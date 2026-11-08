Adalvo Expands Biosimilars Portfolio Through Acquisition Of Romiplostim Biosimilar Program From Enzene

Adalvo announced on October 27, 2026 that it acquired Enzene’s romiplostim biosimilar program. The program references Amgen’s NPLATE®, which is indicated to treat adult and chronic pediatric immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). Romiplostim, a Fc-peptide fusion protein (peptibody), is a thrombopoietin receptor agonist (TPO-RA).

The acquisition combines Adalvo’s global development, regulatory and commercial platform with Enzene’s scientific and manufacturing expertise. Enzene will continue to serve as a development and manufacturing partner to Adalvo for the program. This includes support for regulatory filings with the United States Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, and other international regulatory authorities. Enzene will supply the product from its GMP-approved facilities in Pune, India.

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