage corporate reputation, and expose both the company and its managers to criminal liability, and the state’s investigative powers are rarely understood until one is on the receiving end.

Vietnam’s criminal justice system also does not wait for a prosecution decision before building a case. From the moment authorities start verifying information, collecting company documents, or inviting the company’s representative to a working session, everything the company says, signs, or hands over is being weighed, and the company holds procedural rights that can be exercised or lost.

This article offers practical guidance on how a company can prepare and respond during these stages.

Identify Your Company’s Role in the Process

A company may become involved in criminal proceedings at two stages. The first is the verification stage, during which the competent authorities examine and verify denunciations, crime reports and petitions before deciding whether to institute a criminal case. The second is the investigation stage, which begins only after a criminal case has been formally instituted. At the verification stage, the company’s position may be unclear; once a case is instituted and investigated, it usually becomes more apparent whether the company is itself an accused legal entity or merely a party providing information or documents, or has some other procedural position.

Understanding where your company stands, whether as a party named in a criminal denunciation, an information provider, or an accused legal entity, determines the appropriate response strategy. The scenarios below, presented roughly in order of escalation, are the ones we encounter most often.

Someone Has Filed a Criminal Denunciation Against Your Company

This happens more often than companies expect. A disgruntled business partner, former employee, or competitor files a criminal denunciation with the investigation authority or the procuracy, and suddenly the company is on the radar. Once a denunciation is received, the competent authority must examine and verify it before deciding whether to institute a criminal case.

At this stage, no criminal case exists yet, and the company should avoid emotional reactions such as confronting the complainant, proactively calling the investigation authority to “explain,” or volunteering information that does not need to be provided. Instead, the company should cooperate with the investigation authority and, if invited to a working session, use that opportunity to formally explain its position.

Your Company Has Been Asked to Provide Documents

A request for records, whether because a vendor, partner, or the company itself is under scrutiny, is often how a company first becomes involved. Before handing anything over, the company should confirm who is requesting the documents, on what legal basis, and in connection with which matter, and should keep a complete copy and log of everything it provides. Documents should be produced accurately and within the requested scope, through an authorized representative.

Your Company Has Received an Invitation or Summons from the Investigation Authority

An invitation addressed to the company or its legal representative is often the first sign that the company is under scrutiny. During verification, authorities typically issue invitations to working sessions. Once a criminal case has been instituted, they may issue a formal summons.

Each procedural capacity carries different rights, obligations, and risks, so before attending, the company and its representative should understand or anticipate:

Capacity . Why has the company or its representative been invited, and in what capacity?

. Why has the company or its representative been invited, and in what capacity? Focus . What are the authorities looking for?

. What are the authorities looking for? Obligations . What is the company legally required and not required to provide or answer?

. What is the company legally required and not required to provide or answer? Approach. How can the company respond truthfully without creating unnecessary exposure?

The first interview sets the tone for everything that follows, and getting it right is far easier than walking back a problematic statement made on behalf of the company. We have seen a single poorly worded answer in an initial interview set the direction of an entire investigation.

A Manager or Employee of Your Company Has Been Detained

When a director, officer, or employee is detained for investigation, the company’s first priority should be to ensure that all materials relating to the detained person and his or her work are well preserved. Contacting the investigation authority proactively is often impractical; the company may need to wait until the authority makes contact to learn whether, and how, the detention relates to the company.

Your Company Has Been Prosecuted as an Accused Legal Entity

Once the investigation authority issues a decision to initiate criminal proceedings against the company as an accused legal entity, the stakes become concrete. Vietnamese criminal law holds commercial legal entities liable for a defined range of offenses, including certain economic, tax, environmental, and smuggling offenses, with penalties that can include heavy fines, suspension of operations, bans on certain business activities or on raising capital, and, in serious cases, permanent cessation of operations.

While the investigation continues, the company’s defense strategy should be built on a structured review of:

The charges. What specific offense is alleged against the company? What elements, including the conditions for corporate criminal liability, must be established?

What specific offense is alleged against the company? What elements, including the conditions for corporate criminal liability, must be established? The evidence . Was it lawfully collected? Is it reliable? Is it actually sufficient?

. Was it lawfully collected? Is it reliable? Is it actually sufficient? The company’s role .What happened in reality? Was the conduct carried out in the company’s name, for its benefit, and with its direction, approval, or acceptance?

.What happened in reality? Was the conduct carried out in the company’s name, for its benefit, and with its direction, approval, or acceptance? Mitigation . Are there factors, such as remediation of consequences or active cooperation, that reduce the company’s liability?

. Are there factors, such as remediation of consequences or active cooperation, that reduce the company’s liability? Procedure. Did the investigation follow the law at every step?

Balance Cooperation with Protecting Your Position

Across all of these scenarios, one principle applies: cooperation. Cooperating with the investigation authority and other authorities is both a legal obligation and, often, a mitigating factor for the company.

Cooperation means a truthful and timely response to the investigation authority, not least because the authority may already know all relevant facts before inviting the company’s representative to a working session. However, cooperation does not mean volunteering everything without thought. The information the company provides should be accurate, complete as required, and appropriate in scope, and it should be delivered by a properly authorized representative with a clear understanding of the company’s procedural status and rights.

Engage Specialized Counsel as Early as Possible

In the pretrial stages of criminal proceedings, the biggest mistake we see is a company assuming that a lawyer is needed only after the company or its managers are prosecuted. By then, however, the case file has already taken shape: statements have been made, documents have been handed over, and options have narrowed, and a statement on the record is extremely difficult to retract or clarify.

Early legal guidance should not be viewed as a luxury, but as basic risk management. If your company has received an invitation from the investigation authority, has been asked to hand over documents, has learned of a criminal denunciation, or suspects that a criminal inquiry may be coming, act now, not later.

During both the verification and the investigation stages, specialized counsel can act as advisor, strategist, and protector of the company’s rights, from the first contact with the authorities to the conclusion of the investigation. The earlier your lawyer understands the facts, the more tools will be available to protect your company. Early engagement allows evidence to be preserved before it disappears, prepares the company’s representatives for interviews rather than leaving them blindsided, identifies procedural irregularities while they can still be challenged, and builds strategy while options remain open.