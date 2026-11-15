CMS Finalizes Major Changes Designed To Grow The Medicare Shared Savings Program

Key Takeaways

In the CY 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule final rule, CMS finalized MSSP financial methodology and benchmarking changes , including a higher BASIC track Level E sharing rate, a larger prior savings adjustment, a new growth adjustment, and ACPT guardrails. Given these changes, 2027 ACO applicants have until November 17, 2026, to change their risk track .

, including a higher BASIC track Level E sharing rate, a larger prior savings adjustment, a new growth adjustment, and ACPT guardrails. Given these changes, . Starting in PY 2028 , a new claims-based beneficiary assignment methodology will exclude certain primary care services an ACO professional bills through a non-ACO TIN . ACOs and their participants should review multi-TIN arrangements now as these changes may result in new beneficiary assignment to ACOs even if they are treated primarily by ACO professionals through non-ACO TINs.

, . ACOs and their participants should review multi-TIN arrangements now as these changes may result in new beneficiary assignment to ACOs even if they are treated primarily by ACO professionals through non-ACO TINs. Beginning in early 2027 MSSP ACOs may apply to offer Part B cost-sharing support to eligible beneficiaries , which the Anti-Kickback Statute safe harbor for CMS-sponsored model arrangements will be available to protect.

, which the Anti-Kickback Statute safe harbor for CMS-sponsored model arrangements will be available to protect. CMS also simplified quality reporting and CEHRT requirements and is discontinuing prepaid shared savings.

On November 9, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized a number of significant changes to the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) as part of its calendar year (CY) 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) final rule. Although the MSSP is already well established with 511 accountable care organizations (ACOs) and 12.6 million beneficiaries participating, CMS projects these updates will add up to one million more assigned beneficiaries in an average year and increase average annual total shared savings (net of losses) paid to ACOs by approximately $1.1 billion.

As examined below, the final rule includes changes to the program’s financial and benchmarking methodology, adjustments to ACO beneficiary assignment methodology, a new Part B cost-sharing support flexibility, and simplified quality and certified electronic health record technology (CEHRT) requirements. In addition, because several of the financial and other changes may affect an ACO’s risk-track selection, CMS is giving ACOs with pending MSSP applications for the 2027 agreement period until November 17, 2026, to change their risk track and level selection.

MSSP Financial Methodology and Benchmarking Changes

CMS finalized its proposed changes intended to rebalance incentives between Level E of the BASIC track and the ENHANCED track, mitigate the benchmark rebasing “ratchet effect,” and encourage participation by ACOs serving higher risk and higher cost populations. These changes generally apply to ACOs that enter into new or renewed participation agreements with CMS on or after January 1, 2027. At a high level, these changes will:

Increase the BASIC track Level E sharing rate from 50% to 60% , narrowing the gap with the ENHANCED track, which has a 75% sharing rate.

, narrowing the gap with the ENHANCED track, which has a 75% sharing rate. Reduce the maximum positive regional adjustment weight from 50% to 35% for lower-spending ENHANCED track ACOs . CMS emphasized that the reduced 35% weight applies only to lower-spending ENHANCED track ACOs beginning with their second agreement period and will apply prospectively without altering weights for ongoing agreement periods.

. CMS emphasized that the reduced 35% weight applies only to lower-spending ENHANCED track ACOs beginning with their second agreement period and will apply prospectively without altering weights for ongoing agreement periods. Increase the prior savings adjustment scaling factor from 50% to 75%, intended to help ACOs retain more prior-period savings and avoid the rebasing “ratchet effect.”

intended to help ACOs retain more prior-period savings and avoid the rebasing “ratchet effect.” Risk-adjust the 5% cap on upward benchmark adjustments (e.g., regional, prior savings, and population adjustments) to account for the severity and case mix of the ACO’s population.

(e.g., regional, prior savings, and population adjustments) to account for the severity and case mix of the ACO’s population. Add a new growth adjustment to the historical benchmark , intended to reward ACOs for recruiting providers who are new to value-based care and serving beneficiaries new to value-based care. The growth adjustment is layered on top of the highest other upward adjustment, subject to the risk-adjusted 5% cap.

, intended to reward ACOs for recruiting providers who are new to value-based care and serving beneficiaries new to value-based care. The growth adjustment is layered on top of the highest other upward adjustment, subject to the risk-adjusted 5% cap. Reform the Accountable Care Prospective Trend (ACPT) by: (1) adding guardrails that keep the ACPT within 1 percentage point below or 1.5 percentage points above observed national growth; and (2) calculating ACPT growth rates on a performance year (PY) basis. For applicable ACOs with 2024 to 2026 agreement periods, CMS will also retroactively apply the lower guardrail beginning with the PY 2025 reconciliation, which CMS delayed until November 2026 to implement this policy.

