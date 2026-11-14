UK Treasury Proposes a New Sovereign Tax Status Regime

Alongside the UK’s Budget 2026, HM Treasury published a consultation entitled Modernising Taxation of Foreign Sovereign Investments: Sovereign Tax Status Regime (October 2026). The consultation confirms that, from 1 January 2029, the UK intends to replace its current approach to sovereign immunity from direct tax with a statutory “sovereign tax status” regime.

For sovereign investors in UK real estate, the proposals are important. Direct and (certain) indirect holdings of UK land would be brought into the charge to UK tax for the first time, while a bespoke UK REIT regime, transitional reliefs, and targeted exemptions are intended to soften the impact.

Sovereigns would cease to benefit from a blanket exemption from UK direct tax. They would remain ‘good’ investors for the ownership test requirements of various UK tax-advantaged regimes, including qualifying asset holding companies (QAHCs) and UK real estate investment trusts (REITs), but not for the exempt unauthorised unit trust (EUUT) regime.

Sovereigns would also continue to be “qualifying institutional investors” (QIIs) for the purposes of the UK’s participation exemption for companies owned by QIIs (QII SSE). However, only sovereign pension schemes would qualify as QIIs in relation to disposals of UK property rich companies.

Responses to the consultation are due by 20 January 2027, and final legislation is expected in Finance Bill 2027-28, following a technical consultation on draft legislation.

The Current Position

Currently, there is no statutory UK tax exemption for sovereigns. Instead, HMRC applies principles of international law through administrative practice and gives a broad exemption from UK direct taxes to foreign states and certain connected entities. In summary:

Scope of the exemption. Where immunity applies, it operates as a broad exemption from UK direct taxes on UK income and gains, extending to UK interest, dividends, rents from UK land, gains on UK real estate, and trading income.

Where immunity applies, it operates as a broad exemption from UK direct taxes on UK income and gains, extending to UK interest, dividends, rents from UK land, gains on UK real estate, and trading income. Who benefits. Immunity attaches to the foreign state itself, including its government, integral parts of government, and certain state bodies, such as central banks and sovereign wealth funds.

Immunity attaches to the foreign state itself, including its government, integral parts of government, and certain state bodies, such as central banks and sovereign wealth funds. How it works in practice. Entitlement is confirmed by HMRC on a case-by-case basis rather than by reference to statutory tests.

Entitlement is confirmed by HMRC on a case-by-case basis rather than by reference to statutory tests. Immunity does not extend to companies in which a sovereign invests: a UK subsidiary is subject to UK corporation tax in the ordinary way, and only the returns paid to the sovereign (such as dividends and interest) benefit from immunity.

Why the Upcoming Change?

The UK government wants to put the regime on a statutory footing for transparency and certainty, to align the UK with international peers, and to tax returns from UK real estate more effectively.

The existing sovereign tax exemption has been under review for some time. In 2022, HM Treasury consulted on legislating for the immunity and narrowing the tax exemption, pointing to a “growing global trend towards a more targeted form of immunity.” It cited the United States (section 892 of the Internal Revenue Code) and Australia as models that exempt portfolio-type investment income but not commercial activity or property income. Those proposals were dropped following stakeholder responses to that consultation.

The current consultation is framed slightly differently and attempts to address some of the concerns raised in response to the 2022 consultation, but is in the same vein: broadly, passive investment income would continue to benefit from the sovereign tax exemption but other returns (primarily, UK real estate returns and trading income) would not.

The government expects that the proposal’s main practical effect would be on directly held UK real estate, and on trading income in limited circumstances. The government’s own costing forecasts additional revenue rising to around £690 million a year by 2029-30, which indicates the scale of the change.

Who Would Qualify Under the Proposed New Regime?

Sovereign tax status would be available to:

foreign sovereign states and constituent territories of federal states (e.g. U.S. states);

heads of state, but only when acting in their sovereign capacity;

governments and integral parts of government;

central banks and currency or monetary authorities;

separate entities wholly (100%) owned by the state, provided they are incorporated and resident in the sovereign's home country;

sovereign wealth funds;

“State-operated Overseas Pension Funds” (SOPFs);

organisations fulfilling a government function under government direction; and

wholly government-owned export credit agencies.

