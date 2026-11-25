What Happened.

On November 19, 2026, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) published its Final Rule making significant changes to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Privacy Rule. While several aspects of the Final Rule are intended to simplify existing requirements, other aspects will require health care providers, health plans, and health care clearinghouses (Covered Entities) and other regulated entities (Business Associates) to revise established procedures for responding to records requests, sharing protected health information (PHI), and communicating privacy rights.

The Final Rule marks the culmination of Privacy Rule revisions first proposed in 2021 to strengthen patients’ access to health information, facilitate care coordination, and reduce administrative burdens on covered entities. The revisions also seek to modernize HIPAA to accommodate the rapid expansion of personal health applications since the COVID-19 pandemic.

What it Means.

The Final Rule takes effect January 19, 2027, with a general compliance deadline of July 19, 2027. Certain existing business associate agreements qualify for an extended transition period through January 18, 2028, but the extension does not delay the underlying compliance obligations. Covered Entities should be aware of several key changes to the Privacy Rule likely to have significant operational impact:

Reduced Timeframes for Record Production. Previously, Covered Entities generally had 30 calendar days to respond to an individual’s request for access to records containing PHI. The Final Rule reduces that period to 15 calendar days, requiring Covered Entities to provide access “as soon as practicable.” This requirement extends to Business Associates handling requests on behalf of Covered Entities. These changes are particularly relevant to healthcare organizations that rely on third-party medical records vendors, electronic health record (EHR) systems, or centralized records departments. Existing workflows that routinely use the current 30-day response period may no longer be sufficient. A single extension of up to 30 additional calendar days remains available when applicable notice requirements are satisfied. Expanded Access Through Personal Health Applications. The Final Rule formally defines “personal health application” and clarifies individuals’ rights to access electronic PHI through those applications. Covered Entities must accommodate requests to transmit electronic PHI to or through personal health applications when the information can be readily produced in the requested form and format. Although the revisions do not generally require Covered Entities to purchase new technology or develop new application programming interfaces (APIs), organizations should review their existing EHR systems and patient portals to ensure they can accommodate applicable requests. These changes also raise important privacy considerations because personal health applications, as defined in the Final Rule, are not themselves regulated entities for purposes of HIPAA. Clarified Rights to Direct Electronic Records to Third Parties. The Final Rule codifies individuals’ right to direct Covered Entities to transmit electronic copies of PHI maintained in EHR systems to designated third parties. This right is distinct from an individual’s general right to obtain copies of their own PHI and is limited to electronic information that is maintained in an EHR system as part of a designated record set. Covered Entities should review their procedures for processing third-party records requests to distinguish between requests made pursuant to an individual’s right of access, requests to direct records to a designated person, and disclosures authorized under other HIPAA provisions. Revised Fees for Medical Records. The Final Rule revises the fees Covered Entities may charge for record production. Among other changes, Covered Entities may not charge individuals to inspect their PHI or access electronic PHI through internet-based methods, including qualifying personal health applications. Permissible copying fees may still apply when electronic records must be manually prepared and transmitted, such as by email. The Rule requires Covered Entities that charge for copies of PHI to make fee schedules available at the point of service, upon request, and on their websites, if applicable. These schedules must identify available methods of access provided without charge and applicable fees for other requests, including copies provided pursuant to valid HIPAA authorizations. Healthcare organizations should review their existing fee structures and agreements with third-party medical records vendors to ensure compliance with the revised requirements. Reduced Barriers to Patient Access. The Final Rule also seeks to eliminate unnecessary administrative obstacles to patients exercising their access rights. Covered Entities may no longer impose identity-verification requirements or other measures that impede access when less burdensome alternatives are practicable. Although Covered Entities must continue to verify identity and authority when required under HIPAA, the revisions emphasize that verification procedures should not unnecessarily delay or discourage access requests. Healthcare organizations should evaluate existing request forms, identification requirements, and records-release procedures to ensure they do not create unreasonable barriers to access. Greater Flexibility for Care Coordination and Case Management. The Final Rule clarifies permissible disclosures of PHI for care coordination and case management, including disclosures to social service agencies, community-based organizations, home- and community-based services providers, and similar third parties providing health-related services. The revisions also clarify that health plans may use and disclose PHI for both population-based and individual-focused care coordination and case management as part of healthcare operations. These changes are intended to facilitate information sharing among organizations involved in addressing patients’ medical and related social needs. However, applicable HIPAA protections, including the minimum necessary standard, where required, remain in effect. Covered Entities should evaluate existing information-sharing arrangements to ensure disclosures fall within the permitted purposes and remain consistent with other applicable confidentiality requirements. Changes to Notices of Privacy Practices. The Final Rule eliminates the longstanding requirement that Covered Entities providing treatment through a direct treatment relationship make a good-faith effort to obtain patients’ written acknowledgment of receipt of their Notice of Privacy Practices (NPP). Although this change may streamline patient intake procedures, Covered Entities remain obligated to provide an NPP and comply with revised notice requirements. The revisions also require additional information explaining individuals’ privacy rights and how those rights may be exercised, including a new right to discuss the notice with a designated contact person or office. Healthcare organizations should review and revise their NPPs, patient registration materials, and related policies before the compliance deadline. Additional Administrative and Disclosure Changes. The Final Rule includes several additional changes intended to reduce administrative burdens and facilitate appropriate disclosures. Notably, it expressly permits certain disclosures to Telecommunications Relay Services communications assistants and excludes Telecommunications Relay Services providers from the definition of “business associate,” eliminating the need for BAAs in that specific circumstance. The Rule also expands existing permissions for certain disclosures of military personnel’s PHI to include members of the U.S. Public Health Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Corps for mission-readiness purposes. Although these changes may have limited application to some healthcare organizations, Covered Entities should consider whether they affect existing policies or contractual arrangements.

With the general compliance deadline to implement these key changes less than eight months away, Covered Entities should be assessing potential impact on their operations now and preparing to implement the necessary changes in the coming months. As a starting point, Covered Entities should consider promptly taking the following practical steps: