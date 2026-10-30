Sandoz And MABxience Announce Collaboration For Proposed Emicizumab Biosimilar

On September 18, 2026, Sandoz announced a licensing, development, manufacturing, and commercialization agreement with mAbxience for a proposed biosimilar to Genentech’s HEMLIBRA® (emicizumab). HEMLIBRA® is approved for the treatment of hemophilia A.

According to Sandoz, the collaboration would add its first hemophilia biosimilar to the company’s pipeline. Under the agreement, mAbxience will be responsible for development and manufacturing of the proposed emicizumab biosimilar, and Sandoz will receive exclusive global commercialization rights, excluding Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

Sandoz stated that the agreement expands its biosimilar pipeline to 40 assets and provides a basis for the parties to evaluate future collaboration opportunities.