Municipal authorities would not qualify. The separate practice of “Crown immunity” for the Crown overseas (for example Canada, Australia, and their provinces and states) would be folded into the new sovereign tax regime. Status would be obtained by formal application to HMRC; existing sovereigns would need to apply, and HMRC expects that it would accept applications at least six months before commencement.

Taxation of Sovereign Investment in UK Real Estate

Apart from specific exemptions, those with sovereign tax status would be taxed in the same way as other non-UK resident investors on:

income arising from UK land;

gains on disposals of UK land and of interests in UK “property rich” vehicles (broadly, entities deriving at least 75% of their value from UK land); and

UK trading income.

Where a sovereign investor is not a natural person, it would be treated as a non-UK resident company chargeable to corporation tax (currently 25%). Natural persons (e.g. heads of state) would pay income tax and capital gains tax at standard rates. Jurisdictional immunity would be removed so that HMRC and the UK courts can determine and enforce these liabilities.

Sovereigns other than SOPFs would not be able to use the substantial shareholding exemption on disposals of interests in UK property rich vehicles, consistent with the taxation of direct disposals of UK land.

Sovereigns receiving UK rental income may come within the Non-Resident Landlord Scheme (NRLS), under which tenants or letting agents deduct tax from rent but can apply to receive rent gross and file UK tax returns. Transitional arrangements for those currently receiving rent gross are still under consideration. Sovereigns would not be required to pay UK corporation tax by quarterly instalments in their first accounting period.

What Would Remain Exempt?

UK source interest, with a mechanism to receive yearly interest gross “where appropriate” (but currently no intention to allow sovereigns to access the UK’s double tax treaty passport scheme).

UK dividends (excluding property income distributions (PIDs) from a UK REIT or UK PAIF), in line with the general position for non-UK investors.

State property for inheritance tax purposes.

Certain profits of sovereigns’ UK investment offices (see below).

Summary of Current and Proposed Treatment

The table below compares the treatment of the main types of UK return under current practice with the treatment proposed under the new regime.

Type of return Current position (until 31 December 2028) Proposed position (from 1 January 2029) UK source interest Exempt + gross payment status Exempt + gross payment status UK dividends

(excluding PIDs) Exempt Exempt PIDs from a UK REIT

or PAIF Exempt (withholding tax reclaim required) Taxable + subject to withholding Rental and other income from UK land Exempt + gross payment status for NRLS Taxable + within NRLS Gains on UK land and UK property rich vehicles Exempt Taxable (other than for SOPFs), with rebasing to market value at 1 January 2029 UK trading income Exempt Taxable UK investment office profits No statutory exemption; the position rests on administrative practice and the structure used Exemption for investment management profits Inheritance tax State property exempt; private property in scope State property exempt; private property in scope

The overall effect would be that portfolio returns (interest and dividends) remain broadly unaffected, while real estate returns and trading income would be brought within the UK tax net.

State-Operated Overseas Pension Funds

SOPFs would be a new sub-category with their own definition, separate from the existing UK tax definitions of pension schemes. This proposed status is intended to provide comparable tax treatment to overseas pension schemes under existing UK law.

To qualify as a SOPF, a pension fund would need to be established outside the UK by or under an enactment of a state or constituent territory and operated exclusively or almost exclusively to provide retirement benefits to public service employees. The definition would extend to social security, national insurance, state-mandated workers’ compensation, and general state pension funds, as well as to wholly owned subsidiaries, pooled vehicles, and special purpose vehicles. Funds of local authorities and municipalities would be excluded.

Under the proposal, SOPFs would be exempt from UK tax on gains, including gains on UK land and on property rich vehicles, in line with the position for overseas pension schemes. They would retain QII status and would be eligible investors in EUUTs.