ACOs renewing in 2027 or beyond, particularly lower-spending ENHANCED track ACOs, should model the combined effect on their benchmarks before the track-selection window closes. Notably, in light of these changes, CMS is allowing 2027 ACO applicants to evaluate and determine whether to switch between the BASIC and ENHANCED tracks during the Phase 2 RFI period, which ends on November 17, 2026.

MSSP Beneficiary Assignment Changes and Their Impact to Non-ACO TINs

CMS finalized changes to the MSSP beneficiary assignment methodology, including adding new codes under the definition of primary care services used for assignment starting in PY 2027 (for example, codes for screening and advance care planning).

Most notably, however, CMS moved forward with claims-based assignment methodology changes taking effect in PY 2028, which will exclude certain primary care services that an ACO professional bills through a non-ACO taxpayer identification number (TIN) or CMS certification number (CCN) if the same beneficiary also received primary care services billed by that same ACO professional through an ACO participant TIN. In contrast, under CMS’ current methodology, if an ACO professional bills more of a beneficiary’s primary care through a non-ACO TIN, the beneficiary will not be assigned to the ACO because the non-ACO TIN provided the “plurality” of the beneficiary’s primary care services. According to CMS, these changes are intended to remove potential vulnerabilities that could otherwise be used to avoid at-risk beneficiaries (i.e., lemon dropping). Although CMS reaffirmed that ACOs can face remedial action or termination for at-risk beneficiary avoidance, CMS also recognized that these assignment methodology changes would help resolve its concerns without the need for more resource-intensive ACO-specific analyses.

Based on updated simulations using PY 2025 data, CMS found that most ACOs (64%) would experience less than 1% growth in their assigned population and nearly all ACOs (97%) would experience less than 5% growth, while the remaining 3% of ACOs would experience growth ranging from 6% to 43%. To assess the potential impact on assignment and financial performance, ACOs and ACO participants should review clinician TIN reassignments, multi-TIN employment and practice arrangements, and participant list strategy ahead of the PY 2028 effective date.

New Part B Cost-Sharing Support to MSSP Beneficiaries

Drawing on its experience with the ACO REACH model, CMS finalized updates to allow MSSP ACOs and ACO participants to provide cost-sharing support for Part B items and services (i.e., deductibles and/or coinsurance) for eligible beneficiaries. ACOs must apply to and be approved by CMS to begin providing Part B cost-sharing support. In addition, the ACO must enter into a cost-sharing support arrangement with its ACO participants to reduce or eliminate cost sharing for categories of items and services and eligible beneficiaries identified by the ACO, which may include any Medicare Part B covered items and services other than durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies (DMEPOS) and prescription drugs.

Any cost-sharing support must be tied to specified clinical goals, be limited to assigned/assignable beneficiaries without secondary coverage whose health is expected to be improved or maintained, and be funded solely by the ACO under a CMS-approved implementation plan. Where applicable requirements are met, CMS also confirmed that the federal Anti-Kickback Statute safe harbor for CMS-sponsored model arrangements and CMS-sponsored model patient incentives (42 C.F.R. § 1001.952(ii)(1) and (2)) is available to protect both (1) remuneration exchanged between ACOs and ACO participants under Part B cost-sharing support arrangements and (2) the cost-sharing support furnished to eligible beneficiaries. CMS will collect initial applications in early 2027 so that approved ACOs can begin offering support in the second quarter of 2027.

New MSSP Quality Reporting and CEHRT Requirements for PY 2027

CMS finalized a number of technical quality reporting and CEHRT changes that are aimed at reducing the reporting and administrative burden for ACOs. Notable examples include:

Extending availability of the MIPS CQMs collection type and the related reporting incentive for PY 2027 and later, and scoring Medicare CQMs using flat benchmarks.

Beginning with PY 2026, allowing ACOs to exclude certain ACO participant TINs from quality data submissions (for example, due to unexpected practice closures or specialty CEHRT that does not support the measures), provided the ACO reports on TINs representing at least 95% of assigned beneficiaries. CMS will not pre-approve exclusions, so ACOs relying on this exception must maintain supporting documentation for audit.

Establishing a new optional “Medicare eCQMs” collection type for PY 2027 that permits eCQM reporting on assigned beneficiaries only, rather than an ACO’s all-payer/all-patient population (though ACOs using it will not be eligible for the eCQM/MIPS CQM reporting incentive or the Complex Organization Adjustment).

