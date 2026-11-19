At the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) Breakthrough Summit last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) leadership promised flexibility, consistency, and predictability in rare disease review. Industry’s response: Show us.

The Summit came in a busy week for FDA’s rare disease work. The agency released draft guidance on Individualized Human Genome Editing Products: Considerations for BLA Submission and Postapproval Management and held its first public meeting on the Rare Disease Framework Initiative.

What We Heard

A fit-for-purpose evidentiary approach is the goal. Acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas said he wants it to become the norm, with predictable, reliable processes that can withstand the test of time.

Acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas said he wants it to become the norm, with predictable, reliable processes that can withstand the test of time. Patient input should be continuous. Diamantas stressed patient engagement early and throughout development, not just at an advisory committee meeting. The Center directors further noted that sponsors can expect FDA to ask what patients value and tolerate, especially regarding risk later in the disease course (as noted by the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research [CBER]) and to inform benefit-risk decisions (as noted by the Center for Devices and Radiological Health [CDRH)]).

Diamantas stressed patient engagement early and throughout development, not just at an advisory committee meeting. The Center directors further noted that sponsors can expect FDA to ask what patients value and tolerate, especially regarding risk later in the disease course (as noted by the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research [CBER]) and to inform benefit-risk decisions (as noted by the Center for Devices and Radiological Health [CDRH)]). Centers are signaling openness. FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) described a “blue sky approach” and a goal that patients not feel blindsided by outcomes. CBER acknowledged the need for a “quantum leap” in review pace. The Rare Disease Innovation Hub pointed to time savings from clear guidance and accountability.

FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) described a “blue sky approach” and a goal that patients not feel blindsided by outcomes. CBER acknowledged the need for a “quantum leap” in review pace. The Rare Disease Innovation Hub pointed to time savings from clear guidance and accountability. Industry wants proof. Industry chief executive officers said the framework must translate into action and that sponsors need to hear what FDA learns from its patient interactions. They also called for continued orphan incentives to keep investor confidence. CNBC Cures noted that collecting stakeholder views is seemingly “a low bar;” the follow-through will be what counts.

Industry chief executive officers said the framework must translate into action and that sponsors need to hear what FDA learns from its patient interactions. They also called for continued orphan incentives to keep investor confidence. CNBC Cures noted that collecting stakeholder views is seemingly “a low bar;” the follow-through will be what counts. Durability matters. Several leaders urged a framework that outlasts the current administration.

Takeaways For Developers:

Engage FDA early, and be specific. CDRH warned that amorphous questions get amorphous feedback. CDER encouraged follow-up clarifying questions after meetings to avoid extra meetings and the delay those can create. Be transparent about program goals. FDA noted that transparency can enable it to help developers get there faster. Build patient perspectives into programs from the start, including meaningful endpoints and risk tolerance. Review the new draft gene editing guidance if developing individualized genome editing products, and consider commenting. Watch the framework initiative. Its implementation will shape review expectations, and stakeholder commenting remains open to inform the FDA.

FDA’s prioritization of rare disease product development continues to be encouraging, and public commenting on its Fit-for-Purpose Rare Disease Framework Initiative remains open through December 11, 2026. As CBER’s Director put it during FDA’s October 28, 2026, framework initiative public meeting, flexibility can feel like driving on a highway shoulder while trying to avoid a concrete wall. The framework aims to give review teams a clearer lane, and stakeholder input to bring that lane more clearly into view will be important.