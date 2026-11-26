What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1 HHS’s final HIPAA rule gives patients faster, easier access to their medical records, cutting the response deadline from 30 to 15 calendar days and expanding access through health apps. It also makes it easier to share information for care coordination while keeping privacy safeguards in place.

Key takeaway #2 Covered organizations should update their records-request procedures, technology, fees, privacy notices, and vendor agreements. The rule takes effect January 18, 2027, with most compliance requirements due the following July.

On November 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)issued its long-awaited final ruleaimed at increasing patients’ access to their own medical records. The rule also makes it easier for covered entities to share health information with social services agencies and certain other third parties that play a role in care coordination.

The changes to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Privacy Rulewill require updates to record-request procedures, privacy notices, fee schedules, and vendor arrangements. The rule takes effect January 18, 2027, with general compliance due the following July, subject to transition relief for certain business associate agreements.

The final rule affects HIPAA-covered health plans, health care clearinghouses, and health care providers that conduct HIPAA-standard electronic transactions. Records-release vendors and other contractors that support patient access should be included in implementation planning. Medical device, pharmaceutical, and digital health companies should assess whether they act as covered entities or business associates; HIPAA does not automatically apply to all their activities. Social services agencies, community organizations, and home and community-based services providers may receive information under the care-coordination permission.

Key changes

HHS estimates that the rule will lead to $784 million in new costs during the first year of implementation. This will be offset by approximately $798 million in first-year savings, followed by net savings of $703 million annually in years two through five, according to the final rule. Much of the savings will come from removing a requirement that providers with direct treatment relationships obtain written acknowledgment that patients received their privacy notices, according to HHS.

The final rule addresses the following:

New definitions to remove uncertainty: HHS defines “personal health application” and “electronic health record.” This clarifiescovered entities’ electronic-access obligations. Covered entities must send requested copies to or through a personal health app if they can readily produce the copies that way.

HHS defines “personal health application” and “electronic health record.” This clarifiescovered entities’ electronic-access obligations. Covered entities must send requested copies to or through a personal health app if they can readily produce the copies that way. Patient access to medical records: Covered entities must act on access requests as soon as practicable, and no later than 15 calendar days after receipt (down from 30 days). If a covered entity cannot act within the initial deadline, it may take one extension of up to 30 calendar days but must provide written notice before that deadline. The notice mustexplain the delay and state when the request will be completed. A shorter deadline under another applicable federal or state law is deemed practicable. Fifteen days is a ceiling, not a routine waiting period, according to HHS.

Covered entities must act on access requests as soon as practicable, and no later than 15 calendar days after receipt (down from 30 days). If a covered entity cannot act within the initial deadline, it may take one extension of up to 30 calendar days but must provide written notice before that deadline. The notice mustexplain the delay and state when the request will be completed. A shorter deadline under another applicable federal or state law is deemed practicable. Fifteen days is a ceiling, not a routine waiting period, according to HHS. Access to medical records via digital health tools: Covered entities must provide requested electronic copies to or through a patient’s personal health app when readily producible. The rule also implements the patient’s right to require the covered entity to send an electronic copy ofthe patient’s information in an electronic health record to a designated person or entity. Entities may not impose access-request requirements that impede access when a less burdensome, practicable alternative exists. Identity verification likewise cannot require unnecessary effort or resources when a less burdensome method is practicable.

Covered entities must provide requested electronic copies to or through a patient’s personal health app when readily producible. The rule also implements the patient’s right to require the covered entity to send an electronic copy ofthe patient’s information in an electronic health record to a designated person or entity. Entities may not impose access-request requirements that impede access when a less burdensome, practicable alternative exists. Identity verification likewise cannot require unnecessary effort or resources when a less burdensome method is practicable. Fees and transparency: Covered entities may not charge individuals for online access to their electronically maintained health information, including access through a personal health app. While copying fees are permitted, including for electronic copies, theyremain subject to limits. Entities that charge for copies must post a fee schedule on their website, if they have one, and make it available at the point of service and on request. The schedule must identify free access options and standard fees for access requests and disclosures under a valid authorization. Care coordination and case management: The rule clarifies health plans’ ability to use and disclose information for population-based and individual-level care coordination and case management as health care operations. Covered entities may also share an individual’s information with specified social service agencies — and similar organizations that provide health or human services to individual —to coordinate or manage that individual’s care when the activity qualifies as treatment or health care operations. Organizations should evaluate the purpose and apply the minimum necessary standard where required, rather than treat the change as blanket permission to share records.

Covered entities may not charge individuals for online access to their electronically maintained health information, including access through a personal health app. While copying fees are permitted, including for electronic copies, theyremain subject to limits. Entities that charge for copies must post a fee schedule on their website, if they have one, and make it available at the point of service and on request. The schedule must identify free access options and standard fees for access requests and disclosures under a valid authorization. The rule clarifies health plans’ ability to use and disclose information for population-based and individual-level care coordination and case management as health care operations. Covered entities may also share an individual’s information with specified social service agencies — and similar organizations that provide health or human services to individual —to coordinate or manage that individual’s care when the activity qualifies as treatment or health care operations. Organizations should evaluate the purpose and apply the minimum necessary standard where required, rather than treat the change as blanket permission to share records. Other targeted changes: The rule permits necessary disclosures to telecommunications relay services communications assistants and excludes relay providers from the business associate definition for their regulated relay services. It also extends specified mission-related disclosure permissions from the U.S. Armed Forces to all uniformed services, adding the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps (USPHSCC) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Commissioned Corps.

Health care stakeholders should begin implementationplanning now

The final rule combines easier information sharing with stronger patient-access duties. Organizations should use the implementation period to improve records-release performance. Reduced paperwork does not mean reduced privacy obligations.