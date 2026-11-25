Overview

On November 9, 2026, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) published the calendar year (CY) 2027 Home Health Prospective Payment System (HH PPS) final rule, adopting significant changes affecting Medicare provider and supplier enrollment; program integrity oversight; home health services; home infusion therapy coverage; and durable medical equipment, prosthetic devices, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies (DMEPOS) participation requirements. The regulatory changes adopted in the final rule are effective January 1, 2027.

In depth

As discussed in our prior client alerts, CMS proposed expansion of its Medicare enrollment enforcement authorities while simultaneously advancing policies intended to facilitate access to certain home-based services. The final rule largely adopts the agency’s proposals. CMS finalized most of its enrollment and program integrity proposals, including expanded denial and revocation authorities and affiliation oversight, enhanced transparency requirements, and significant changes to enrollment denial and revocation consequences.

The final rule reflects two overarching themes:

CMS continues to view Medicare enrollment as a central program integrity tool and is increasingly using enrollment authorities to identify and address perceived risks before claims are paid.

CMS remains focused on supporting the delivery of appropriate services in home-based settings, particularly through expanded home infusion coverage and continued support for palliative care services furnished under existing home health authorities.

CMS finalized most enrollment enforcement proposals

The final rule largely adopts CMS’s proposals to expand its Medicare enrollment enforcement authorities. Consistent with themes seen in recent rulemaking and enforcement activity, CMS emphasized that enrollment screening serves an important “gatekeeper” function and allows the agency to address program-integrity concerns earlier in the provider lifecycle. These expanded enrollment enforcement tools will materially expand CMS’s ability and discretion to pursue revocation actions against providers.

Among other changes, CMS finalized broader enrollment enforcement authorities relating to:

False or misleading enrollment information

Abuse of billing privileges

Certain licensure actions and healthcare program terminations

Identity misuse during the enrollment process

Certain criminal convictions

High-risk ownership and management arrangements

Compliance with Medicare’s 36-month change-of-ownership restrictions applicable to home health agencies, hospices, and DMEPOS suppliers.

CMS also finalized changes eliminating certain regulatory factors that previously guided the agency’s exercise of discretion in evaluating abuse of billing privileges and reapplication bars, giving the agency greater flexibility in determining when enforcement action is warranted.

CMS repeatedly emphasized that these revisions are intended to allow the agency to address perceived fraud, waste, and abuse risks more efficiently and to strengthen its ability to remove problematic providers from the Medicare program before improper payments occur instead of its typical pay-and-chase approach.

CMS abandoned several contested proposals impacting enrollment denials

Despite broadly finalizing its enrollment proposals, CMS retreated from several provisions that generated substantial concern during the comment process.

Most notably, CMS declined to finalize its proposal that would have allowed denial of one Medicare enrollment application to trigger revocation of the provider’s other Medicare enrollments. Commenters argued that enrollment denials can occur for a variety of reasons, including technical deficiencies or application-specific issues, and therefore should not automatically jeopardize otherwise compliant Medicare enrollments. CMS ultimately agreed that a denial does not necessarily justify broader revocation action and declined to finalize the proposal.

CMS likewise withdrew proposed expansions of both its debt-based denial authority and its payment-suspension denial authority. The debt-based denial proposal would have extended CMS’s authority to allow enrollment denials based on Medicare debt beyond the provider and its owners to include managing employees, managing organizations, and individuals or entities that maintained a business or financial relationship with the provider. CMS’s payment denial authority would have similarly been expanded to encompass individuals and entities having a business or financial relationship with the provider. Many commenters argued that the proposals were overly broad and could expose providers to enrollment consequences based on the acts or obligations of persons with only indirect relationships to the enrolling organization. CMS ultimately concluded that these concerns warranted reconsideration and left the existing authorities largely unchanged.

These decisions are significant because they preserve important limits on CMS’s ability to extend enrollment consequences across affiliated individuals and entities. While the final rule unquestionably expands CMS’s enrollment enforcement authority, the agency stopped short of adopting several proposals that could have substantially increased collateral exposure across healthcare platforms and related organizations.

CMS expands the consequences of enrollment denials and revocations

While much attention has focused on the new grounds for denial and revocation, some of the final rule’s most consequential provisions involve what happens after CMS takes an adverse enrollment action.

