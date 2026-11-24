Sunir's comments were published in Spear's, 27 October 2026, and can be seen here.

Sunir Watts, Partner in the Private Client team, comments on why wealthy art collectors may choose to donate important works to the nation through the Acceptance in Lieu (AIL) and Cultural Gifts Scheme (CGS). The schemes can offer valuable tax advantages while helping culturally significant objects enter public collections. Almost £60 million worth of art and other cultural treasures passed into UK public collections under the schemes last year, across 32 cases.

The article considers whether recent changes to Business Property Relief and the non-dom regime could make AIL increasingly attractive, particularly for families facing greater inheritance tax exposure. However, Sunir cautions that this does not necessarily mean overseas art collections will begin flowing into British museums. Eligibility requirements remain demanding, and the schemes are subject to a combined annual limit of £40 million in tax foregone, while international collections can present additional issues including export restrictions, overseas tax liabilities and transportation costs.

Sunir explains that the effect of the BPR changes on art collections is likely to be largely indirect and questions whether the non-dom reforms will result in more AIL applications, despite bringing some internationally held collections within the scope of UK inheritance tax.

For families considering AIL, Sunir recommends planning well in advance. This includes obtaining accurate valuations, considering which works could satisfy the scheme’s demanding pre-eminence test and thinking carefully about where they might ultimately be allocated. Crucially, financial value alone is not enough: as he explains, “a work may be worth a substantial amount and yet not possess the pre-eminence necessary for acceptance.”

Read the full article on the Spear's website [external link].