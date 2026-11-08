Theriva Biologics Sells Antibiotic-Degrading Enzyme Portfolio To Biossil Labs

On November 2, 2026, Theriva Biologics, Inc. (“Theriva”) announced the sale of its portfolio of antibiotic-degrading enzymes to Biossil Labs Inc. (“Biossil”), a privately held, Toronto-based, AI-native biopharmaceutical company. Biossil acquired all of Theriva’s rights, title, and interest in SYN-004 (ribaxamase) and its improvements, modifications, and reformulations, including SYN-007 (reformulated ribaxamase), as well as certain assets exclusively related to SYN-006 (carbapenemase).

Under the agreement, Theriva received a $350,000 upfront payment at closing. Theriva is also eligible for up to $3 million in regulatory milestones and up to $88 million in milestones tied to cumulative worldwide net sales thresholds, for total milestones of up to $91 million. In addition, Theriva is eligible for low single-digit royalties on net product sales, subject to a $250 million cap. Biossil assumed all responsibility and costs for future development and commercialization of the acquired portfolio.

According to Theriva, SYN-004 (ribaxamase) is an orally administered β-lactamase enzyme designed to degrade certain intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics excreted into the gastrointestinal tract, with the aim of protecting the gut microbiome and helping prevent Clostridioides difficile infection and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance. SYN-007 is a reformulation intended for use with oral beta-lactam antibiotics, and SYN-006 is an oral metallo-beta-lactamase designed to degrade carbapenem antibiotics.

Theriva reported that a Phase 2b trial of SYN-004 in 412 patients receiving IV ceftriaxone showed better maintenance and recovery of the gut microbiome, a lower incidence of C. difficile infection, and reduced colonization by opportunistic microorganisms such as vancomycin-resistant enterococci. SYN-007 and SYN-006 have so far been evaluated only in preclinical models.