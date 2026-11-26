On November 17, 2026, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the first-ever False Claims Act (FCA) resolution relating to the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), a joint Medicare and Medicaid program administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). As part of the settlement, InnovAge Holding Corporation (InnovAge), one of the nation’s largest PACE organizations, agreed to pay $36 million to the U.S. and four states to resolve allegations that it violated the FCA and analogous state laws by failing to provide comprehensive medical services and timely specialist referrals “as expeditiously as its patients’ health conditions required.” DOJ’s new Acting Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division described the resolution as a “historic, first-of-its-kind settlement.”

This resolution, together with the Government’s comments about the settlement, signals increased enforcement risk in this space. It also offers the clearest view yet of how DOJ construes impermissible “barriers to patient access to care,” a priority enforcement area that DOJ highlighted among its FCA enforcement priorities in July 2025 with its announcement of the reinvigoration of the DOJ-HHS False Claims Act Working Group.

Background on PACE Organizations

PACE organizations enroll individuals 55 and older who meet their state’s standard for needing nursing facility services and live in the service area of the PACE organization. In exchange for providing participants’ care and assuming the full financial risk for that care, the organization receives a monthly capitated rate from Medicare and, for Medicaid-eligible participants, from Medicaid. PACE organizations must ensure “accessible and adequate services to meet the needs of [their] participants,” 42 C.F.R. § 460.98(e)(2), which requires either directly employing or contracting with an enumerated list of medical specialists, id. § 460.70. PACE organizations are required to provide “comprehensive health care services,” 42 U.S.C. § 1395eee(a)(2)(B), including Medicare- and Medicaid-covered services and all other services “determined necessary to improve and maintain the participant’s overall health status,” 42 C.F.R. § 460.92(a).

Notably, enrollment in PACE organizations has grown steadily since CMS’s June 2019 final rule, which made clear that for-profit entities may apply for and hold PACE program agreements on the same terms as nonprofit organizations. The number of PACE organizations and enrollees has grown every year for the past six years, and PACE organizations now operate in more than 30 states.

The InnovAge Settlement

InnovAge, a Denver-based PACE organization that operates in several states, agreed to pay $36 million to resolve allegations that from May 2016 to October 2022 it provided inadequate care, including allegedly failing to furnish comprehensive medical services, provide all services as expeditiously as each participant’s health condition required and maintain sufficient specialist provider networks as required by CMS regulations.

According to the Government’s allegations, the company failed to maintain sufficient specialist provider networks and failed to timely schedule appointments and consultations for specialist medical care, such as for oncology, cardiology, surgery and neurology. The Government alleged that internal audits identified significant delays in specialist care, including many orders that had been outstanding for more than a year. In addition, senior InnovAge physicians allegedly complained internally that scheduling practices and specialist referral delays had negative health consequences for participants, placed legal risk on InnovAge’s providers and put the company out of compliance with CMS requirements.

As part of the settlement, InnovAge agreed to pay approximately $25.7 million to the U.S. and a combined $10.3 million to Colorado, California, New Mexico and Virginia. The settlement agreement does not reference a corporate integrity agreement (CIA), which often accompanies FCA health care resolutions and expressly reserves and does not release administrative liability and the Government’s administrative enforcement rights, including mandatory and permissive exclusion from federal health care programs. Despite the apparent absence of a CIA, InnovAge does not appear, as of the date of this alert, on the Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG)’s Heightened Scrutiny List, a list of entities that have declined to participate in a CIA as part of an FCA resolution.

The settlement resolves allegations raised by two former InnovAge employees in qui tam actions filed in 2021 and 2022, respectively, under the provisions of the FCA that allow would-be whistleblowers, known as relators, to bring suit in the Government’s name and share in any Government recovery.

A “First-of-Its-Kind” Resolution

The Civil Division’s newly elevated Acting Assistant Attorney General Jonathan D. Guynn characterized the resolution as “historic” and “first-of-its-kind,” stating it “demonstrates the Civil Division’s commitment to combating healthcare fraud by PACE organizations.” The express focus on the PACE program signals a new area for FCA enforcement at a time when DOJ is more generally emphasizing its efforts to combat fraud affecting Government benefit programs.

FCA enforcement in this space was previewed by the July 2025 announcement of the DOJ-HHS False Claims Act Working Group, which identified “barriers to patient access to care, including violations of network adequacy requirements” as one of six priority enforcement areas. Unlike other priority areas highlighted in the same announcement, however, the “access-to-care” priority had little precedent. DOJ had used the FCA to pursue lengthy wait times for veterans’ care, but beyond that, this priority had no discernable body of FCA case law or settlements, and the Government had not defined its contours. The InnovAge allegations offer an indication of the types of allegations DOJ or relators filing qui tam actions may pursue in this priority area.

Key Takeaways and Practical Considerations