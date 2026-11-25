The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced a Final Rule, set to take effect in 60 days, that makes changes to various provisions of the HIPAA Privacy Rule. HHS says the Final Rule makes improvements in three key areas: (i) strengthening the individual's right of access to records; (ii) facilitating care coordination; and (iii) reducing regulatory burdens. A few changes highlighted by HHS in its announcement include:

Reducing (from 30 days to 15 days, unless an exception applies) the amount of time that covered entities have to respond to individuals’ requests for copies of their PHI.

Amending the permissible fees for responding to right of access requests.

Reducing the burden of identity verification on individuals exercising their access rights.

Clarifying the permissible disclosure of PHI by covered entities for care coordination and case management for individuals.

Eliminating the requirement to make a good faith effort to obtain from individuals written acknowledgment of receipt of a Notice of Privacy Practices.

The full announcement from HHS, including a link to the full text of the new Final Rule, is available here.

This final rule strengthens individuals’ rights to access their own protected health information (PHI), including electronic PHI through personal health apps; improves information sharing for care coordination and case management; and reduces regulatory and administrative burdens on covered entities.

www.hhs.gov/...