Expanded retroactive revocation authority

CMS finalized the broad restructuring of its retroactive revocation framework. Under prior rules, many revocations primarily affected a provider’s future participation in Medicare. Under the final rule, CMS may retroactively revoke an enrollment effective as of the date the underlying noncompliance occurred rather than the date of the revocation notice itself.

Commenters warned that the proposal could expose providers to substantial repayment obligations where compliance issues were not immediately identified. Providers also expressed concern that retroactive revocations could create significant uncertainty regarding historical Medicare billing.

CMS nevertheless finalized the policy. The agency explained that Medicare should not reimburse services furnished during periods when a provider was not eligible to participate in the program and emphasized that retroactive revocation authority is intended to facilitate recovery of improper payments and protect the Medicare Trust Funds.

This may be one of the most significant program integrity changes in the final rule. Enrollment deficiencies that once largely affected only future participation deficiencies may now trigger substantial historical repayment obligations.

The practical significance of this authority becomes even more apparent when viewed alongside CMS’s expansion of who qualifies as a “managing employee.” Under the final rule, individuals who exercise operational or managerial control over a provider or supplier may need to be reported even if they do not occupy traditional executive positions. For example, hospitals and health systems may need to evaluate whether certain clinical directors, service line leaders, department chairs, or other individuals with significant operational responsibility fall within the revised definition. If CMS later determines that a provider failed to disclose a reportable managing employee and that the noncompliance began months or years earlier, the agency could revoke enrollment retroactively to the date of the underlying deficiency. In that scenario, the provider could face not only loss of enrollment but also recoupment of Medicare payments received during the retroactive revocation period.

Expanded reapplication bar authority

CMS finalized its proposal to broaden its authority to impose reapplication bars following enrollment denials. Historically, reapplication bars were most commonly associated with denials involving false or misleading enrollment information. Under the final rule, CMS may impose a reapplication bar following any denial under its general denial authority. CMS also removed regulatory factors that previously guided whether a reapplication bar should be imposed and, if imposed, its duration.

Commenters argued that these changes could make enrollment denials far more punitive and reduce predictability for providers attempting to address compliance deficiencies. CMS responded that many denial grounds involve conduct presenting program integrity concerns comparable to, or greater than, the submission of false information and therefore justify similar consequences.

Together, the retroactive revocation and reapplication bar provisions raise the stakes of Medicare enrollment compliance. A denial or revocation may now lead not only to loss of current enrollment, but also to repayment exposure and long-term barriers to rejoining the program. As a result, providers and suppliers may wish to reassess their enrollment governance processes, including how they identify, monitor, and report individuals who could be deemed managing employees under CMS’s expanded framework. For large organizations, particularly hospitals and health systems with layered management structures, the financial consequences of a reporting error may be substantially greater than under the prior rules because CMS can now tie repayment liability to historical periods of noncompliance.

CMS broadens affiliation and ownership transparency requirements

CMS also finalized significant revisions to its affiliation framework and related transparency initiatives.

Expanded affiliation authority

The final rule eliminates the current five-year affiliation lookback period, meaning that there is now no time limit on required disclosures for qualifying affiliations regardless of when they occurred or ended. The final rule also expands the types of relationships that may qualify as affiliations for Medicare enrollment purposes. CMS emphasized that historical and indirect relationships may provide meaningful information when evaluating program integrity risk, even where no current ownership relationship exists.

The proposal generated substantial concern among stakeholders, many of whom argued that the proposed definition of affiliation was too broad and could create uncertainty regarding the relationships subject to review.

In response, CMS made one meaningful modification by removing beneficiary relationships from the expanded affiliation category. CMS also reiterated that it does not currently anticipate routinely requiring widespread new affiliation disclosures and instead expects to rely largely on information already available through Medicare enrollment records and agency databases.

Even with those modifications, the final rule significantly expands CMS’s ability to evaluate historical, indirect, and nontraditional business relationships when assessing enrollment risk and underscores the importance of maintaining accurate and current enrollment records.