The consultation does not propose any exemption for the UK property income of SOPFs. Under the proposals as drafted, SOPFs would be taxable on UK rental income in the same way as other sovereigns and overseas pension schemes.

Sovereigns and UK REITs

The consultation also proposes bespoke new rules for sovereigns investing into UK REITs.

Changes to the REIT Rules

Sovereigns would be treated as “institutional investors” (i.e. ‘good’ investors) for UK REIT purposes. Accordingly, UK REITs relying on direct or indirect ownership by sovereigns to meet the non-close condition, or the ownership condition for private UK REITs, should not cease to meet those conditions as a result of the proposed changes.

However, sovereigns would no longer be excluded from being a “holder of excessive rights” (HoER). Under those rules, a REIT can be charged tax if it pays a distribution to a person holding 10% or more of its shares (i.e. a HoER) unless they are an “excluded holder.”

For sovereigns:

holdings of connected persons, including SPVs and holding companies, would be aggregated; and

the sovereign (or a connected holding vehicle) would not be an “excluded holder,” so a 10%-plus holding held directly or through an SPV would expose the REIT to the charge.

Sovereign REIT Holding Company

Under the proposals, to mitigate the risk of tax charges for a UK REIT as a result of the HoER changes, a sovereign would be able to hold its REIT interest through a new, optional “sovereign REIT holding company.” The holding company would be required to be:

UK tax resident;

wholly-owned by a person with sovereign tax status; and

used only to invest in one or more UK REITs.

A sovereign REIT holding company’s permitted income would be limited to PIDs, other UK REIT dividends, and gains or losses on UK REIT shares. It would be treated as an excluded holder, so a UK REIT would not be subject to a HoER tax charge on distributions to a sovereign REIT holding company.

The sovereign REIT holding company would be subject to a corporation tax at 15% on the gross amount of PIDs received, with no deductions available. This is intended to mirror the 15% effective tax rate typically available to non-UK investors following a withholding tax reclaim under many UK tax treaties. Other REIT dividends and gains on REIT shares would be subject to the normal corporation tax rules, and dividends paid by the holding company to the sovereign would be treated like any other UK company distribution.

UK Investment Management Exemption

UK investment management activities carried on by a sovereign’s investment office, specifically for the purpose of managing, and for the benefit of, that sovereign’s own portfolio, would be exempt from corporation tax on the profits attributable to those activities. The exemption would apply irrespective of whether the office is a UK branch or a UK subsidiary.

Returns on non-UK assets would not be taxed simply because they are managed from London; UK-source returns, such as UK real estate income, would remain taxable.

The exemption would not, as proposed, cover management for co-investors or other non-sovereign third parties, but the consultation invites input on whether specific rules should be considered for those scenarios.

Transitional Provisions

Rebasing

All assets brought newly within the charge to UK tax on gains would be rebased to their market value on 1 January 2029, so that only post-commencement gains would be taxed. For property rich vehicles, the approach used when non-residents were first brought into charge in 2019 would be mirrored.

SDLT Relief for Restructuring

Under current laws, restructuring direct holdings into companies or REITs would normally trigger SDLT on market value. The consultation proposes a time-limited SDLT relief proposed from 2028 until at least 31 December 2030 to allow sovereigns to transfer directly or indirectly held interests in UK land, including partial interests, into qualifying companies and collective investment vehicles held by sovereigns (including UK REITs). The SDLT relief would be clawed back if the acquiring entity undergoes a change of control within three years, similar to the position for SDLT group relief.

This SDLT relief would apply only to property in England and Northern Ireland. Property in Scotland and Wales would be subject to separate devolved taxes, so relief from the Scottish and Welsh equivalents of SDLT would depend on whether those governments are willing to introduce an equivalent relief.

Financing and Other Relief

There would also be targeted relief from the debt and derivatives anti-avoidance rules for financing entered into as part of a commercial restructuring in response to the new sovereign regime.

Selected Considerations for Real Estate Structures

The proposed new regime may have significant implications for real estate investment funds and real estate holding structures, in particular. Some of these points may be mitigated to some extent following the consultation process.

