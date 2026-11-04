ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026
Celltrion Launches Omalizumab Biosimilar In The United States
Celltrion USA has made OMLYCLO® (omalizumab-igec) commercially available in the United States, marking the first and only FDA-approved interchangeable biosimilar to XOLAIR®. The anti-IgE antibody is now available in three doses for subcutaneous injection, following its FDA approval in March 2025 for four key indications including asthma and chronic urticaria.
On October 5, 2026, Celltrion USA announced that OMLYCLO® (omalizumab-igec) is commercially available in the United States. OMLYCLO® is the first and only FDA-approved interchangeable biosimilar to Genentech and Novartis’s XOLAIR® (omalizumab).
As we previously reported, the FDA approved the anti-IgE antibody in March 2025 for all four XOLAIR® indications: moderate to severe persistent asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), Immunoglobulin E (IgE)-mediated food allergy, and chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). OMLYCLO® is now available in the U.S. in 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300mg doses in a prefilled syringe for subcutaneous injection. Celltrion first launched OMLYCLO® in Europe in 2025.
In its announcement, Dr. Juby Jacob-Nara, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Celltrion USA said, “The introduction of the first interchangeable omalizumab biosimilar provides a new opportunity to improve affordability and expand access, enabling health plans to offer more patients a proven treatment option.”
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