Continued focus on private equity and REIT ownership

Although CMS did not create new enrollment consequences based on private equity or real estate investment trust (REIT) ownership, the agency devoted considerable attention to ownership transparency. CMS confirmed that Medicare enrollment forms will be updated to include disclosures identifying private equity companies and REITs. According to CMS, the revisions are primarily intended to improve transparency and help the agency better understand ownership structures throughout the Medicare program.

CMS emphasized that these disclosures alone will not trigger denial, revocation, or heightened screening. Nevertheless, the discussion is notable because it reflects continuing agency interest in investor participation, ownership structures, management arrangements, and platform-based healthcare models. Private-equity-backed providers, management services organizations, and organizations operating through complex ownership structures should expect continued scrutiny in future rulemaking and oversight initiatives.

CMS finalizes key DMEPOS and home infusion policies

In addition to the enrollment reforms, CMS finalized several policies affecting DMEPOS suppliers, accrediting organizations, and home infusion providers.

Expanded DMEPOS oversight

CMS finalized enhanced reporting obligations for DMEPOS accrediting organizations, including accelerated reporting of accreditation actions and suspected fraud, waste, and abuse. While these provisions directly affect accrediting organizations rather than suppliers, they further integrate accreditation activities into CMS’s broader program-integrity framework and may result in faster identification and escalation of compliance concerns.

CMS also finalized its proposal clarifying that Medicare’s face-to-face encounter requirement generally does not apply to replacement DMEPOS items billed under the same HCPCS code, reducing administrative burden while preserving existing medical-necessity requirements.

Finally, CMS adopted country-of-origin reporting requirements within the DMEPOS Competitive Bidding Program. Although the agency characterized the policy as a transparency initiative rather than an enforcement mechanism, it reflects growing federal interest in healthcare supply chains and sourcing practices.

Home infusion coverage expansion

One of the most significant reimbursement-related provisions in the rule expands Medicare coverage for certain home infusion pumps, drugs, and related supplies effective April 1, 2027.

The proposal generated extensive stakeholder feedback, much of it focused on beneficiary access.

CMS ultimately modified several aspects of the proposal. Most notably, the agency declined to limit administration or supervision of qualifying therapies to a narrow set of clinicians. Instead, CMS adopted a broader standard permitting any healthcare professional acting within the scope of applicable federal and state law to perform these functions.

CMS also rejected its proposed interpretation that therapies furnished at least 12 times annually must effectively be administered once per month. Instead, the agency finalized the statutory standard, allowing therapies to qualify as long as they meet the annual utilization threshold.

CMS explained that these changes were intended to avoid unnecessary access barriers, particularly in rural and underserved areas. While CMS anticipates that the initial impact may be relatively limited, the policy creates an important pathway to Medicare coverage for certain home infusion therapies that historically fell outside the Part B durable medical equipment benefit.

CMS continues to encourage palliative care within the existing home health benefit

Although the final rule does not establish a new separate palliative care benefit or reimbursement methodology (and no new reimbursement methodologies or coverage category for palliative care was included in the proposed rule), CMS devoted substantial discussion to clarifying the availability of palliative care services under existing home health coverage rules.

CMS emphasized that palliative care services may already be furnished through the Medicare home health benefit when beneficiaries satisfy applicable home health services benefit coverage requirements and the palliative-care-related interventions satisfy existing coverage requirements for skilled care. The agency reiterated that beneficiaries do not need to forgo curative treatment to receive palliative-care-related services and that coverage is not dependent upon a patient’s likelihood of improvement.

Much of CMS’s discussion appeared directed toward addressing perceived confusion regarding the scope of existing coverage. The agency also acknowledged stakeholder concerns regarding quality measurement for seriously ill populations and indicated that future quality initiatives may place greater emphasis on expected outcomes rather than simple measures of functional improvement.

CMS indicated that additional subregulatory guidance may be forthcoming, including updates to Medicare manual provisions and efforts to promote greater consistency in medical review standards.

The McDermott difference

We regularly advise providers, suppliers, health systems, private equity sponsors, and other healthcare investors on Medicare enrollment, reimbursement, program integrity, transactional diligence, and regulatory compliance matters. As CMS expands its enrollment enforcement authorities and transparency requirements, organizations should consider reviewing their enrollment records, governance structures, ownership disclosures, and compliance processes to identify and address potential risks.