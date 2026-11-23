For many London property owners, the expression “mansion tax” is slightly misleading. A house worth £2 million in parts of London may be a substantial and valuable asset, but it will not necessarily resemble anyone’s idea of a mansion. A family home acquired many years ago may now fall into that price bracket simply because of the extraordinary growth in London property values. That makes the Government’s proposed High Value Council Tax Surcharge potentially relevant to a significant part of the capital’s residential market. From 1 April 2028, the present proposals would introduce an additional annual charge for residential properties in England valued at £2 million or more. For conveyancers, buyers and sellers, however, the interesting question is not simply “how much will the tax be?” It is what happens to the market once everybody knows that it is coming.

A new factor in the decision to move

People rarely decide whether to buy or sell a home because of a single tax. Interest rates, Stamp Duty Land Tax, the cost of borrowing, school choices, employment, family circumstances and the availability of suitable properties are generally much more significant. Nevertheless, at the £2 million-plus end of the market, purchasers tend to look carefully at the overall cost of a transaction and the continuing cost of ownership. The proposed surcharge adds another figure to that calculation. On the currently announced structure, a property valued between £2 million and £2.5 million would attract an additional annual charge of £2,500. The annual charge increases through the proposed valuation bands, reaching £7,500 for properties valued at £5 million or more. For somebody buying at £4 million or £5 million these figures may not determine whether they can afford the property. That does not mean they will ignore them. Buyers negotiate. If a property comes with an additional annual liability that a comparable property does not, it is reasonable to expect some purchasers to take that into account when deciding what they are prepared to offer.

The problem with thresholds

Property markets do not operate in neat bands. A house may be marketed at £2.1 million but eventually sell for £1.95 million. Another may be marketed below £2 million and attract competing offers which take the eventual price above that figure. The proposed tax introduces a further complication because the price agreed between buyer and seller will not necessarily determine the property’s valuation for the surcharge. That distinction is important. A buyer should not assume that negotiating a property’s purchase price below £2 million necessarily takes the property outside the regime. Conversely, a purchase price slightly above £2 million does not answer every question about how the property will ultimately be treated. As the new system approaches, valuation advice may therefore become increasingly important, particularly for properties sitting close to one of the charging boundaries. We may also see the market begin to react to those boundaries. Asking prices and offers have always been influenced by tax thresholds. There is no obvious reason to assume that buyers and sellers will completely disregard these new ones.

London’s market may feel the effect differently

The impact is also unlikely to be evenly spread across England. London has an unusually large concentration of valuable residential property, including many homes which have appreciated significantly during long periods of ownership. That means the people affected will not consist exclusively of purchasers whom one might instinctively regard as buying “mansions”. It may include someone selling the family home after 30 years of ownership, beneficiaries selling following a death, separating couples, trustees, landlords, downsizers and people moving from one part of London to another. It could also include buyers of high-value flats. This matters because each of those transactions can present different legal issues quite apart from the new tax. A £2 million freehold house, a £2 million leasehold flat and a £2 million property held in a trust may have the same headline valuation, but they are very different conveyancing propositions.

Buying a high-value property requires looking beyond the headline price

The new surcharge is a useful reminder of a broader principle. The purchase price is never the whole cost of acquiring a property. A buyer needs to understand what they will own and the liabilities they will acquire with it. For a leasehold property, for example, the annual service charge may be considerably more significant than the proposed Mansion Tax. Planned major works can also transform the economics of a purchase. Similarly, a house may have issues concerning alterations, planning permissions, restrictive covenants, rights of way or private estate charges which require investigation. Good conveyancing is therefore not simply about confirming that somebody owns the property and producing a contract. At the higher end of the residential market particularly, the job is to understand the property, identify what could cause difficulty and ensure that the client knows the position before becoming contractually committed. The proposed surcharge will add another matter to that investigation.

Sellers should prepare early

There is also a practical message for sellers. One of the recurring causes of delay in residential conveyancing is discovering a problem weeks after a buyer has been found which could have been identified at the outset. For owners contemplating selling a high-value property, preparing for the legal process early can be extremely worthwhile. That might include locating planning and building regulation documents for alterations, dealing with missing consents, assembling leasehold and management information, considering title defects and making sure that any mortgage or other secured liability can be discharged. As the new regime becomes operational, information concerning the Mansion Tax may simply become another part of that preparation. The position could become particularly important where payments have been deferred. The Government’s proposals envisage circumstances in which qualifying owners can postpone payment. But postponement does not necessarily make the liability disappear. Where an outstanding liability has become secured against a property, that would need to be investigated as part of a future transaction and dealt with appropriately when the property is sold. From a conveyancing perspective, the principle is familiar. A buyer acquiring a property will expect to receive the title in the condition required by the contract, without unexpectedly inheriting a seller’s outstanding secured liabilities.

Do not restructure ownership just because of the tax

The proposed rules may also encourage some owners to look again at how their property is held. This is an area where considerable caution is required. Transferring a property between spouses, into or out of a trust, to family members or to a company is not simply an administrative exercise. A change of ownership can have consequences for Stamp Duty Land Tax, Capital Gains Tax, Inheritance Tax, mortgages and beneficial ownership. It can also have significant consequences on divorce, death or a subsequent sale. There is therefore a considerable difference between reviewing an ownership arrangement and changing it. Nobody should restructure the ownership of a valuable home simply because a new annual property charge is approaching without taking appropriate legal and tax advice on the wider consequences.

What happens between now and 2028?

There is still some distance to go before the proposed surcharge starts. The important point for most homeowners is therefore not that they need to take immediate action, but that they should be aware of the issue when making future plans. For somebody intending to remain in their home for many years, the annual charge itself may be the principal consideration. For somebody contemplating a sale, purchase, transfer, downsizing or restructuring of ownership, the picture is different. The forthcoming regime may become one of several matters which needs to be considered as part of the transaction. That is particularly true for properties near the £2 million threshold, where the valuation itself may be important.

Anthony Gold and high-value residential property

Anthony Gold has a long-established residential conveyancing practice acting for purchasers and sellers across London and further afield. We regularly deal with transactions where the value of the property is only one aspect of its complexity. Prime residential transactions can involve freehold and leasehold titles, unusual ownership arrangements, trusts, substantial mortgages, alterations to the property, management companies, service charges and difficult title issues. Sometimes an issue which begins as conveyancing requires expertise from another area of property or private client law. Our approach is to identify those matters as early as possible, explain them in understandable terms and concentrate on practical solutions which enable the transaction to proceed. The proposed Mansion Tax is unlikely to change the fundamentals of buying and selling residential property. It will, however, add another consideration for owners and purchasers of higher-value homes. And, perhaps more importantly, it is another reminder that when buying a valuable property, knowing the purchase price is not the same thing as knowing precisely what you are buying, what it will cost to own and what liabilities come with it.