Fresenius And WuXi Biologics Enter Development Agreement

On November 2, 2026, Fresenius announced that it had entered into an exclusive development agreement with WuXi Biologics for the research, development, and manufacturing of biosimilars.

The agreement provides Fresenius with exclusive access to up to 37 identified biosimilar candidates spanning 13 therapeutic areas, including neurology, nephrology, cardiopulmonary, oncology, immunology, and gastroenterology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Fresenius will compensate WuXi Biologics on a fee-for-service basis for each biosimilar candidate that Fresenius selects for development. Fresenius will also determine the long-term manufacturing strategy for each candidate. For products ultimately commercialized under the agreement, Fresenius will retain exclusive global commercialization rights, including marketing authorizations, as well as the full economics of those products.