Vanina Wittenburg Explores The Inheritance Tax Benefits Of Marriage

Vanina’s comments were published in eprivateclient, 07 October 2026 and FT Adviser, 14 October 2026.

Vanina Wittenburg, Partner in our Private Client department, examines why inheritance tax considerations may be encouraging more unmarried couples to reconsider the benefits of marriage.

Reflecting on reports that comedian Ricky Gervais and his long-term partner are exploring the issue, Vanina explains how inheritance tax can play a significant role in long-term financial and estate planning decisions.

The article explains that married couples and civil partners benefit from valuable inheritance tax exemptions that are not available to unmarried couples. Regardless of the length of a relationship, unmarried partners can face a significantly different tax position when assets pass on death.

Vanina highlights how recent inheritance tax changes have prompted many individuals to review their estate planning arrangements. For some couples, the potential tax savings associated with marriage or a civil partnership can make a substantial difference to the amount passed on to loved ones.

The article also considers the importance of proper succession planning for those who choose not to marry. Wills and other estate planning measures can help protect a surviving partner, but they do not replicate all of the inheritance tax advantages available to spouses and civil partners.

Vanina concludes that inheritance tax can be a significant factor in long-term financial planning, and that couples should understand the legal and tax consequences of their chosen arrangements to ensure their estate is structured in the most effective way possible

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