A selection of these considerations and issues is outlined below.

UK REITs

The interactions between the proposed sovereign tax regime and the UK REIT regime are one of the most complex issues.

On the face of it, the proposed changes to the HoER status of sovereigns may mean that sovereigns would not simply fragment their holdings into separate SPVs, each holding an interest of less than 10% of the UK REIT (FragCos). Currently, the use of FragCos is a common structuring solution for non-sovereign investors into UK REITs, and HMRC has accepted the practice for many years.

If that is the intention, it could mean that a sovereign with a 10%+ interest in a UK REIT would be incentivised to invest via the new sovereign REIT holding company. The alternative would be to accept the potential HoER tax charge in the UK REIT and the possibility of economic double taxation if the sovereign is not entitled to reclaim all of the UK withholding tax on its share of PIDs under a UK tax treaty.

The sovereign REIT holding company, as a UK resident, would presumably not be subject to withholding tax on PIDs (currently 20%; expected to rise to 24% from 6 April 2027). That may provide a meaningful cashflow benefit compared to reclaiming withholding tax on PIDs.

However, one proposed requirement would hold that a sovereign REIT holding company would only be able to receive returns from UK REITs. That may present notable practical issues where a sovereign is a significant (i.e. 10%+) investor in a pan-European real estate fund that holds UK investments via a UK REIT and other investments through one or more sister holding companies (e.g. a Luxembourg holding company): in that very common structure, assuming the fund is tax transparent, the sovereign’s share of fund returns would include UK REIT dividends but also non-UK REIT returns from the sister holding companies.

Structures Expecting to Rely on QII SSE

It is relatively common for real estate structures with sovereign investors (and other QIIs) to factor into future exits and model returns on the assumption that QII SSE will be available to exempt from UK some or all of the gains on disposal of the UK property rich companies in the structure.

QII SSE provides partial or full exemption from UK capital gains taxation for a company selling shares in another company, subject to meeting various conditions. A key condition is that the company selling the shares must be at least 25% owned (directly or indirectly) by QIIs.

The availability of QII SSE and the extent of any exemption from UK gains taxation depends on the proportion of the selling company’s ordinary share capital that is owned (directly or indirectly) by QIIs: if QII ownership is at least 80%, there is full exemption; below 80%, the exemption is pro rata to QII ownership, provided it is at least 25%; below 25% QII ownership, there is no exemption.

Accordingly, a sovereign investor ceasing to be a QII in relation to real estate, as currently proposed (other than for SOPFs), could dilute the percentage of QII SSE that applies — or might mean that it does not apply at all. In some cases, this could be material – for example, dropping below the 80% QII ownership threshold would mean that at least 20% of the gain would become subject to UK tax, when it would otherwise have been fully exempt.

Investors and real estate fund managers who have factored in expected availability of QII SSE may need to revisit those assumptions and exit strategies for disposals in 2029 onwards.

Restructurings

The proposed time-limited SDLT relief for restructurings would apply only to properties in England and Northern Ireland.

The ability to restructure UK real estate portfolios that include properties in Scotland or Wales without material tax leakage would be hampered unless the Scottish and Welsh devolved governments introduce equivalent reliefs in sufficient time to allow for restructurings.

Recent experience suggests that may not occur quickly, if at all: the UK’s new reserved investor fund regime launched in March 2025 with SDLT seeding relief, but, despite stakeholder lobbying of the Scottish government for an equivalent relief as early as 2024, there is still no equivalent seeding relief for Scottish properties.

EUUTs

Sovereigns (other than SOPFs) would cease to be eligible investors for EUUTs, so they would need to redeem their units or transfer them to an eligible investor.

Conclusion

The proposals represent a major change to the UK tax treatment of sovereign investors.

Sovereign investors and real estate fund managers may wish to consider responding to the consultation directly or providing feedback through industry bodies. Although the new regime would not start until 2029, it may also be worthwhile to consider the potential impact on existing and future real estate investments and structures.