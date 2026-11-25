What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1 Medicare will pay less for 340B drugs next year. Starting in 2027, CMS will lower payments from the average sales price plus 6% to the average sales price minus 28%, a smaller cut than originally proposed.

Key takeaway #2 CMS will make two separate adjustments to payments for non-drug services. It will increase those payment rates by 7.5% to balance the new drug-payment cuts, while separately applying a 2% annual reduction to recover extra payments made under the earlier 340B policy.

On November 6, 2026, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) published its final 2027 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Perspective Payment System (OPPS) rule. The rule will reduce reimbursement for 340B drugs from average sales price (ASP) plus 6% (what Medicare generally pays for Part B outpatient drugs administered by providers) to ASP minus 28%, a 32% reduction. CMS originally proposed reducing reimbursement to ASP minus 33.4%. CMS indicated that this change will better align Medicare reimbursement with hospitals’ costs of acquiring 340B drugs.

CMS also finalized a smaller annual conversion-factor reduction for the separate, historical 340B remedy offset:

340B drug payment: Proposed ASP minus 33.4%; finalized ASP minus 28%.

Proposed ASP minus 33.4%; finalized ASP minus 28%. Budget-neutral increase in the conversion factor for non-drug items and services: proposed 8.44%; finalized 7.50%.

proposed 8.44%; finalized 7.50%. Separate historical 340B remedy offset: proposed increasing the annual reduction from 0.5% to 3%; finalized increasing it from 0.5% to 2%, beginning in CY 2027.

These are two distinct budget-neutrality mechanisms. One redistributes the savings from the new drug-payment reduction, while the other recovers past increases in non-drug payments associated with the 2018–2022 policy. They should not be conflated. The rules address these mechanisms separately. The proposed rule expressly sought comment on ASP minus 28% as an alternative. At that stage, CMS estimated that alternative would reduce OPPS drug payments by $4.68 billion and support an 8.14% conversion-factor increase. The final figures for the adopted alternative were instead $4.65 billion and 7.50%.

Payments for 340B drugs and the corresponding budget-neutral increase





Issue Proposed rule Final rule Difference Payment rate for affected 340B-acquired drugs ASP minus 33.4%, replacing the generally applicable ASP plus 6% rate, for CY 2027 and subsequent years. ASP minus 28% for CY 2027 and subsequent years. The finalized payment equals 72% of ASP, rather than 66.6% of ASP: 5.4 percentage points of ASP more than principally proposed. Basis for payment reduction Hospital drug acquisition-cost survey results, with specified data refinements and exclusions. The proposed alternative using HRSA 340B ceiling-price data, volume-weighted by OPPS claims, validated by the acquisition-cost survey. CMS selected the more conservative alternative, citing concerns about the size of the reduction and beneficiary access. Estimated annual reduction in OPPS drug payments Approximately $4.85 billion in CY 2027. Approximately $4.65 billion, including beneficiary copayments. $200 million less in estimated reductions, reflecting the finalized policy and updated claims data. Corresponding conversion-factor increase for non-drug items and services 8.44%, implemented through a multiplier of 1.0844. 7.50%, implemented through a multiplier of 1.0750. The finalized increase is 0.94 percentage point smaller.

Separate conversion-factor reduction for the historical 340B remedy

This adjustment recovers approximately $7.8 billion in increased non-drug payments made during CYs 2018–2022, after CMS made lump-sum remedy payments for the historical drug-payment reductions. The existing policy began with a 0.5% annual reduction in CY 2026.





Issue Proposed rule Final rule Difference Annual remedy-offset reduction beginning CY 2027 Increase from 0.5% to 3%. Increase from 0.5% to 2%. The finalized annual reduction is one percentage point smaller than proposed. Recovery target and estimated completion Recover $7.769 billion, estimated by the end of CY 2029. Same $7.769 billion target, estimated to be reached in CY 2031. Same recovery amount, with estimated completion two years later. New-provider exemption Exclude providers with a CCN effective date of January 2, 2018, or later. Same exclusion. No change.

What this means

Given the existing litigation over the payment for 340B drugs that arose after CMS attempted to reduce payments, managed care organization legal departments should monitor for any challenges to this new rule and coordinate with the appropriate internal stakeholders to ensure any rate changes resulting from this new rule are implemented with consideration of that historical litigation landscape.