Replacing the existing MSSP CEHRT use requirements, beginning with PY 2027, with a requirement that ACOs complete one of three activities: (1) report at least one APP Plus measure via eCQMs or Medicare eCQMs using certified technology; (2) report at least one measure using CEHRT and attest to using FHIR-based API data; or (3) attest to one of the ACO-level CEHRT use metrics (e-prescribing, health information exchange, or provider-to-patient exchange), with certain self-applied TIN exclusions. ACOs must publicly report which activity they selected and retain documentation supporting any TIN exclusions.

No Primary Care Capitation for MSSP (Yet)

The proposed rule solicited comments on introducing primary care-focused capitated payment arrangements into the MSSP, building on CMS Innovation Center (CMMI) models such as ACO REACH, ACO Primary Care Flex, and the planned Long-term Enhanced ACO Design (LEAD) Model. In the proposed rule, CMS asked about ACO readiness for hybrid or full primary care capitation, eligibility (including whether to limit capitation to two-sided risk ACOs or those with prior risk experience), payment levels (noting the 7% of benchmark used in ACO REACH), enhanced payments, an advanced payment option, whether payments should flow to ACOs or directly to participants, and care delivery requirements. Although most commenters generally supported developing primary care capitation within the MSSP, CMS did not adopt any capitated payment structure in the final rule and stated only that it will consider the comments for future rulemaking. CMS also indicated that it is considering a broader “global period” approach to primary care payment across traditional Medicare and beyond the MSSP.

Other Notable MSSP Changes in the 2027 MPFS Final Rule

Prepaid Shared Savings. Citing low participation, CMS finalized the discontinuation of the MSSP prepaid shared savings option. ACOs in the current 2027 MSSP application/renewal cycle are the last cohort eligible to apply, and all participating ACOs will receive prepaid shared savings payments only through December 31, 2027.

Citing low participation, CMS finalized the discontinuation of the MSSP prepaid shared savings option. ACOs in the current 2027 MSSP application/renewal cycle are the last cohort eligible to apply, and all participating ACOs will receive prepaid shared savings payments only through December 31, 2027. Advance Investment Payments (AIP). CMS finalized, as proposed, a new methodology for calculating quarterly AIP amounts beginning in PY 2028 (including for the second year of payments for ACOs that begin receiving AIP in 2027). Subject to the existing 10,000-beneficiary cap, CMS will begin using flat per-beneficiary amounts that should result in slightly higher payments, including: (1) a $45 per quarter payment for each applicable dual eligible, rural, or other low-income beneficiary; or (2) a $25 per quarter payment for all other assigned beneficiaries.

CMS finalized, as proposed, a new methodology for calculating quarterly AIP amounts beginning in PY 2028 (including for the second year of payments for ACOs that begin receiving AIP in 2027). Subject to the existing 10,000-beneficiary cap, CMS will begin using flat per-beneficiary amounts that should result in slightly higher payments, including: (1) a $45 per quarter payment for each applicable dual eligible, rural, or other low-income beneficiary; or (2) a $25 per quarter payment for all other assigned beneficiaries. Beneficiary Notices. Starting in PY 2027, ACOs must provide the standardized written beneficiary notice at least once per agreement period by May 30 of the PY (unless CMS specifies a later date), rather than at or before the beneficiary’s first primary care visit. CMS also eliminated the requirement to provide a verbal or written follow-up communication. These changes align the MSSP with ACO REACH. ACOs using preliminary prospective assignment should use the assignable beneficiary list in the initial assignment report to identify who must receive the notice.

How ACOs Can Prepare Now for the 2027 MSSP Changes

These updates to the MSSP reaffirm CMS’ commitment to the model and aim to further its goal of aligning spending and value for traditional Medicare beneficiaries. ACOs currently going through the MSSP application or renewal process for a new 2027 agreement period should quickly assess the financial changes caused by the final rule, including confirming their risk track selection, as needed, before November 17, 2026 (i.e., the end of the Phase 2 RFI period).

Additionally, ACOs should update beneficiary notice workflows, quality reporting strategies, and CEHRT documentation for PY 2027. ACOs interested in utilizing the Part B cost-sharing flexibilities should evaluate how they would like to apply that support, and start preparing applications and implementation plans for the early 2027 application window. Finally, ACOs and participants with clinicians who bill primary care through both ACO participant TINs and non-ACO TINs should also evaluate those arrangements and model the impact of the new assignment rules before PY 2028.