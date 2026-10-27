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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

The CFTC Sets Its Sights On Retail Leveraged Crypto Transactions

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The CFTC has issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking outlining frameworks for regulating retail crypto asset transactions involving leverage, margin, or financing. The proposal seeks to clarify how existing commodity exchange law applies to crypto markets while creating tailored requirements for exchanges, intermediaries, and clearing organizations. This initiative arrives alongside parallel regulatory efforts by the SEC as federal agencies work to establish comprehensive oversight of digital asset

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The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has taken another significant step towards developing a broader federal regulatory framework for retail crypto transactions involving (or related to) leverage, margin or financing. The CFTC has issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking, Regulation Crypto Asset Transactions and Regulation Crypto Asset Markets1 (Proposal), on October 5, 2026, outlining two related frameworks: the proposed Regulation Crypto Asset Transactions and the proposed Regulation Crypto Asset Markets.

The Proposal offers a starting point, but does not yet contain proposed regulatory text. Instead, it sets out the CFTC's preliminary thoughts and solicits public comment on how the agency should exercise its existing authority under Section 2(c)(2)(D) of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA). The CFTC describes the project as the beginning of a "comprehensive regulatory framework" for retail crypto asset transactions (CTXs).2 The Proposal follows Bitnomial's launch of the first leveraged retail spot crypto product listed on a CFTC-registered designated contract market.3

The initiative also reflects a broader, parallel shift across the federal market regulators. The CFTC's proposed framework arrives alongside the SEC's proposed Regulation Crypto Assets4 and its contemplated Innovation Exemption5, as both agencies consider how existing regulatory structures can be applied to crypto asset markets.

A Federal Framework for Retail Crypto Transactions

CEA Section 2(c)(2)(D) generally applies to retail commodity transactions that are "entered into, or offered" on a leveraged or margined basis or financed by the offeror, counterparty or a person acting in concert with either of them.6 Section 2(c)(2)(D) generally treats such transactions "as if" they were futures contracts, bringing them within the CFTC's jurisdiction.7

The Proposal would clarify how Section 2(c)(2)(D) applies to retail crypto transactions, while proposed Regulation Crypto Asset Markets would create a purpose-built subcategory of designated contract market registrations for exchanges that list CTXs. Rather than applying the traditional futures framework without modification, crypto asset markets would operate under tailored requirements reflecting the "commercial realities of, and risks posed by" these transactions.8

Consistent with the CFTC's traditional approach to a CFTC-regulated market structure, the Proposal contemplates that all CTXs would be intermediated by a futures commission merchant (FCM) and cleared and settled through a derivatives clearing organization (DCO), subject to crypto-specific modifications.9 A crypto asset market could either (i) operate on a standalone basis, (ii) register separately as an FCM or DCO, or (iii) combine all three functions within an integrated hybrid structure. The CFTC states in its notice that integrated hybrid models could potentially foster greater transparency, enhance capital efficiency, reduce fees and facilitate market resiliency.10

An Offer Is Enough

Consistent with the existing understanding of CEA Section 2(c)(2)(D), which covers transactions that are "offered" on a leveraged, margined or financed basis, the Proposal takes a broad view of what can constitute an offer of such sort:

"The plain meaning of this statutory construction extends the subparagraph to agreements, contracts, and transactions where a covered offer is declined and the agreement, contract, or transaction is subsequently executed on a fully paid basis." 11

The Proposal further states that a "covered offer" may attach to:

"[A]ll transactions available on an exchange, all transactions available through a customer account, all transactions in a product class, or another class of transactions." 12

Pursuant to the above, a platform may make a "covered offer" through its customer-onboarding materials, account terms and conditions, credit documents, margin documentation, marketing or advertising.13

Actual Delivery as the Off-Ramp

The CFTC previously addressed "actual delivery" of virtual currencies in interpretive guidance that focused on whether the customer obtained possession and control of the digital asset and could use it freely in commerce, without the seller, counterparty or their affiliates retaining an interest in or control over the asset.14 The CFTC subsequently withdrew that guidance15, and the Proposal now revisits this concept as part of the proposed framework.

