Teva And Samsung Bioepis Enter Into Licensing Agreement To Commercialize Etanercept And Infliximab Biosimilars In The U.S.

On November 3, 2026, Teva announced that it had entered into a licensing agreement with Samsung Bioepis to commercialize RENFLEXIS® (infliximab-abda), a biosimilar to Johnson & Johnson’s REMICADE® (infliximab), and ETICOVO® (etanercept-ykro), a biosimilar to Amgen’s ENBREL® (etanercept).

Infliximab is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor used for the treatment of several chronic inflammatory and autoimmune conditions, including Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and plaque psoriasis. Etanercept is also a TNF inhibitor used to treat several chronic inflammatory and autoimmune conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and plaque psoriasis.

Under the agreement, Teva will obtain U.S. commercialization rights to ETICOVO® at closing and to RENFLEXIS® in the third quarter of 2027. Samsung Bioepis will continue to oversee regulatory matters and manufacture both products, while Teva will lead their U.S. commercialization. Teva will make an upfront payment to Samsung Bioepis over the next three years, and Samsung Bioepis will be eligible to receive additional launch and sales milestone payments. The companies will share profits from the commercialization of both products.