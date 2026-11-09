ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
FDA Approves Xbrane’s LUCAMZI™, A Biosimilar To LUCENTIS®
The FDA has approved LUCAMZI, Xbrane Biopharma's biosimilar to LUCENTIS, marking the fifth ranibizumab biosimilar to receive regulatory clearance for treating retinal vascular disorders. The approval, supported by comprehensive analytical assessments and a Phase 3 clinical study involving 582 patients, positions Xbrane for a commercial launch in 2027 alongside four other competing biosimilars in this therapeutic space.
On October 29, 2026, Xbrane Biopharma announced that the FDA approved LUCAMZI (ranibizumab-blrz), a biosimilar to LUCENTIS® (ranibizumab). Ranibizumab is an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapy used to treat retinal vascular disorders, including neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration.
According to Xbrane, the approval was supported by comparative structural and functional analytical assessments and a Phase 3 clinical study involving 582 patients with wet age-related macular degeneration. The company reported that the study demonstrated equivalent efficacy and comparable safety to the reference product. Xbrane stated that it is finalizing preparations with its partners for a U.S. commercial launch in 2027.
Xbrane’s LUCAMZi is the fifth ranibizumab biosimilar approved by the FDA, behind Samsung Bioepis’ BYOOVIZ (ranibizumab-nuna) (approved in September 2021), Coherus’ CIMERLI (ranibizumab-eqrn) (approved in August 2022), Formycon’s NUFYMCO (ranibizumab-leyk) (approved in December 2025), and Lupin’s RANLUSPEC (ranibizumab-hkdz) (approved in June 2026).
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