The CEA itself excludes from the CFTC's plenary regulatory authority leveraged retail commodity transactions that result in "actual delivery" within 28 days. Drawing on the Ninth Circuit's decision in CFTC v. Monex Credit Co., the CFTC states that actual delivery requires the transfer of "some meaningful degree of possession or control." 16 For cryptoassets that may require the possession of credentials, typically in the form of private keys, associated with the relevant digital wallet or account.

The Proposal distinguishes between a crypto asset credited to a customer on an exchange's internal ledger and an asset actually delivered to the customer. A fully paid transaction that remains "recorded on an internal book-entry of the exchange" would be subject to the jurisdiction of the CFTC, while a transaction that "involves the transfer of crypto assets from the crypto asset exchange to the digital wallet address or account associated with such crypto asset" would not.17

A Purpose-Driven Market Structure

Under Regulation Crypto Asset Markets, retail leverage would generally be available only through an FCM or an FCM-sponsored banking institution. Each crypto asset market's rulebook would specify the general terms of permitted leverage arrangements, including margin, collateral, financing charges, liquidation procedures and customer disclosures. In contrast, customer-specific financing terms could be set through bilateral agreements.18

Importantly, the CFTC has not suggested how CTXs should be margined or how customer assets would be protected. The Proposal seeks comment on matters such as automatic liquidation, eligible collateral, rehypothecation, proof of reserves and the treatment of customer assets in an FCM insolvency.19 Nor does it explain how existing FCM and DCO requirements would be adapted to crypto asset markets or establish substantive standards for the integrated structures it contemplates. Although framed as the beginning of a comprehensive federal framework, the Proposal therefore stops short of providing meaningful guidance on many pertinent issues.

Conclusion

The CFTC acknowledges that it lacks general authority over "genuine cash-market retail commodity transactions" and states that Regulation Crypto Asset Markets is not intended to "interfere with the legitimate spot market." 20 Platforms that do not make "covered offers" and provide actual delivery would likely remain subject to state regulation.

The Proposal creates no new obligations and seeks input on whether and how to establish a federal framework for CTXs. Although the Proposal identifies the framework's architecture, whether it provides the clarity sought by market participants will depend on how the rules emerging from the comment process resolve substantive and operational questions. Comments are due within 60 days after publication in the Federal Register and will inform any subsequent rulemaking.21

Footnotes

1. CFTC, Regulation Crypto Asset Transactions and Regulation Crypto Asset Markets, Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (Oct. 5, 2026).

2. CFTC Press Release No. 9307-26, CFTC Seeks Public Comment on Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Relating to Regulation Crypto Asset Transactions and Regulation Crypto Asset Markets (Oct. 5, 2026).

3. See Katten's coverage of Bitnomial's Launch of Leveraged Spot Crypto Products here.

4. See Katten's coverage of the SEC's proposed Regulation Crypto Assets here.

5. SEC, SEC Issues "Innovation Exemption" to Facilitate the Trading of Tokenized NMS Stock and Request for Comment, Press Release No. 2026-90 (Sept. 17, 2026).

6. Commodity Exchange Act § 2(c)(2)(D)(i).

7. Proposal at 43-44 (quoting CEA 4(a), 7 U.S.C. 6(a)-(b)).

8. Proposal at 68–72, 78.

9. Id. at 73–74, app. A.

10. Id. at 70–72.

11. Id. at 60–61 (emphasis added).

12. Id. at 61.

13. Id. at 61–62.

14. CFTC, Retail Commodity Transactions Involving Certain Digital Assets, 85 Fed. Reg. 37,734, 37,741–43 (June 24, 2020)

15. CFTC, Withdrawal of Interpretive Guidance: Retail Commodity Transactions Involving Certain Digital Assets, 90 Fed. Reg. 58,149 (Dec. 16, 2025).

16. CFTC v. Monex Credit Co., 931 F.3d 966, 974 (9th Cir. 2019); Proposal at 62.

17. Proposal at 64.

18. Id. at 74–77, 89–90.

19. Id. at 77–78, 89–93, 95–101.

20. Id. at 41–42 (quoting Zelener Hearing, supra note 53, at 9 (statement of Daniel Roth, President of the National Futures Association)).

21. Proposal at 1, 5, 66; CFTC Release No. 9307-26, CFTC Seeks Public Comment on Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Relating to Regulation Crypto Asset Transactions and Regulation Crypto Asset Markets (Oct. 5, 2026).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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