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ARTICLE · 08 NOVEMBER 2026

Theriva Biologics Sells Antibiotic-Degrading Enzyme Portfolio To Biossil Labs

Goodwin Procter LLP
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Theriva Biologics has sold its portfolio of antibiotic-degrading enzymes, including SYN-004 (ribaxamase), to AI-native biopharmaceutical company Biossil Labs in a deal worth up to $91 million in milestones plus royalties. The transaction transfers all rights to enzymes designed to protect the gut microbiome during antibiotic treatment, with Phase 2b trial data showing promising results in preventing C. difficile infection and maintaining beneficial gut bacteria.

United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Shauna Perigo
Shauna Perigo

On November 2, 2026, Theriva Biologics, Inc. (“Theriva”) announced the sale of its portfolio of antibiotic-degrading enzymes to Biossil Labs Inc. (“Biossil”), a privately held, Toronto-based, AI-native biopharmaceutical company. Biossil acquired all of Theriva’s rights, title, and interest in SYN-004 (ribaxamase) and its improvements, modifications, and reformulations, including SYN-007 (reformulated ribaxamase), as well as certain assets exclusively related to SYN-006 (carbapenemase).

Under the agreement, Theriva received a $350,000 upfront payment at closing. Theriva is also eligible for up to $3 million in regulatory milestones and up to $88 million in milestones tied to cumulative worldwide net sales thresholds, for total milestones of up to $91 million. In addition, Theriva is eligible for low single-digit royalties on net product sales, subject to a $250 million cap. Biossil assumed all responsibility and costs for future development and commercialization of the acquired portfolio.

According to Theriva, SYN-004 (ribaxamase) is an orally administered β-lactamase enzyme designed to degrade certain intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics excreted into the gastrointestinal tract, with the aim of protecting the gut microbiome and helping prevent Clostridioides difficile infection and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance. SYN-007 is a reformulation intended for use with oral beta-lactam antibiotics, and SYN-006 is an oral metallo-beta-lactamase designed to degrade carbapenem antibiotics.

Theriva reported that a Phase 2b trial of SYN-004 in 412 patients receiving IV ceftriaxone showed better maintenance and recovery of the gut microbiome, a lower incidence of C. difficile infection, and reduced colonization by opportunistic microorganisms such as vancomycin-resistant enterococci. SYN-007 and SYN-006 have so far been evaluated only in preclinical models.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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